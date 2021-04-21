Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. GoGold Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGD   CA38045Y1025

GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.

(GGD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoGold Announces C$25 Million Bought Deal Financing

04/21/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) (“GoGold or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with BMO Capital Markets as sole bookrunner along with a syndicate of underwriters including Sprott Capital Partners, PI Financial Corp., Eight Capital, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively the “Underwriters”), under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 10,000,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$2.50 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$25 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about May 7, 2021 and is subject to GoGold receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to support the continued advancement of the Company’s Los Ricos North and South projects and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.
The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and completion of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and the future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the completion of the Offering, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices and the accuracy of mineral resource estimates. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

For further information please contact:
Steve Low
Corporate Development
GoGold Resources Inc.
T: 416 855 0435
Email: steve@gogoldresources.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.
04:45pGOGOLD RESOURCES  : Gained Near 9% Today After Earlier Providing Drilling Update..
MT
04:37pGoGold Announces C$25 Million Bought Deal Financing
GL
11:08aGOGOLD RESOURCES  : Drills 1,320 gt AgEq over 1.5m within 16.8m of 306 gt AgEq, ..
AQ
08:13aGOGOLD RESOURCES  : Says Los Ricos Drilling Shows High-Grade Gold and Silver Min..
MT
06:32aGOGOLD BRIEF : Says Drilled 1,320 g/t AgEq over 1.5m within 16.8m of 306 g/t AgE..
MT
06:31aGOGOLD RESOURCES  : Drills 1,320 g/t AgEq over 1.5m within 16.8m of 306 g/t AgEq..
AQ
04/15GOGOLD RESOURCES  : Drills 1,676 gt AgEq over 3.4m within 69.3m of 145 gt AgEq f..
AQ
04/14GOGOLD RESOURCES  : Reports Drill Results from El Favor Area in Los Ricos North
MT
04/14GOGOLD RESOURCES  : Drills 1,676 g/t AgEq over 3.4m within 69.3m of 145 g/t AgEq..
AQ
04/08GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.  : - Parral Reports Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Positive ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 76,2 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
Net income 2021 24,9 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net cash 2021 71,8 M 57,5 M 57,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 683 M 547 M 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,02x
EV / Sales 2022 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
GoGold Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,73 CAD
Last Close Price 2,57 CAD
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley H. Langille President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana M. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer
John S.M. Turner Chairman
Robert David Harris Vice President-Technical Services
Anis Nehme Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.10.30%552
BHP GROUP11.27%171 947
RIO TINTO PLC8.87%138 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.50%52 967
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.60%40 068
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.48%18 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ