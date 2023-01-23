Advanced search
    GGD   CA38045Y1025

GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.

(GGD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-23 pm EST
2.520 CAD   +1.20%
04:32pGoGold Announces C$65 Million Bought Deal Financing
GL
06:37aGoGold Brief: Says Drilled "Highest Grade Hole to Date" at Los Ricos
MT
06:35aGoGold Drills Highest Grade Hole to Date at Los Ricos
AQ
GoGold Announces C$65 Million Bought Deal Financing

01/23/2023 | 04:32pm EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) (“GoGold” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets (collectively the “Underwriters”), under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 28,900,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$2.25 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$65 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2023 and is subject to GoGold receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to support the continued advancement of the Company’s Los Ricos North and South projects and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold’s projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

For further information please contact:
Steve Low
Corporate Development
GoGold Resources Inc.
T: 416 855 0435
Email: steve@gogoldresources.com

 


Analyst Recommendations on GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 59,4 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net income 2023 8,51 M 6,36 M 6,36 M
Net cash 2023 133 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 92,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 737 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
EV / Sales 2024 9,81x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
GoGold Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,49 CAD
Average target price 3,87 CAD
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley H. Langille President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana M. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer
John S.M. Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Robert David Harris Vice President-Technical Services
Anis Nehme Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.14.75%550
BHP GROUP LIMITED9.47%175 967
RIO TINTO PLC7.16%128 868
GLENCORE PLC4.25%91 003
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.18%53 605
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)15.92%49 301