Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
GoGold Resources Inc
Reporting Year
From
2022-10-01
To:
2023-09-30
Date submitted
2023-12-19
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E554015
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Dana Hatfield
Date
2023-12-19
Position Title
CFO
Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Country
Mexico
Additional Notes:
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
From:
2022-10-01
To:
2023-09-30
GoGold Resources Inc
Currency of the Report
CAD
E554015
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments2
Municipality of Hidalgo del
$660,000 USD converted to CAD at
891,000
891,000 the average exchange rate for the
Parral
year of 1 USD = 1.35 CAD.
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
2022-10-01
To:
2023-09-30
Reporting Entity Name
GoGold Resources Inc
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E554015
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Improvement Payments
Project
Mexico
Parral Tailings Project
891,000
891,000
Notes23
$660,000 USD converted to CAD at the average exchange rate for the year of 1 USD = 1.35 CAD.
