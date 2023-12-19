Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

GoGold Resources Inc

Reporting Year

From

2022-10-01

To:

2023-09-30

Date submitted

2023-12-19

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E554015

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Dana Hatfield

Date

2023-12-19

Position Title

CFO

Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)

Country

Mexico

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

From:

2022-10-01

To:

2023-09-30

GoGold Resources Inc

Currency of the Report

CAD

E554015

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Municipality of Hidalgo del

$660,000 USD converted to CAD at

891,000

891,000 the average exchange rate for the

Parral

year of 1 USD = 1.35 CAD.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2022-10-01

To:

2023-09-30

Reporting Entity Name

GoGold Resources Inc

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E554015

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Improvement Payments

Project

Mexico

Parral Tailings Project

891,000

891,000

Notes23

$660,000 USD converted to CAD at the average exchange rate for the year of 1 USD = 1.35 CAD.

Additional Notes3:

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GoGold Resources Inc. published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 14:11:32 UTC.