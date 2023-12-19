GoGold Resources Inc. is a Canada-based silver and gold producer. The principal business of the Company is the exploration, development, and production of silver, gold and copper primarily in Mexico. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring projects in Mexico. The Companyâs properties include Los Ricos and Parral tailings. The Los Ricos property is situated in Jalisco state, Mexico. The property is comprised of over 42 concessions, covering over 22,000 hectares (ha). The property is located approximately 100 kilometers (kms) northwest of the city of Gaudalajara. The property is split into two projects, the Los Ricos South project and the Los Ricos North project, which are approximately 25km apart. The Parral tailings Project is within the town limits of Hidalgo del Parral, in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, which covers approximately 141 ha.

Sector Diversified Mining