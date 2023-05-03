GoGold Resources : Announces Excellent Drilling at LRS Including Second Best Hole Drilled to Date - 1,519 g/t AgEq over 31.0m within 8.1m of 5,375 g/t AgEq including 0.7m of 47,119 g/t AgEqMay 03, 2023

NEWS RELEASE May 3, 2023 Shares Outstanding: 326,033,527 PR #14 - 2023 Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD OTCQX: GLGDF GoGold Announces Excellent Drilling at Los Ricos South, Including Second Best Hole Drilled to Date 1,519 g/t AgEq over 31.0m within 8.1m of 5,375 g/t AgEq including 0.7m of 47,119 g/t AgEq Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce additional drilling results from Los Ricos South, within the Eagle Deposit, including an exceptionally wide, high grade intercept from hole LRGAG-22-162.The hole intercepted 31.0m of 1,519 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"), within 8.1m of 5,375 g/t AgEq which also included a very high grade core of 47,119 g/t AgEq over 0.7m. This is one of the best holes drilled to date within the Los Ricos district. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values. "Our drilling campaign at the Eagle deposit continues to provide us with excellent results, including the exceptional hole 162 which is one of the best holes drilled to date within the Los Ricos district. This hole exemplifies why we believe so strongly in this deposit with very wide, high grade intersections exceeding a kilo and a half of silver equivalent over 31 metres. We continue to intersect exceptional metal values with the drill bit at the Eagle deposit within Los Ricos South," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "Our team continues to work toward our upcoming updated Los Ricos South Mineral Resource and Preliminary Economic Assessment, which we expect by the end of June." Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections Hole ID Area / Vein From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2 (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGAG-22-162 Eagle 100.7 131.7 31.0 6.07 1,063.9 20.26 1,519.2 including 105.7 113.8 8.1 19.38 3,921.7 71.67 5,375.2 including 107.7 108.4 0.7 144.00 36,319.0 628.25 47,119.0 LRGAG-22-147 Eagle 53.2 99.8 46.6 1.08 40.8 1.63 122.0 including 85.6 99.0 13.4 3.24 76.0 4.25 319.1 including 96.0 96.8 0.8 24.30 45.0 24.90 1,867.5 LRGAG-22-148 Eagle 138.3 143.3 5.0 1.13 137.1 2.96 221.7 LRGAG-22-150 Eagle 209.4 220.7 11.3 6.96 64.9 7.83 587.0 including 211.1 217.4 6.3 12.02 100.0 13.35 1,001.6 including 215.1 216.2 1.1 32.10 157.0 34.19 2,564.5 LRGAG-22-151 Eagle 194.4 201.7 7.3 1.77 74.9 2.77 207.8 including 195.0 196.3 1.3 3.48 154.2 5.54 415.3 LRGAG-22-152 Eagle 73.2 85.3 12.1 0.55 70.6 1.49 111.8 including 83.3 85.3 2.0 1.35 124.3 3.01 225.5 LRGAG-22-153 Eagle 65.1 66.6 1.5 0.35 143.5 2.26 169.8 LRGAG-22-154 Eagle 88.2 92.8 4.6 0.52 113.2 2.03 152.2 including 88.9 89.9 1.0 1.16 202.5 3.86 289.5

Hole ID Area / Vein From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2 (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGAG-22-155 Eagle 205.0 211.0 6.0 1.93 30.4 2.34 175.3 including 205.0 205.6 0.6 9.20 74.7 10.20 764.7 and 229.3 233.6 4.3 2.79 64.8 3.65 273.8 including 231.6 232.6 1.0 8.19 52.1 8.88 666.4 LRGAG-22-156 Eagle 38.4 47.3 9.0 1.86 161.0 4.01 300.9 including 43.9 45.1 1.2 7.59 697.9 16.89 1,266.8 LRGAG-22-157 Eagle 153.1 155.4 2.3 0.46 86.9 1.62 121.6 LRGAG-22-158 Eagle 78.2 102.8 24.6 2.19 137.9 4.03 302.0 including 79.2 88.0 8.8 3.87 340.5 8.41 630.9 including 80.0 80.7 0.8 13.05 2,660.0 48.52 3,638.8 LRGAG-22-159 including 99.1 100.1 1.0 2.71 91.0 3.92 294.3 LRGAG-22-160 Eagle 173.9 175.4 1.5 2.09 176.9 4.45 334.0 and 200.4 202.5 2.2 5.77 50.1 6.44 483.0 and 214.9 227.7 12.9 2.13 70.2 3.07 230.3 including 219.7 220.5 0.8 14.30 255.0 17.70 1,327.5 LRGAG-22-161 Eagle 91.4 124.4 33.0 2.51 338.9 7.03 527.0 including 93.4 103.0 9.6 5.16 945.4 17.76 1,332.0 including 94.8 96.1 1.3 19.58 3,665.4 68.46 5,134.2 Not true width AgEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 at recoveries of 100% The Eagle Deposit adjoins the Main Deposit and represents a northern extension of the previously defined Mineral Resource Estimate in the Los Ricos South PEA. The Eagle concession covers 1,107 hectares, including the area between the Main Deposit and the Company's Jamaica concession located 3km to the northwest, where the Company holds the rights to additional concessions. Drilling at the Eagle has returned the highest grade intercepts to date in the district. These wide high-grade intercepts are consistent with geophysical targets on the new concession.

Figure 1: Eagle + Main Area Grade Thickness Longitudinal Section Figure 2: Eagle Longitudinal Section

Figure 3: Los Ricos District Overview

Figure 3, above, provides a summary of the Los Ricos District, including both the Los Ricos North and Los Ricos South projects. The map includes an outline of the concession areas and a summary of the current Mineral Resource Estimates ("MRE") on the projects, as well as stars locating each of the deposits included within the current MREs.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID	Easting	Northing	Elevation	Azimuth	Dip	Length
LRGAG-22-147	610054	2328536	1274	50	-87	155
LRGAG-22-148	610144	2328260	1312	50	-69	175
LRGAG-22-149	610231	2328101	1334	50	-50	160
LRGAG-22-150	609998	2328327	1264	50	-72	271
LRGAG-22-151	610036	2328260	1305	50	-53	258
LRGAG-22-152	610295	2328146	1344	50	-51	115
LRGAG-22-153	610202	2328299	1319	50	-72	110
LRGAG-22-154	610217	2328254	1331	50	-72	128
LRGAG-22-155	609997	2328326	1265	50	-76	304
LRGAG-22-156	610142	2328445	1312	50	-71	105
LRGAG-22-157	610146	2328029	1291	50	-56	193
LRGAG-22-158	610058	2328444	1278	50	-60	126
LRGAG-22-159	610107	2328342	1293	50	-61	177
LRGAG-22-160	610009	2328321	1268	50	-75	294
LRGAG-22-161	610058	2328443	1278	50	-74	156
LRGAG-22-162	610034	2328438	1270	50	-67	162