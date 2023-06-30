NEWS RELEASE

GoGold Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for Los Ricos North

Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a National Instrument43-101Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Technical Report (the "Report") for their Los Ricos North Project located in Jalisco State, Mexico. The highlights of the Report were previously announced in a news release dated May 17, 2023, and the effective date of the Report is May 17, 2023.

This is the Company's second PEA completed within the Los Ricos District, in addition to the Los Ricos South PEA completed in January 2021, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and PEA for Los Ricos South expected to follow this summer.

Highlights of the PEA, with a base case silver price of US$23/oz and gold price of US$1,800/oz are as follows (all figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated):

  • After-TaxNPV (using a discount rate of 5%) of $413 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 29% (Base Case);
  • 13-yearmine life producing a total of 110.3 Million payable silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq"), consisting of 68.0 Million silver ounces, 221,700 gold ounces, 22.8 Million pounds of copper, 144.1 Million pounds of lead and 242.2 Million pounds of zinc;
  • Initial capital costs of $221 Million, including $29 Million in contingency costs, over an expected 18 month build, additional expansion capital of $137 Million, and sustaining capital costs of $6 Million over the life of mine ("LOM");
  • Average LOM operating cash costs of $9.50/oz AgEq, and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $9.68/oz AgEq
  • Average annual production of 8.8 Million AgEq oz in years one through twelve;
  • Approximately 3/4 of LOM production is from four open pits containing oxide mineralization and approximately 1/4 is from a separate open pit which contains only sulphide mineralization.

"We're pleased to file our technical report for the Los Ricos North PEA which provides the details of the strong economics of the project - showing average annual production of 8.8 Million AgEq oz at a first quartile AISC of $9.68/oz AgEq. Los Ricos North forms a pipeline of growth after Los Ricos South, which we see as a high grade bulk underground mine targeted to be our first deposit advanced to production," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "The filing of the Report represents one of the milestones for the 2023 year in the Los Ricos District. The other key milestones for the 2023 year in the Los Ricos District are an updated Mineral Resource and PEA in Los Ricos South incorporating the Eagle Zone, followed by a Pre- Feasibility Study in Los Ricos South which is anticipated before year's end. With US$100 Million in cash we are well positioned to develop Los Ricos South pending the results of the upcoming studies."

PEA Summary

The PEA was prepared by independent consultants P&E Mining Consultants Inc ("P&E"), with metallurgical test work completed by SGS Canada Inc.'s Lakefield office ("SGS"), process plant design and costing by D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd., and environmental and permitting led by CIMA Mexico.

Table 1 below shows the key economic assumptions and results of the PEA, with Table 2 showing the physical attributes, Table 3 showing a sensitivity analysis based on varying metal prices and assumptions, and Table 4 showing a sensitivity analysis based on changes to operating and capital costs.

Table 1 - Los Ricos North PEA Key Economic Assumptions and Results

Assumption / Result

Unit

Value

Total Oxide Feed Mined

kt

25,557

Total Sulphide Feed Mined

kt

9,964

Total Plant Feed Mined

kt

35,521

Total Strip Ratio

Ratio

6.0

Mine Life

Yrs

13

Average process rate

t/day

8,000

Silver Price

US$/oz

23.00

Gold Price

US$/oz

1,800

Copper Price

US$/lb

4.00

Lead Price

US$/lb

1.00

Zinc Price

US$/lb

1.40

Payable AgEq

Moz

110.3

Assumption / Result

Unit

Value

Net Revenue

US$M

2,307

Initial Capital Costs

US$M

221

Expansion and Sustaining

US$M

143

Capital Costs

Mining Costs

$/t Mined

2.07

Mining Costs

$/t Plant Feed

12.28

Operating Cash Cost

US$/oz AgEq

9.50

All in Sustaining Cost

US$/oz AgEq

9.68

After-Tax NPV (5% discount)

US$M

413

Pre-Tax NPV (5% discount)

US$M

645

After-Tax IRR

%

29.1

Pre-Tax IRR

%

39.8

After-Tax Payback Period

Yrs

3.0

Table 2 - Los Ricos North PEA Summary of Physical Attributes

Attribute

Unit

Oxide

Sulphide

Total

Plant Feed Mined

kt

25,557

9,964

35,521

Silver Grade1

g/t

83.2

30.1

68.3

Gold Grade1

g/t

0.29

0.07

0.23

Copper Grade1

%

-

0.12

-

Lead Grade

%

-

0.87

-

Zinc Grade

%

-

1.24

-

Silver Recovery

%

87

88

87

Gold Recovery

%

87

76

86

Copper Recovery

%

-

89

89

Lead Recovery

%

-

75

75

Zinc Recovery

%

-

89

89

Payable Silver

Moz

59.5

8.5

68.0

Payable Gold

koz

205.2

16.5

221.7

Attribute

Unit

Oxide

Sulphide

Total

Payable Copper

Mlb

-

22.8

22.8

Payable Lead

Mlb

-

144.1

144.1

Payable Zinc

Mlb

-

242.2

242.2

Payable AgEq

Moz

75.5

34.8

110.3

1. Grades shown are LOM average plant feed grades. Dilution of approximately 10% was used.

Table 3 - Los Ricos North PEA Metal Price Sensitivities

Base

Sensitivity

Case

Silver Price (US$/oz)

17

19

21

23

25

27

30

Gold Price (US$/oz)

1330

1487

1643

1800

1957

2113

2348

Copper Price (US$/lb)

2.96

3.30

3.65

4.00

4.35

4.70

5.22

Lead Price (US$/lb)

0.74

0.83

0.91

1.00

1.09

1.17

1.30

Zinc Price (US$/lb)

1.03

1.16

1.28

1.40

1.52

1.64

1.83

After-Tax NPV (5%) (US$M)

120

222

318

413

508

603

746

After-Tax IRR (%)

13.3

19.2

24.3

29.1

33.6

37.9

44.0

After-Tax Payback (years)

5.4

4.4

3.6

3.0

2.5

2.1

1.8

Table 4 - Los Ricos North Operating Expense and Capital Expense Sensitivities

Base

Sensitivity

-20%

-10%

Case

10%

20%

Operating Costs - NPV (US$M)

503

458

413

368

323

Operating Costs - IRR (%)

33.4

31.2

29.1

26.8

24.5

Capital Costs - NPV (US$M)

457

435

413

392

370

Capital Costs - IRR (%)

36.3

32.2

28.8

25.9

23.4

Capital and Operating Costs

The Los Ricos North Project has been envisioned as an open pit mining operation, with contract mining comprising five open pits. The first four pits contain oxide mineralization and will be mined over years one to nine of the Project, with the final pit containing sulphide mineralization which will be mined in years 10 to 13.

The processing plant is comprised of conventional crushing, grinding, cyanide tank leaching, tailings filtration (dry stack), and Merrill Crowe precipitation for the oxide mineralization. For the sulphide mineralization, processing will be completed through a flotation circuit which is included in expansion capital and will be constructed in year eight of the Project.

Water supply to the process plant will be provided by a nearby surface water source and high voltage grid power will be provided by the local utility.

Key components of the capital cost estimate are provided in Table 5 and operating costs are provided in Table 6.

Table 5 - Capital Cost Estimate

Type

Initial

Expansion

Sustaining

Total

(US$K)

(US$K)1

(US$K)

(US$K)

Process plant direct costs

141,020

25,864

5,000

171,884

Pre-stripping and haul roads

10,268

88,090

98,358

Project indirect costs

19,108

2,870

21,978

EPCM

13,792

2,328

16,120

Infrastructure

7,680

7,680

Total

191,869

119,151

5,000

316,020

Contingency (15%)

28,780

17,873

750

47,403

Total

220,649

137,024

5,750

363,423

1. Expansion capital is not included in AISC calculations

Table 6 - Operating Costs (Average LOM)

Operating Costs (Average LOM)

US$/tonne

US$/tonne

Plant Feed

Rock

Mining

12.28

2.07

Processing

13.81

General and admin

1.02

Total

27.12

Mining

The open pit mining will be contracted and carried out by drilling and blasting followed by conventional loading and truck haulage to the waste rock storage facilities and the process plant.

Metallurgy

A preliminary metallurgical test program was carried out by SGS Lakefield of Ontario, Canada on four Los Ricos North deposit areas - Favor, Trini, Casados, and Orito. Based on the zone geology, Favor, Trini, and Casados (oxide) were designated for whole mineralized material cyanidation testing. The Orito (sulphide) sample was deemed to be flotation ideal. The subsequent oxide testing included grinding (no comminution testing) and leaching only. The sulphide testing included grinding and bulk flotation to produce a single bulk concentrate with locked cycle (LCT) testing completed. The samples were comprised of four drill core rejects representing the noted zones of the Mineral Resource. This preliminary test program estimated a gold and silver oxide recovery of 87% for both. The sulphide recovery on the Orito sample recovered 76% gold, 88% silver, 89% copper, 89% zinc, and 75% lead.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The basis for the PEA is the Mineral Resource Estimate completed by P&E in the National Instrument 43- 101 Technical Report on the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Los Ricos North Project located in

Jalisco State, Mexico, which has an effective date of December 1, 2021. A summary of the Mineral Resource Estimate is provided in Table 7.

Table 7: Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate (1-11)

Average Grade

Contained Metal

Deposit

Tonnes

Au

Ag

Cu

Pb

Zn

AuEq

AgEq

Au

Ag

Cu

Pb

Zn

AuEq

AgEq

(Mt)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(koz)

(koz)

(Mlb)

(Mlb)

(Mlb)

(koz)

(koz)

Indicated:

El Favor

7.7

0.27

98

-

-

-

1.61

119

68

24,413

-

-

-

399

29,454

Casados

3.2

0.42

124

-

-

-

2.09

154

43

12,871

-

-

-

218

16,061

La Trini

3.1

0.54

74

-

-

-

1.54

114

54

7,428

-

-

-

155

11,424

Mololoa

0.4

0.36

130

-

-

-

2.12

157

5

1,788

-

-

-

29

2,161

Silver-Gold

14.5

0.37

100

-

-

-

1.71

127

171

46,500

-

-

-

801

59,100

Oxide Zone

El Orito Sulphide

7.8

0.06

28

0.11

0.88

1.33

1.55

114

15

7,011

19

151

229

389

28,708

Zone1

Total Indicated

22.3

1.66

122

186

53,510

1,190

87,808

Inferred:

El Favor

12.4

0.27

89

-

-

-

1.47

108

106

35,505

-

-

-

587

43,350

Casados

1.8

0.35

108

-

-

-

1.82

135

21

6,323

-

-

-

106

7,843

La Trini

0.1

0.43

108

-

-

-

1.89

139

1

201

-

-

-

4

260

Mololoa

0.7

0.39

94

-

-

-

1.66

122

9

2,102

-

-

-

37

2,739

Silver-Gold

15.0

0.28

91

-

-

-

1.52

112

136

44,131

-

-

-

734

54,191

Oxide Zone

El Orito Sulphide

5.5

0.06

28

0.12

0.74

1.20

1.46

108

11

4,888

15

90

146

258

19,007

Zone1

Total Inferred

20.5

1.51

111

148

49,019

992

73,198

  1. El Orito is a silver-base metal sulphide zone, all other deposits are silver-gold oxide zones.
  2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
  3. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
  4. The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (2014) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council and CIM Best Practices (2019).
  5. Historically mined areas were depleted from the Mineral Resource model.
  6. Approximately 98.9% of the Indicated and 91.3% of the Inferred contained AgEq ounces are pit constrained, with the remainder out- of-pit. See tables 4 and 6 for details of the split between pit constrained and out-of-pit deposits.
  7. The pit constrained AgEq cut-off grade of 29 g/t Ag was derived from US$1,550/oz Au price, US$21/oz Ag price, US$3.66/lb Cu, US$0.90/lb Pb, US$1.26/lb Zn, 93% process recovery for Ag and Au, 90% process recovery for Cu, 80% process recovery for Pb and Zn, US$18/tonne process and G&A cost. The constraining pit optimization parameters were US$2.00/t mineralized mining cost, US$1.50/t waste mining cost and 50-degree pit slopes.
  8. The out-of-pit AuEq cut-off grade of 119 g/t Ag was derived from US$1,550/oz Au price, US$21/oz Ag price, US$3.66/lb Cu, US$0.90/lb Pb, US$1.26/lb Zn, 93% process recovery for Ag and Au, 90% process recovery for Cu, 80% process recovery for Pb and Zn, US$57/t mining cost, US$18/tonne process and G&A cost. The out-of-pit Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 119 g/t AgEq cut-off, below the constraining pit shell within the constraining mineralized wireframes and exhibited sufficient continuity to be considered for cut and fill and longhole mining
  9. No Mineral Resources are classified as Measured.
  10. AgEq and AuEq calculated at an Ag/Au ratio of 73.8:1.
  11. Totals may not agree due to rounding

