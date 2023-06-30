NEWS RELEASE June 30, 2023 Shares Outstanding: 326,138,511 PR #18 - 2023 Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD OTCQX: GLGDF GoGold Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for Los Ricos North

Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a National Instrument43-101Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Technical Report (the "Report") for their Los Ricos North Project located in Jalisco State, Mexico. The highlights of the Report were previously announced in a news release dated May 17, 2023, and the effective date of the Report is May 17, 2023.

This is the Company's second PEA completed within the Los Ricos District, in addition to the Los Ricos South PEA completed in January 2021, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and PEA for Los Ricos South expected to follow this summer.

Highlights of the PEA, with a base case silver price of US$23/oz and gold price of US$1,800/oz are as follows (all figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated):

After-Tax NPV (using a discount rate of 5%) of $413 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 29% (Base Case);

NPV (using a discount rate of 5%) of $413 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 29% (Base Case); 13-year mine life producing a total of 110.3 Million payable silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq"), consisting of 68.0 Million silver ounces, 221,700 gold ounces, 22.8 Million pounds of copper, 144.1 Million pounds of lead and 242.2 Million pounds of zinc;

mine life producing a total of 110.3 Million payable silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq"), consisting of 68.0 Million silver ounces, 221,700 gold ounces, 22.8 Million pounds of copper, 144.1 Million pounds of lead and 242.2 Million pounds of zinc; Initial capital costs of $221 Million, including $29 Million in contingency costs, over an expected 18 month build, additional expansion capital of $137 Million, and sustaining capital costs of $6 Million over the life of mine ("LOM");

Average LOM operating cash costs of $9.50/oz AgEq, and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $9.68/oz AgEq

Average annual production of 8.8 Million AgEq oz in years one through twelve;

Approximately 3/4 of LOM production is from four open pits containing oxide mineralization and approximately 1/4 is from a separate open pit which contains only sulphide mineralization.

"We're pleased to file our technical report for the Los Ricos North PEA which provides the details of the strong economics of the project - showing average annual production of 8.8 Million AgEq oz at a first quartile AISC of $9.68/oz AgEq. Los Ricos North forms a pipeline of growth after Los Ricos South, which we see as a high grade bulk underground mine targeted to be our first deposit advanced to production," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "The filing of the Report represents one of the milestones for the 2023 year in the Los Ricos District. The other key milestones for the 2023 year in the Los Ricos District are an updated Mineral Resource and PEA in Los Ricos South incorporating the Eagle Zone, followed by a Pre- Feasibility Study in Los Ricos South which is anticipated before year's end. With US$100 Million in cash we are well positioned to develop Los Ricos South pending the results of the upcoming studies."