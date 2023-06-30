NEWS RELEASE
June 30, 2023
Shares Outstanding:
326,138,511
PR #18 - 2023
Trading Symbols:
TSX: GGD
OTCQX: GLGDF
GoGold Announces Filing of PEA Technical Report for Los Ricos North
Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a National Instrument43-101Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Technical Report (the "Report") for their Los Ricos North Project located in Jalisco State, Mexico. The highlights of the Report were previously announced in a news release dated May 17, 2023, and the effective date of the Report is May 17, 2023.
This is the Company's second PEA completed within the Los Ricos District, in addition to the Los Ricos South PEA completed in January 2021, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and PEA for Los Ricos South expected to follow this summer.
Highlights of the PEA, with a base case silver price of US$23/oz and gold price of US$1,800/oz are as follows (all figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated):
- After-TaxNPV (using a discount rate of 5%) of $413 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 29% (Base Case);
- 13-yearmine life producing a total of 110.3 Million payable silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq"), consisting of 68.0 Million silver ounces, 221,700 gold ounces, 22.8 Million pounds of copper, 144.1 Million pounds of lead and 242.2 Million pounds of zinc;
- Initial capital costs of $221 Million, including $29 Million in contingency costs, over an expected 18 month build, additional expansion capital of $137 Million, and sustaining capital costs of $6 Million over the life of mine ("LOM");
- Average LOM operating cash costs of $9.50/oz AgEq, and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $9.68/oz AgEq
- Average annual production of 8.8 Million AgEq oz in years one through twelve;
- Approximately 3/4 of LOM production is from four open pits containing oxide mineralization and approximately 1/4 is from a separate open pit which contains only sulphide mineralization.
"We're pleased to file our technical report for the Los Ricos North PEA which provides the details of the strong economics of the project - showing average annual production of 8.8 Million AgEq oz at a first quartile AISC of $9.68/oz AgEq. Los Ricos North forms a pipeline of growth after Los Ricos South, which we see as a high grade bulk underground mine targeted to be our first deposit advanced to production," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "The filing of the Report represents one of the milestones for the 2023 year in the Los Ricos District. The other key milestones for the 2023 year in the Los Ricos District are an updated Mineral Resource and PEA in Los Ricos South incorporating the Eagle Zone, followed by a Pre- Feasibility Study in Los Ricos South which is anticipated before year's end. With US$100 Million in cash we are well positioned to develop Los Ricos South pending the results of the upcoming studies."
PEA Summary
The PEA was prepared by independent consultants P&E Mining Consultants Inc ("P&E"), with metallurgical test work completed by SGS Canada Inc.'s Lakefield office ("SGS"), process plant design and costing by D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd., and environmental and permitting led by CIMA Mexico.
Table 1 below shows the key economic assumptions and results of the PEA, with Table 2 showing the physical attributes, Table 3 showing a sensitivity analysis based on varying metal prices and assumptions, and Table 4 showing a sensitivity analysis based on changes to operating and capital costs.
Table 1 - Los Ricos North PEA Key Economic Assumptions and Results
Assumption / Result
Unit
Value
Total Oxide Feed Mined
kt
25,557
Total Sulphide Feed Mined
kt
9,964
Total Plant Feed Mined
kt
35,521
Total Strip Ratio
Ratio
6.0
Mine Life
Yrs
13
Average process rate
t/day
8,000
Silver Price
US$/oz
23.00
Gold Price
US$/oz
1,800
Copper Price
US$/lb
4.00
Lead Price
US$/lb
1.00
Zinc Price
US$/lb
1.40
Payable AgEq
Moz
110.3
Assumption / Result
Unit
Value
Net Revenue
US$M
2,307
Initial Capital Costs
US$M
221
Expansion and Sustaining
US$M
143
Capital Costs
Mining Costs
$/t Mined
2.07
Mining Costs
$/t Plant Feed
12.28
Operating Cash Cost
US$/oz AgEq
9.50
All in Sustaining Cost
US$/oz AgEq
9.68
After-Tax NPV (5% discount)
US$M
413
Pre-Tax NPV (5% discount)
US$M
645
After-Tax IRR
%
29.1
Pre-Tax IRR
%
39.8
After-Tax Payback Period
Yrs
3.0
Table 2 - Los Ricos North PEA Summary of Physical Attributes
Attribute
Unit
Oxide
Sulphide
Total
Plant Feed Mined
kt
25,557
9,964
35,521
Silver Grade1
g/t
83.2
30.1
68.3
Gold Grade1
g/t
0.29
0.07
0.23
Copper Grade1
%
-
0.12
-
Lead Grade
%
-
0.87
-
Zinc Grade
%
-
1.24
-
Silver Recovery
%
87
88
87
Gold Recovery
%
87
76
86
Copper Recovery
%
-
89
89
Lead Recovery
%
-
75
75
Zinc Recovery
%
-
89
89
Payable Silver
Moz
59.5
8.5
68.0
Payable Gold
koz
205.2
16.5
221.7
Attribute
Unit
Oxide
Sulphide
Total
Payable Copper
Mlb
-
22.8
22.8
Payable Lead
Mlb
-
144.1
144.1
Payable Zinc
Mlb
-
242.2
242.2
Payable AgEq
Moz
75.5
34.8
110.3
1. Grades shown are LOM average plant feed grades. Dilution of approximately 10% was used.
Table 3 - Los Ricos North PEA Metal Price Sensitivities
Base
Sensitivity
Case
Silver Price (US$/oz)
17
19
21
23
25
27
30
Gold Price (US$/oz)
1330
1487
1643
1800
1957
2113
2348
Copper Price (US$/lb)
2.96
3.30
3.65
4.00
4.35
4.70
5.22
Lead Price (US$/lb)
0.74
0.83
0.91
1.00
1.09
1.17
1.30
Zinc Price (US$/lb)
1.03
1.16
1.28
1.40
1.52
1.64
1.83
After-Tax NPV (5%) (US$M)
120
222
318
413
508
603
746
After-Tax IRR (%)
13.3
19.2
24.3
29.1
33.6
37.9
44.0
After-Tax Payback (years)
5.4
4.4
3.6
3.0
2.5
2.1
1.8
Table 4 - Los Ricos North Operating Expense and Capital Expense Sensitivities
Base
Sensitivity
-20%
-10%
Case
10%
20%
Operating Costs - NPV (US$M)
503
458
413
368
323
Operating Costs - IRR (%)
33.4
31.2
29.1
26.8
24.5
Capital Costs - NPV (US$M)
457
435
413
392
370
Capital Costs - IRR (%)
36.3
32.2
28.8
25.9
23.4
Capital and Operating Costs
The Los Ricos North Project has been envisioned as an open pit mining operation, with contract mining comprising five open pits. The first four pits contain oxide mineralization and will be mined over years one to nine of the Project, with the final pit containing sulphide mineralization which will be mined in years 10 to 13.
The processing plant is comprised of conventional crushing, grinding, cyanide tank leaching, tailings filtration (dry stack), and Merrill Crowe precipitation for the oxide mineralization. For the sulphide mineralization, processing will be completed through a flotation circuit which is included in expansion capital and will be constructed in year eight of the Project.
Water supply to the process plant will be provided by a nearby surface water source and high voltage grid power will be provided by the local utility.
Key components of the capital cost estimate are provided in Table 5 and operating costs are provided in Table 6.
Table 5 - Capital Cost Estimate
Type
Initial
Expansion
Sustaining
Total
(US$K)
(US$K)1
(US$K)
(US$K)
Process plant direct costs
141,020
25,864
5,000
171,884
Pre-stripping and haul roads
10,268
88,090
98,358
Project indirect costs
19,108
2,870
21,978
EPCM
13,792
2,328
16,120
Infrastructure
7,680
7,680
Total
191,869
119,151
5,000
316,020
Contingency (15%)
28,780
17,873
750
47,403
Total
220,649
137,024
5,750
363,423
1. Expansion capital is not included in AISC calculations
Table 6 - Operating Costs (Average LOM)
Operating Costs (Average LOM)
US$/tonne
US$/tonne
Plant Feed
Rock
Mining
12.28
2.07
Processing
13.81
General and admin
1.02
Total
27.12
Mining
The open pit mining will be contracted and carried out by drilling and blasting followed by conventional loading and truck haulage to the waste rock storage facilities and the process plant.
Metallurgy
A preliminary metallurgical test program was carried out by SGS Lakefield of Ontario, Canada on four Los Ricos North deposit areas - Favor, Trini, Casados, and Orito. Based on the zone geology, Favor, Trini, and Casados (oxide) were designated for whole mineralized material cyanidation testing. The Orito (sulphide) sample was deemed to be flotation ideal. The subsequent oxide testing included grinding (no comminution testing) and leaching only. The sulphide testing included grinding and bulk flotation to produce a single bulk concentrate with locked cycle (LCT) testing completed. The samples were comprised of four drill core rejects representing the noted zones of the Mineral Resource. This preliminary test program estimated a gold and silver oxide recovery of 87% for both. The sulphide recovery on the Orito sample recovered 76% gold, 88% silver, 89% copper, 89% zinc, and 75% lead.
Mineral Resource Estimate
The basis for the PEA is the Mineral Resource Estimate completed by P&E in the National Instrument 43- 101 Technical Report on the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Los Ricos North Project located in
Jalisco State, Mexico, which has an effective date of December 1, 2021. A summary of the Mineral Resource Estimate is provided in Table 7.
Table 7: Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate (1-11)
Average Grade
Contained Metal
Deposit
Tonnes
Au
Ag
Cu
Pb
Zn
AuEq
AgEq
Au
Ag
Cu
Pb
Zn
AuEq
AgEq
(Mt)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(koz)
(koz)
(Mlb)
(Mlb)
(Mlb)
(koz)
(koz)
Indicated:
El Favor
7.7
0.27
98
-
-
-
1.61
119
68
24,413
-
-
-
399
29,454
Casados
3.2
0.42
124
-
-
-
2.09
154
43
12,871
-
-
-
218
16,061
La Trini
3.1
0.54
74
-
-
-
1.54
114
54
7,428
-
-
-
155
11,424
Mololoa
0.4
0.36
130
-
-
-
2.12
157
5
1,788
-
-
-
29
2,161
Silver-Gold
14.5
0.37
100
-
-
-
1.71
127
171
46,500
-
-
-
801
59,100
Oxide Zone
El Orito Sulphide
7.8
0.06
28
0.11
0.88
1.33
1.55
114
15
7,011
19
151
229
389
28,708
Zone1
Total Indicated
22.3
1.66
122
186
53,510
1,190
87,808
Inferred:
El Favor
12.4
0.27
89
-
-
-
1.47
108
106
35,505
-
-
-
587
43,350
Casados
1.8
0.35
108
-
-
-
1.82
135
21
6,323
-
-
-
106
7,843
La Trini
0.1
0.43
108
-
-
-
1.89
139
1
201
-
-
-
4
260
Mololoa
0.7
0.39
94
-
-
-
1.66
122
9
2,102
-
-
-
37
2,739
Silver-Gold
15.0
0.28
91
-
-
-
1.52
112
136
44,131
-
-
-
734
54,191
Oxide Zone
El Orito Sulphide
5.5
0.06
28
0.12
0.74
1.20
1.46
108
11
4,888
15
90
146
258
19,007
Zone1
Total Inferred
20.5
1.51
111
148
49,019
992
73,198
- El Orito is a silver-base metal sulphide zone, all other deposits are silver-gold oxide zones.
- Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
- The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
- The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (2014) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council and CIM Best Practices (2019).
- Historically mined areas were depleted from the Mineral Resource model.
- Approximately 98.9% of the Indicated and 91.3% of the Inferred contained AgEq ounces are pit constrained, with the remainder out- of-pit. See tables 4 and 6 for details of the split between pit constrained and out-of-pit deposits.
- The pit constrained AgEq cut-off grade of 29 g/t Ag was derived from US$1,550/oz Au price, US$21/oz Ag price, US$3.66/lb Cu, US$0.90/lb Pb, US$1.26/lb Zn, 93% process recovery for Ag and Au, 90% process recovery for Cu, 80% process recovery for Pb and Zn, US$18/tonne process and G&A cost. The constraining pit optimization parameters were US$2.00/t mineralized mining cost, US$1.50/t waste mining cost and 50-degree pit slopes.
- The out-of-pit AuEq cut-off grade of 119 g/t Ag was derived from US$1,550/oz Au price, US$21/oz Ag price, US$3.66/lb Cu, US$0.90/lb Pb, US$1.26/lb Zn, 93% process recovery for Ag and Au, 90% process recovery for Cu, 80% process recovery for Pb and Zn, US$57/t mining cost, US$18/tonne process and G&A cost. The out-of-pit Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 119 g/t AgEq cut-off, below the constraining pit shell within the constraining mineralized wireframes and exhibited sufficient continuity to be considered for cut and fill and longhole mining
- No Mineral Resources are classified as Measured.
- AgEq and AuEq calculated at an Ag/Au ratio of 73.8:1.
- Totals may not agree due to rounding
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GoGold Resources Inc. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 18:35:07 UTC.