GoGold Resources : Announces NPV of US$413M for Los Ricos North Initial PEAMay 17, 2023

NEWS RELEASE May 17, 2023 Shares Outstanding: 326,138,511 PR #16 - 2023 Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD OTCQX: GLGDF GoGold Announces NPV of US$413M for Los Ricos North Initial PEA Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to release the results of its initial Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") at its Los Ricos North Project located in Jalisco State, Mexico. This is the Company's second PEA completed within the Los Ricos District, in addition to the Los Ricos South PEA completed in January 2021, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and PEA for Los Ricos South expected to follow this summer. Highlights of the PEA, with a base case silver price of US$23/oz and gold price of US$1,800/oz are as follows (all figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated): After-Tax NPV (using a discount rate of 5%) of $413 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 29% (Base Case);

NPV (using a discount rate of 5%) of $413 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 29% (Base Case); 13-year mine life producing a total of 110.3 Million payable silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq"), consisting of 68.0 Million silver ounces, 221,700 gold ounces, 22.8 Million pounds of copper, 144.1 Million pounds of lead and 242.2 Million pounds of zinc;

mine life producing a total of 110.3 Million payable silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq"), consisting of 68.0 Million silver ounces, 221,700 gold ounces, 22.8 Million pounds of copper, 144.1 Million pounds of lead and 242.2 Million pounds of zinc; Initial capital costs of $221 Million, including $29 Million in contingency costs, over an expected 18 month build, additional expansion capital of $137 Million, and sustaining capital costs of $6 Million over the life of mine ("LOM");

Average LOM operating cash costs of $9.50/oz AgEq, and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $9.68/oz AgEq

Average annual production of 8.8 Million AgEq oz in years one through twelve;

Approximately 3/4 of LOM production is from four open pits containing oxide mineralization and approximately 1/4 is from a separate open pit which contains only sulphide mineralization. "This is a first look at the strong economics around our Los Ricos North Mineral Resource with average annual production of 8.8 Million AgEq oz at a first quartile AISC of $9.68/oz AgEq. Los Ricos North forms a pipeline of growth after the construction of Los Ricos South, which we see as a high grade bulk underground mine targeted to be our first deposit advanced to production. We look forward to the updated Los Ricos South Mineral Resource including the Eagle Zone and an updated PEA to be completed this summer," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "The release of this PEA represents one of the milestones for the 2023 year in the Los Ricos District. The other key milestones for the 2023 year in the Los Ricos District are an updated Mineral Resource and PEA in Los Ricos South incorporating the Eagle Zone, followed by a Pre-Feasibility Study in Los Ricos South which is anticipated before year's end. With US$100 Million in cash we are well positioned to develop Los Ricos South pending the results of the upcoming studies."

PEA Summary The PEA was prepared by independent consultants P&E Mining Consultants Inc ("P&E"), with metallurgical test work completed by SGS Canada Inc.'s Lakefield office ("SGS"), process plant design and costing by D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd., and environmental and permitting led by CIMA Mexico. Table 1 below shows the key economic assumptions and results of the PEA, with Table 2 showing the physical attributes, Table 3 showing a sensitivity analysis based on varying metal prices and assumptions, and Table 4 showing a sensitivity analysis based on changes to operating and capital costs. Table 1 - Los Ricos North PEA Key Economic Assumptions and Results Assumption / Result Unit Value Total Oxide Feed Mined kt 25,557 Total Sulphide Feed Mined kt 9,964 Total Plant Feed Mined kt 35,521 Total Strip Ratio Ratio 6.0 Mine Life Yrs 13 Average process rate t/day 8,000 Silver Price US$/oz 23.00 Gold Price US$/oz 1,800 Copper Price US$/lb 4.00 Lead Price US$/lb 1.00 Zinc Price US$/lb 1.40 Payable AgEq Moz 110.3 Assumption / Result Unit Value Net Revenue US$M 2,307 Initial Capital Costs US$M 221 Sustaining Capital Costs US$M 143 Mining Costs $/t Mined 2.07 Mining Costs $/t Plant Feed 12.28 Operating Cash Cost US$/oz AgEq 9.50 All in Sustaining Cost US$/oz AgEq 9.68 After-Tax NPV (5% discount) US$M 413 Pre-Tax NPV (5% discount) US$M 645 After-Tax IRR % 29.1 Pre-Tax IRR % 39.8 After-Tax Payback Period Yrs 3.0 Table 2 - Los Ricos North PEA Summary of Physical Attributes Attribute Unit Oxide Sulphide Total Plant Feed Mined kt 25,557 9,964 35,521 Silver Grade1 g/t 83.2 30.1 68.3 Gold Grade1 g/t 0.29 0.07 0.23 Copper Grade1 % - 0.12 0.12 Lead Grade % - 0.87 0.87 Zinc Grade % - 1.24 1.24 Silver Recovery % 87 88 87 Gold Recovery % 87 76 86 Copper Recovery % - 89 89 Lead Recovery % - 75 75 Zinc Recovery % - 89 89

Attribute Unit Oxide Sulphide Total Payable Silver Moz 59.5 8.5 68.0 Payable Gold koz 205.2 16.5 221.7 Payable Copper Mlb - 22.8 22.8 Payable Lead Mlb - 144.1 144.1 Payable Zinc Mlb - 242.2 242.2 Payable AgEq Moz 75.5 34.8 110.3 1. Grades shown are LOM average plant feed grades. Dilution of approximately 10% was used. Table 3 - Los Ricos North PEA Metal Price Sensitivities Base Sensitivity Case Silver Price (US$/oz) 17 19 21 23 25 27 30 Gold Price (US$/oz) 1330 1487 1643 1800 1957 2113 2348 Copper Price (US$/lb) 2.96 3.30 3.65 4.00 4.35 4.70 5.22 Lead Price (US$/lb) 0.74 0.83 0.91 1.00 1.09 1.17 1.30 Zinc Price (US$/lb) 1.03 1.16 1.28 1.40 1.52 1.64 1.83 After-Tax NPV (5%) (US$M) 120 222 318 413 508 603 746 After-Tax IRR (%) 13.3 19.2 24.3 29.1 33.6 37.9 44.0 After-Tax Payback (years) 5.4 4.4 3.6 3.0 2.5 2.1 1.8 Table 4 - Los Ricos North Operating Expense and Capital Expense Sensitivities Base Sensitivity -20% -10% Case 10% 20% Operating Costs - NPV (US$M) 503 458 413 368 323 Operating Costs - IRR (%) 33.4 31.2 29.1 26.8 24.5 Capital Costs - NPV (US$M) 457 435 413 392 370 Capital Costs - IRR (%) 36.3 32.2 28.8 25.9 23.4 Capital and Operating Costs The Los Ricos North Project has been envisioned as an open pit mining operation, with contract mining comprising five open pits. The first four pits contain oxide mineralization and will be mined over years one to nine of the Project, with the final pit containing sulphide mineralization which will be mined in years 10 to 13. The processing plant is comprised of conventional crushing, grinding, cyanide tank leaching, tailings filtration (dry stack), and Merrill Crowe precipitation for the oxide mineralization. For the sulphide mineralization, processing will be completed through a flotation circuit which is included in sustaining capital and will be constructed in year eight of the Project. Water supply to the process plant will be provided by a nearby surface water source and high voltage grid power will be provided by the local utility.

Key components of the capital cost estimate are provided in Table 5 and operating costs are provided in Table 6. Table 5 - Capital Cost Estimate Type Initial Expansion Sustaining Total (US$K) (US$K)1 (US$K) (US$K) Process plant direct costs 141,020 25,864 5,000 171,884 Pre-stripping and haul roads 10,268 88,090 98,358 Project indirect costs 19,108 2,870 21,978 EPCM 13,792 2,328 16,120 Infrastructure 7,680 7,680 Total 191,869 119,151 5,000 316,020 Contingency (15%) 28,780 17,873 750 47,403 Total 220,649 137,024 5,750 363,423 1. Expansion capital is not included in AISC calculations Table 6 - Operating Costs (Average LOM) Operating Costs (Average LOM) US$/tonne US$/tonne Plant Feed Rock Mining 12.28 2.07 Processing 13.81 General and admin 1.02 Total 27.12 Mining The open pit mining will be contracted and carried out by drilling and blasting followed by conventional loading and truck haulage to the waste rock storage facilities and the process plant. Metallurgy A preliminary metallurgical test program was carried out by SGS Lakefield of Ontario, Canada on four Los Ricos North deposit areas - Favor, Trini, Casados, and Orito. Based on the zone geology, Favor, Trini, and Casados (oxide) were designated for whole mineralized material cyanidation testing. The Orito (sulphide) sample was deemed to be flotation ideal. The subsequent oxide testing included grinding (no comminution testing) and leaching only. The sulphide testing included grinding and bulk flotation to produce a single bulk concentrate with locked cycle (LCT) testing completed. The samples were comprised of four drill core rejects representing the noted zones of the Mineral Resource. This preliminary test program estimated a gold and silver oxide recovery of 87% for both. The sulphide recovery on the Orito sample recovered 76% gold, 88% silver, 89% copper, 89% zinc, and 75% lead. Mineral Resource Estimate The basis for the PEA is the Mineral Resource Estimate completed by P&E in the National Instrument 43- 101 Technical Report on the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Los Ricos North Project located in