Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. GoGold Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGD   CA38045Y1025

GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.

(GGD)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.12 CAD   -1.89%
06:46pGOGOLD RESOURCES : Announces Results of Annual Meeting 2022Mar 24, 2022
PU
06:30pGoGold Announces Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
03/23GoGold Reports Drill Results at Mololoa Deposit In Los Ricos North Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoGold Resources : Announces Results of Annual Meeting 2022Mar 24, 2022

03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

March 24, 2022

Shares Outstanding:

295,009,405

PR #12 - 2022

Trading Symbols:

TSX: GGD

OTCQX: GLGDF

GoGold Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 24, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders re-electedJohn Turner, Bradley Langille, Phillip Gaunce, George Waye, Terrence Cooper, and Karen Flores as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year. Each director was elected by a majority of the votes and the table below presents the votes in respect of the election of each director:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Turner

101,906,733 (70.24%)

43,185,034

(29.76%)

Phillip Gaunce

143,387,441 (98.83%)

1,704,326

(1.17%)

George Waye

143,458,066 (98.87%)

1,633,701

(1.13%)

Terrence Cooper

97,203,109

(66.99%)

47,888,658

(33.01%)

Bradley Langille

145,091,319

(100.00%)

448 (0.00%)

Karen Flores

145,089,697

(100.00%)

2,070 (0.00%)

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

The shareholders also approved the Corporation's omnibus equity incentive plan, with 94,131,832 (64.88%) votes for and 50,959,935 (35.12%) votes against, and the Corporation's unallocated options

issuable under the Company's incentive stock option plan, with 137,311,415 (94.64%) votes for and 7,780,352 (5.36%) votes against, in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

For further information please contact:

Steve Low

Corporate Development

GoGold Resources

T: 416 855 0435

E: steve@gogoldresources.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

Disclaimer

GoGold Resources Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.
06:46pGOGOLD RESOURCES : Announces Results of Annual Meeting 2022Mar 24, 2022
PU
06:30pGoGold Announces Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
03/23GoGold Reports Drill Results at Mololoa Deposit In Los Ricos North Project
MT
03/23GOGOLD BRIEF : Details "Strong" Drilling Results at Mololoa in Los Ricos North
MT
03/23GoGold Announces Strong Drilling Results at Mololoa in Los Ricos North
AQ
03/23GoGold Resources Inc. Announces Strong Drilling Results at Mololoa in Los Ricos North
CI
03/23GOGOLD RESOURCES : Announces Strong Drilling Results at Mololoa in Los Ricos North - 4,366..
PU
03/16GoGold Resources Details Drilling Results at El Favor East
MT
03/16GoGold Announces Drilling Results at El Favor East
AQ
03/16GoGold Resources Inc. Announces Drilling Results at El Favor East
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 62,8 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net income 2022 7,17 M 5,72 M 5,72 M
Net cash 2022 85,4 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 99,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 920 M 734 M 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
GoGold Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,12 CAD
Average target price 4,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley H. Langille President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana M. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer
John S.M. Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Robert David Harris Vice President-Technical Services
Anis Nehme Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.4.95%747
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.72%183 670
RIO TINTO PLC18.56%127 158
GLENCORE PLC36.34%88 695
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.17%62 928
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.08%44 823