GoGold Resources : Announces Strong Drilling Results at El Favor East in Los Ricos North - 1,703 g/t AgEq over 1.4m within 28.3m of 189 g/t AgEqJan 19, 2022

GoGold Announces Strong Drilling Results at El Favor East in Los Ricos North 1,703 g/t AgEq over 1.4m within 28.3m of 189 g/t AgEq at El Favor East Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to release the results of 9 drill holes at El Favor East within Los Ricos North. Hole LRGF-21-099intersected 1.4m of 1,703 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") contained within 28.3m of 189 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values. These drill holes represent data that is post resource cut-offdate, will form part of a future resource update. The drill program at El Favor East is primarily focussed on expansion of the resources with up-dipand down-dipdrilling in addition to strike expansion on the zone towards the east. "The initial Resource Estimate which we released December 7, 2021 was a point in time and represented the results of the first 100,000 metres of drilling at Los Ricos North. The additional post data cut-off drilling will contribute to a future Resource update in Los Ricos North," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We have embarked on the next 100,000 metres of drilling which is primarily focused on continued resource expansion and look forward to many more excellent drilling results such as these at El Favor East. We anticipate that in 2022 we will continue to grow the ounces in the Los Ricos district significantly as we did in 2021." Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections Hole ID Area / Vein From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2 (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGF-21-090 El Favor East 201.7 255.7 54.0 0.15 63.8 1.00 75.0 including 229.7 235.0 5.3 0.44 161.9 2.59 194.6 LRGF-21-091 El Favor East 242.9 251.5 8.6 0.15 66.8 1.04 77.8 including 245.7 248.9 3.2 0.27 113.0 1.78 133.2 LRGF-21-096 El Favor East 63.9 75.6 11.7 0.41 128.7 2.12 159.2 including 67.7 68.3 0.6 1.36 1,218.4 17.60 1,320.0 and 284.5 310.0 25.5 0.07 60.1 0.87 65.1 including 285.3 287.3 2.0 0.24 498.6 6.89 516.6 LRGF-21-098 El Favor East 196.2 210.3 14.1 0.35 95.1 1.61 121.0 including 196.2 196.9 0.7 3.63 1,114.4 18.49 1,386.4 LRGF-21-099 El Favor East 287.4 315.6 28.3 0.46 154.4 2.52 188.9 including 300.8 302.1 1.4 5.24 1,309.6 22.70 1,702.7 LRGF-21-100 El Favor East 267.6 302.7 35.1 0.23 87.1 1.39 104.6 including 267.6 270.9 3.3 0.70 261.9 4.19 314.4 including 284.8 293.0 8.3 0.61 200.6 3.28 246.1 including 287.8 288.4 0.6 4.86 985.5 18.00 1,350.2 LRGF-21-101 El Favor East 233.6 244.2 10.6 0.95 201.9 3.64 273.3

Hole ID Area / Vein From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2 (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGF-21-103 El Favor East 61.9 69.1 7.2 0.27 61.5 1.09 81.5 including 64.6 67.2 2.6 0.63 141.2 2.51 188.4 and 346.6 366.0 19.4 0.06 55.0 0.80 59.7 including 357.1 358.5 1.4 0.23 298.7 4.21 315.9 LRGF-21-105 El Favor East 241.3 293.3 52.0 0.18 60.6 0.99 74.5 including 245.2 246.3 1.1 2.52 838.7 13.70 1,027.7 Not true width AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 at recoveries of 100% Holes LRGF-21-102 and 104 are pending assays. Figure 1: El Favor Drill Hole Locations The exploration team has been moving east of El Favor with drilling stepouts in the eastern end of El Favor, beginning with discovery hole 48, and continuing to intersect wide strong mineralization. This area is known as the El Favor East zone, and a mapping and drilling program has extended the presence of mineralization 900m to the east of hole 48 (El Favor East zone discovery hole), as shown in Figure 2. To date, approximately 800m of El Favor East has been drilled showing the strong mineralization. The drill holes in this release were not included in the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Los Ricos North released on December 7, 2021, hole LRGF-21-094 was the final drill hole included in that resource.

Figure 2: El Favor East In September, the company commissioned TMC Exploracion to complete an IP survey using the Pole:Dipole array on the El Favor property. The grid consists of a network of 28 N/S profiles spaced every 100 m from L-2W to L-25E ranging in length from 0.85 to 2.0 km. The survey outlined several high chargeability anomalies representative of the sulphide mineralization along the El Favor - El Favor East zone. A geophysical map showing anomalies and drilling targets is included as Figure 3 below. Figure 3: Geophysical Map - El Favor

El Favor is located approximately 800 meters along strike to the east of the El Orito deposit. The longitudinal section below shows that the combined systems cover approximately 2.9km in mineralized strike length over a 3.7km distance. At El Orito, wide zones of precious and base metal mineralization were cut by drill holes at El Orito at elevations between 600 to 900m. The drill holes at El Favor have cut primarily silver-gold mineralization with trace to minor amounts of base metals at a higher elevation in the system, between 1,050m to 1,400m, compared to the semi-massive to massive base metal sulphide mineralization seen deeper in the El Orito deposit. Figure 4: Favor-Orito Long Section Table 2: Drill Hole Locations Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length LRGF-21-090 586407 2336751 1317 180 -45 255.7 LRGF-21-091 586277 2336762 1385 180 -45 283.0 LRGF-21-096 586752 2336750 1282 180 -45 338.5 LRGF-21-098 586202 2336763 1363 180 -45 283.2 LRGF-21-099 586452 2336783 1309 180 -45 356.1 LRGF-21-100 586401 2336782 1323 180 -50 354.0 LRGF-21-101 586202 2336793 1358 180 -45 315.3 LRGF-21-103 586727 2336750 1287 180 -45 382.5 LRGF-21-105 586602 2336751 1349 180 -45 431.5 VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps. The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/decks/10437 and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.