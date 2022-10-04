GoGold Resources : Presents Its Annual ESG Sustainability ReportOct 05, 2022

NEWS RELEASE October 5, 2022 Shares Outstanding: 295,706,006 PR #21 - 2022 Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD OTCQX: GLGDF GoGold Presents Its Annual ESG Sustainability Report

Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased

to present its second annual Sustainability Report that sets out the Company's performance and

achievements with respect to its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices.

"We're pleased to release our second annual Sustainability Report which outlines our performance and achievements related to ESG practices. Silver continues to be a metal that is a key component of the emerging green economy. Our partnership with the Town of Parral to help remediate their land produces silver at a low carbon footprint of 0.006 tCO2e per ounce of silver equivalent produced," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "Over the past year, we have made substantial progress toward our ESG goals. We took action to improve our governance, which our stakeholders told us was a priority. We promoted dialogue internally to discuss how we could improve our business even further, including topics related to ESG. Our philosophy has always been to do business in a way that not only helps our communities and employees thrive, but that also protects natural ecosystems while increasing long term shareholder value."

The full update is available for download at www.gogoldresources.com/sustainability/

Highlights of the Report:

0.006 tCO 2 e per oz of silver equivalent produced

e per oz of silver equivalent produced 0.004 tCO 2 e per tonne of ore processed

e per tonne of ore processed 9,500 hours of safety and professional development training

Awarded the ESR distinction (Empresa Socialmente Responsables - Corporate Social Responsibility)

$17.1 million USD spent in local purchases, including $422,000 in community investment

Adoption of new policies related to Environment, Human Rights, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Climate Change, and Water Resources

Appointment of Karen Flores as Director and head of ESG Committee

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

