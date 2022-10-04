Advanced search
    GGD   CA38045Y1025

GOGOLD RESOURCES INC.

(GGD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-04 pm EDT
1.710 CAD   +2.40%
10/04Gogold Resources : Presents Its Annual ESG Sustainability ReportOct 05, 2022
PU
09/14GoGold Brief: Announcing Results of Regional Exploration Drilling Program
MT
09/14GoGold Announces Results of Regional Exploration Drilling Program
AQ
GoGold Resources : Presents Its Annual ESG Sustainability ReportOct 05, 2022

10/04/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

October 5, 2022

Shares Outstanding:

295,706,006

PR #21 - 2022

Trading Symbols:

TSX: GGD

OTCQX: GLGDF

GoGold Presents Its Annual ESG Sustainability Report

Halifax, NS - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased

to present its second annual Sustainability Report that sets out the Company's performance and

achievements with respect to its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices.

"We're pleased to release our second annual Sustainability Report which outlines our performance and achievements related to ESG practices. Silver continues to be a metal that is a key component of the emerging green economy. Our partnership with the Town of Parral to help remediate their land produces silver at a low carbon footprint of 0.006 tCO2e per ounce of silver equivalent produced," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "Over the past year, we have made substantial progress toward our ESG goals. We took action to improve our governance, which our stakeholders told us was a priority. We promoted dialogue internally to discuss how we could improve our business even further, including topics related to ESG. Our philosophy has always been to do business in a way that not only helps our communities and employees thrive, but that also protects natural ecosystems while increasing long term shareholder value."

The full update is available for download at www.gogoldresources.com/sustainability/

Highlights of the Report:

  • 0.006 tCO2e per oz of silver equivalent produced
  • 0.004 tCO2e per tonne of ore processed
  • 9,500 hours of safety and professional development training
  • Awarded the ESR distinction (Empresa Socialmente Responsables - Corporate Social Responsibility)
  • $17.1 million USD spent in local purchases, including $422,000 in community investment
  • Adoption of new policies related to Environment, Human Rights, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Climate Change, and Water Resources
  • Appointment of Karen Flores as Director and head of ESG Committee

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

For further information please contact:

Steve Low

Corporate Development

GoGold Resources

T: 416 855 0435

E: steve@gogoldresources.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding GoGold's future plans in the areas of sustainable development, health, safety, environment, community development, the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

Disclaimer

GoGold Resources Inc. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 03:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
