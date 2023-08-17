Each market will transition to electric vehicles based on a combination of factors: government support, product availability, pricing, infrastructure readiness and customer willingness to adopt EVs. We believe that this shift in mindset will occur in conjunction with market awareness of our product and services. The long-term future remains bright in the face of some near-term challenges, and we remain excited for the future of vehicle and infrastructure electrification. We continue to see strong interest across the region and around the world for sustainable 2-wheel transportation. And when our products are reviewed and tested our battery swapping hardware, platform technology and our vehicles constantly are being chosen for both B2B and B2C deployment in a variety of countries and for a variety of business models.

While hardware is critical, it is our end-to-end software ecosystem and our network optimization, security and integrated operating tools and platform, which really sets Gogoro apart. We're on track for market availability in India and the Philippines later this year. In India, we announced a strategic agreement, the first is kind with India state of Maharashtra to manufacture our Smartscooters, Smart Batteries and Gogoro Station in the state as well as deploy Gogoro battery swapping across the state. For Gogoro's effort and investment to bring the new industry of battery swapping to the state, Gogoro has been offered unprecedented subsidies and financial support. The state of Maharashtra is leading India's transition to electrification, and we're pleased to help. As we said in our earnings release, financial results for the second quarter and for the first half of 2023 are roughly tracking to our forecasts. We've managed cost effectively and have increased gross margin and adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2023.

We also continued our growth in battery swapping service revenue and saw a slight increase in our overall revenue on a consistent currency basis versus Q2 of last year. Despite these positive results, our Taiwan sales were slightly below the same quarter last year. And as Taiwan represents approximately 95% of our revenue, there is a direct correlation between Taiwan sales performance and our revenue. We aren't standing still. We're aggressively investing in our Taiwan marketing and retail channel expansion with the opening of 79 Gogoro Express locations in addition to our existing locations, with lots more opening later this year. And we'll continue to build out our product portfolio and have several important vehicle introductions in the coming quarters that will expand our product portfolio, increase sales and grow revenue in both Taiwan and our other markets that we're entering.

Taiwan vehicle registration in the first half of 2023 have exceeded those of both 2022 and 2021, and it appears that total vehicle volume for 2023 could return to the pre-pandemic level of approximately 800,000 units though that much of this uptick is in lower cost, more affordable ICE vehicles as consumers continue to exercise conservative financial decisions in light of the global economic situation. This consumer conservatism is highlighted by a very low consumer confidence index in Taiwan, which was at a 10-year low in Q1 2023. Electric 2-wheel sales have not mirrored the growth in the overall market. It is not in our long-term financial interest to aggressively mark down our vehicle prices as ICE OEMs are doing today. To do so, we jeopardize our product experience and the quality of service that our customer enjoys today.

We're focused on maintaining our financial performance on important metrics despite the strong short-term competition and continue to believe that we are well positioned for the inevitable shift from ICE vehicle to now electric vehicles. Sadly, every ICE vehicle purchased now is likely to be in use and contributing to the substantial carbon emissions for the next 10 years or so. But given that Taiwan is effectively a replacement market with approximately 700,000 to 800,000 vehicles replaced every year. We are still optimistic about our opportunity to convert ICE owners to electric vehicle owners as we build more products to address even broader market segments.

Getting consumers to feel they can personally and directly play a role in a cleaner environment is important. While purchasing an electric vehicle may be perceived as carrying a higher upfront cost, the total cost of ownership over time continues to favor electric vehicles and the other long-term benefits to health as well as to the environment significantly outweigh any concern consumer, delivery riders, fleet operators or government may have about electrification. All of these factors combined mean that despite achieving solid financial results so far in 2023, uncertainty in the market leads us to a conservative second half outlook, and we are predicting a seasonality-driven second half. Given the potential for an ongoing softness in the Taiwan market, we're updating our full year guidance to a revenue forecast of $340 million to $370 million.

Our India plans while progressing are not likely to result in substantial revenue in 2023. To address this reality, we've been actively developing multiple new vehicles that will be launched in the next several quarters, both at the high performance and at the affordable

