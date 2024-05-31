Launching today in Bogota with four GoStations, Terpel plans to expand to 14 GoStations by the end of the year and then to other Colombian cities.

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terpel, a leading Colombian fuel and lubes company, and Gogoro®️ Inc (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today launched Gogoro's battery swapping in Bogota Colombia through the Terpel Voltex brand. The companies also introduced the Gogoro 2 Plus and Gogoro VIVA Mix Smartscooters.

"Gogoro and Terpel share a common vision for accelerating the shift to two-wheel sustainable transportation in Colombia and across Latin America. Gogoro Swap & Go battery swapping addresses many of the challenges that traditional plug-in charging presents," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro. "With 590 million battery swaps to date and more than 400,000 battery swaps per day, Gogoro Battery Swapping has demonstrated that it is safe, reliable and the ideal choice for two-wheel urban transportation in cities like Bogota."

"In line with our commitment to supporting Colombia, we continue to expand our portfolio with alternatives that contribute to Colombia's decarbonization goals and encourage the deployment of electromobility solutions. Gogoro battery swapping strengthens and complements our comprehensive portfolio of services by offering users the convenience of swapping batteries in just seconds. We hope that, by facilitating this experience, more people and industries will join this new mobility scheme," said Oscar Bravo, president of Terpel.

The Gogoro battery swapping stations are initially located at four Terpel service stations in Bogota with plans to expand to fourteen total locations by the end of 2024 with additional plans to expand to other cities such as Medellín.

The Gogoro Smartscooters will be marketed by Motored, a leading two-wheel distributor in Colombia with 10 years of experience in the national motorcycle market.

GOGORO BATTERY SWAPPING

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is an open and interoperable battery swapping platform that is recognized by Guidehouse Insights as the leading battery swapping platform for lightweight urban vehicles in the world. Gogoro battery swapping is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, businesses, and communities.

In Taiwan, the Gogoro Network supports more than 600,000 riders and has more than 1.4 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,500 battery swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. Currently Gogoro has over 90% market share in electric two wheelers in Taiwan and the number of GoStations outnumber petrol stations. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 570 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro battery swapping has saved more than 870,750 tons of CO2 since it launched in 2015.

ABOUT TERPEL

Terpel is a company of Colombian origin, tradition and spirit that for more than 55 years has been committed to the country, promoting its development, growing hand in hand with its affiliates and working under a strict policy of ethics and corporate governance. Its purpose is to promote and mobilize people, companies and the country with the best energy.

It is a leader in the distribution and marketing of liquid fuels, CNG and lubricants in Colombia. In 2019, it launched its electric mobility strategy with which it seeks to contribute to the energy transition, by offering different charging alternatives to users to facilitate the migration to electric vehicles. It has a significant presence in Ecuador, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Peru.

In Latin America its network is made up of more than 2,300 service stations. It has 31 supply plants in its country of origin. In the Aviation business, the company leads the market operating in 21 airports in Colombia; It also has a presence in 5 airports in the Dominican Republic, 5 in Panama and handles the operation of the main airport in Peru. Terpel is the authorized distributor of the Mobil brand of lubricants in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Terpel has been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in the world and listed in the DowJones Sustainability Yearbook, the most important publication on these matters.

Terpel is an ally of the country because it promotes the comprehensive development of people, trains its workers, contributes to the well-being of its neighbors and contributes to the future of Colombia with the quality educational programs led by its Foundation, for more than 20 years and which have benefited nearly two million people. Through excellence and warmth in service, a modern and renovated infrastructure and competitive prices, Terpel seeks to be the number one brand in the hearts of consumers.

ABOUT GOGORO

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized by Fast Company as "Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company of 2024"; Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles"; and, MIT Technology Review as one of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" in 2023, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

