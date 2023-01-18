Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  GoGreen Investments Corporation
  News
  Summary
    GOGN   KYG9461B1014

GOGREEN INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

(GOGN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
10.39 USD   -0.10%
05:04pGoGreen Investments Corporation Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination
GL
2022Nickel producer Lifezone Metals to list in New York in SPAC deal
RE
2022GoGreen Investments, Lifezone Metals to Merge in SPAC Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoGreen Investments Corporation Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

01/18/2023 | 05:04pm EST
NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGreen Investments Corporation (NYSE: GOGN.U) (the "Company") announced today that its sponsor, GoGreen Sponsor 1 LP (the "Sponsor"), has requested that the Company extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from January 25, 2023 to April 25, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the first of two three-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents. In connection with the Extension, the Sponsor has notified the Company that it intends to deposit an aggregate of $2,760,000 (representing $0.10 per public share) into the Company's trust account on or before January 25, 2023. The Extension provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination.

About GoGreen Investments Corporation

GoGreen Investments Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in the clean/renewable energy space.  GoGreen is led by Chief Executive Officer John Dowd.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Michael Sedoy, CFA
CFO
713.337.4075
info@gogreeninvestments.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,63 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,47 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 373 M 373 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart GOGREEN INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
GoGreen Investments Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GOGREEN INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John P. Dowd Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Sedoy Chief Financial Officer
Dan Foley Chief Technology Officer
Govind Friedland Chief Operating Officer
Dennis V. McGinn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOGREEN INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.19%373
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)7.40%60 856
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.66%24 251
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.52%12 232
HAL TRUST5.33%12 096
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.89%10 404