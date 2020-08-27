Log in
GOCO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies GoHealth, Inc. Investors of Investigation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/27/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GOCO). Investors who purchased GoHealth securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goco

The investigation concerns whether GoHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or about July 15, 2020, GoHealth conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 43,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock priced at $21.00 per share.  Then, on August 19, 2020, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, GoHealth announced it incurred a net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.  On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 10.46%, to close at $17.03 per share on August 20, 2020, representing a 18.90% decline from the IPO price.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased GoHealth shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goco. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

