Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoHealth, Inc.    GOCO

GOHEALTH, INC.

(GOCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray : LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 20, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to GoHealth’s July 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

If you suffered a loss on your GoHealth investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/gohealth-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In July 2020, GoHealth sold approximately 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 per share raising almost $914 million in new capital.

Then, on August 19, 2020, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, GoHealth announced that it incurred a net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 10%, to close at $17.03 per share on August 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On September 15, 2020, GoHealth’s stock price closed at $12.53, a 40% decline from its IPO price.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (1) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (2) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn due to its unique business model and limited carrier base; (3) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and its efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (4) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (5) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased GoHealth Class A common stock, you may move the Court no later than November 20, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOHEALTH, INC.
11:31aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY : LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
08:01aGOHEALTH : "Biannual Medicare 2020 Report" Reveals Confusion, Concerns and Uncer..
PR
09/29GOCO CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Dea..
PR
09/28DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
09/27GOHEALTH : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Cl..
PR
09/25GOHEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
09/25GOHEALTH : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages GoHealth (GOCO) I..
PR
09/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/24GOCO INVESTOR DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadlin..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 866 M - -
Net income 2020 129 M - -
Net Debt 2020 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 168 M 4 168 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 7,99%
Chart GOHEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoHealth, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOHEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,11 $
Last Close Price 13,29 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clinton P. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Sharman President
Shane E. Cruz Chief Operating Officer
Travis J. Matthiesen Chief Financial Officer
Cem Varon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOHEALTH, INC.0.00%4 168
AON PLC-1.54%47 087
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY3.05%26 814
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.10.02%20 060
BROWN & BROWN, INC.13.65%12 775
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-5.75%2 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group