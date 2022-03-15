GoHealth : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results - Form 8-K 03/15/2022 | 05:00pm EDT Send by mail :

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 - GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 net revenue of $449.6 million increased 1% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 net revenue of $1,062.4 million increased 21% compared to the prior year period. These are inclusive of an incremental 15% Medicare Advantage ('MA") lifetime value ("LTV") constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and negative revenue adjustments relating to performance obligations satisfied in 2018, 2019, 2020, and the first nine months of 2021 (the "Lookback Adjustments") of $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as further described below. Fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $432.3 million and fiscal year 2021 net loss of $534.2 million, inclusive of $386.6 million of goodwill impairment charges. Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.5 million decreased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $33.8 million decreased 88% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 includes the negative impact of the Lookback Adjustments for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021 and is inclusive of an incremental 15% constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 MA Carrier Approved Submissions ("CAS") of 653,620 increased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 MA CAS's of 1,170,603 increased 84% compared to the prior year period. Negative revenue Lookback Adjustments were $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company provided its full year 2022 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million (-15% to +4%) powered by commission revenue of $700 - $900 million (-21% to +2%). The company expects Adjusted EBITDA1 of $110 - $150 million (+224% to +343%). The Company also expects negative cash flow from operations of $50 - $10 million (+83% to +97%).

2021 Highlights3 •Total company revenue grew 21% to $1,062.4 million ◦Total Medicare Submitted Policies2 grew 75% during 2021 to 1,273,859 •Medicare-Internal revenue increased 27% to $844.9 million ◦Medicare-Internal segment profit decreased 72% to $84.3 million, with a 10% margin •Encompass revenue of $72 million •Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 88% to $33.8 million, resulting in full-year Adjusted EBITDA margins of 3% •LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 7% from $900 in 2020 to $842 in 2021, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments •Grew commissions receivable balance by $452.1 million (+56%) in 2021 to $1,262.5 million

Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights3 •Total company revenue grew 1% to $449.6 million ◦Total Medicare Submitted Policies grew 93% during the fourth quarter to 723,884 •Medicare-Internal revenue increased 5% to $368.5 million ◦Medicare-Internal segment profit decreased 94% to $10.8 million, with a 3% margin •Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 99% to $1.5 million, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA margins of 0.3% ◦LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 15% from $949 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $810 in the fourth quarter of 2021, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments 1



2022 Financial Outlook The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 based on current market conditions and expectations: •Full-year 2022 net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of (15)% - 4% ◦Full-year 2022 commission revenue of $700 - $900 million, representing year-over-year growth of (21)% - 2%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business •Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $110 - $150 million, representing year-over-year growth of 224% - 343% •Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations of ($50) - ($10) million, representing year-over-year improvement of 83% to 97%

Conference Call Details The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 2679849. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link. About GoHealth, Inc.: As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com Investor Relations: IR@gohealth.com Media Relations: Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

(1)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below. (2)Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies. (3)Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period. 3

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations often include forwarding-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, the growth of our membership base, our ability to realize the potential of our market opportunity, and 2022 annual guidance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationship, reduction in revenue or consolidation of carriers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; our ability to obtain the capital needed to operate and grow our business; attracting qualified employees and retaining key employees; and the impact of global economic conditions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and are reliant on the actions taken or to be taken by third parties. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, including any guidance provided. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company is required to comply with Accounting Standards Codification 606 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. This standard requires the Company to make numerous assumptions that are based upon historical trends and management's judgment. These assumptions may change over time and may have a material impact on revenue recognition, guidance and results of operations. Please review our assumptions stated in this press release careful as well as our associated risk factors in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. You can obtain copies of GoHealth's filings with the SEC for free at the SEC's website (www.SEC.gov). Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. 4

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items. Management has provided its outlook and guidance regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort. Glossary "Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. "Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period. "LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period. "Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier. 5

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited): (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Dollars % of Net Revenues Dollars % of Net Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues: Commission $ 384,826 85.6 % $ 360,634 80.9 % $ 24,192 6.7 % Enterprise 64,774 14.4 % 85,289 19.1 % (20,515) (24.1) % Net revenues 449,600 100.0 % 445,923 100.0 % 3,677 0.8 % Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 99,886 22.2 % 94,682 21.2 % 5,204 5.5 % Marketing and advertising 195,411 43.5 % 96,309 21.6 % 99,102 102.9 % Customer care and enrollment 123,331 27.4 % 60,229 13.5 % 63,102 104.8 % Technology 15,178 3.4 % 9,530 2.1 % 5,648 59.3 % General and administrative 29,007 6.5 % 19,828 4.4 % 9,179 46.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 23,513 5.2 % 23,514 5.3 % (1) - % Goodwill impairment charges 386,553 86.0 % - - % 386,553 NM Total operating expenses 872,879 194.1 % 304,092 68.2 % 568,787 187.0 % Income (loss) from operations (423,279) (94.1) % 141,831 31.8 % (565,110) (398.4) % Interest expense 9,619 2.1 % 8,591 1.9 % 1,028 12.0 % Other expense (income), net (696) (0.2) % 135 - % (831) NM Income (loss) before income taxes (432,202) (96.1) % 133,105 29.8 % (565,307) (424.7) % Income tax expense (benefit) 118 - % 5 - % 113 NM Net income (loss) $ (432,320) (96.2) % $ 133,100 29.8 % $ (565,420) (424.8) % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (277,225) (61.7) % 97,143 21.8 % (374,368) (385.4) % Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc. $ (155,095) (34.5) % $ 35,957 8.1 % $ (191,052) (531.3) % Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic $ (1.35) $ 0.43 Net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted (1) $ (1.35) $ 0.41 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 115,045 84,194 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 115,045 321,191 Non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA $ (392,251) $ 166,806 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,499 $ 169,889 Adjusted EBITDA margin 0.3 % 38.1 % _________________________ _________________________ NM = Not meaningful (1)Net income per share of common stock - diluted for the three months ending December 31, 2020, of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191. 6

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Dollars % of Net Revenues Dollars % of Net Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues: Commission $ 881,263 82.9 % $ 671,140 76.5 % $ 210,123 31.3 % Enterprise 181,152 17.1 % 206,210 23.5 % (25,058) (12.2) % Net revenues 1,062,415 100.0 % 877,350 100.0 % 185,065 21.1 % Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 239,335 22.5 % 199,202 22.7 % 40,133 20.1 % Marketing and advertising 365,141 34.4 % 206,864 23.6 % 158,277 76.5 % Customer care and enrollment 320,165 30.1 % 165,497 18.9 % 154,668 93.5 % Technology 48,429 4.6 % 59,348 6.8 % (10,919) (18.4) % General and administrative 98,183 9.2 % 197,229 22.5 % (99,046) (50.2) % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability - - % 19,700 2.2 % (19,700) (100.0) % Amortization of intangible assets 94,056 8.9 % 94,056 10.7 % - - % Goodwill impairment charges 386,553 36.4 % - - % 386,553 NM Total operating expenses 1,551,862 146.1 % 941,896 107.4 % 609,966 64.8 % Income (loss) from operations (489,447) (46.1) % (64,546) (7.4) % (424,901) 658.3 % Interest expense 33,505 3.2 % 32,969 3.8 % 536 1.6 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 11,935 1.1 % - - % 11,935 NM Other (income) expense (669) (0.1) % (358) - % (311) 86.9 % Income (loss) before income taxes (534,218) (50.3) % (97,157) (11.1) % (437,061) 449.9 % Income tax expense (benefit) (24) - % 43 - % (67) (155.8) % Net income (loss) $ (534,194) (50.3) % $ (97,200) (11.1) % $ (436,994) 449.6 % Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (344,837) (32.5) % (52,933) (6.0) % Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc. $ (189,357) (17.8) % $ (44,267) (5.0) % Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ (1.79) $ (0.22) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 105,991 84,189 Non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA $ (393,206) $ 34,364 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,821 $ 271,029 Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.2 % 30.9 % _________________________ NM = Not meaningful 7

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited): (in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Net revenues $ 449,600 $ 445,923 Net income (loss) (432,320) 133,100 Interest expense 9,619 8,591 Income tax expense 118 5 Depreciation and amortization expense 30,332 25,110 EBITDA (392,251) 166,806 Goodwill impairment charges (1) 386,553 - Share-based compensation expense (2) 7,197 3,083 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,499 $ 169,889 Adjusted EBITDA margin 0.3 % 38.1 % _________________________ (1)Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare- Internal and Medicare- External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (2)Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(in thousands, except percentages) Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Net revenues $ 1,062,415 $ 877,350 Net income (loss) (534,194) (97,200) Interest expense 33,505 32,969 Income tax expense (benefit) (24) 43 Depreciation and amortization expense 107,507 98,552 EBITDA (393,206) 34,364 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) 11,935 - Goodwill impairment charges (2) 386,553 - Share-based compensation expense (3) 27,297 6,929 Loss on sublease (4) 1,062 - Legal fees (5) 180 - Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (6) - 209,300 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (7) - 19,700 IPO transactions costs (8) - 659 Severance costs (9) - 77 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,821 $ 271,029 Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.2 % 30.9 % _________________________ (1)Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (2)Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare- Internal and Medicare- External reporting units for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. (3)Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (4)Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. (5)Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations. (6)Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. (7)Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (8)Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO. (9)Represents costs associated with the termination of employment. 8

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited): (in thousands) Successor Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Marketing and advertising $ 2,108 $ 24,890 Customer care and enrollment 3,775 12,599 Technology 3,775 33,085 General and administrative 17,639 145,655 Total share-based compensation expense $ 27,297 $ 216,229

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited): (in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,361 $ 144,234 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $558 in 2021 and $787 in 2020 17,276 14,211 Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc. - 3,395 Commissions receivable - current 268,663 188,128 Prepaid expense and other current assets 58,695 41,854 Total current assets 428,995 391,822 Commissions receivable - non-current 993,844 622,270 Operating Lease ROU Asset 23,462 - Other long-term assets 3,608 2,072 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net 24,273 17,353 Intangible assets, net 594,669 688,726 Goodwill - 386,553 Total assets $ 2,068,851 $ 2,108,796 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,843 $ 8,733 Accrued liabilities 52,788 26,926 Commissions payable - current 104,160 78,478 Short-term operating lease liability 6,126 - Deferred revenue 536 736 Current portion of long-term debt 5,270 4,170 Other current liabilities 8,344 8,328 Total current liabilities 217,067 127,371 Non-current liabilities: Commissions payable - non-current 274,403 182,596 Long-term operating lease liability 19,776 - Long-term debt, net of current portion 665,115 396,400 Other non-current liabilities - 3,274 Total non-current liabilities 959,294 582,270 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock - $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 115,487 and 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 11 8 Class B common stock - $0.0001 par value; 587,360 and 619,004 shares authorized; 205,352 and 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 21 24 Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Additional paid-in capital 561,447 399,169 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (59) 17 Accumulated deficit (208,317) (18,802) Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc. 353,103 380,416 Non-controlling interests 539,387 1,018,739 Total stockholders' equity 892,490 1,399,155 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,068,851 $ 2,108,796

The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited): (in thousands) Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (534,194) $ (97,200) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Share-based compensation 27,297 216,229 Depreciation and amortization 13,451 4,496 Amortization of intangible assets 94,056 94,056 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,222 2,430 Loss on extinguishment of debt 11,935 - Loss on sublease 1,062 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 19,700 Goodwill impairment charges 386,553 - Non-cash lease expense 5,033 - Other non-cash items (5) (1,691) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (2,758) 4,526 Commissions receivable (452,950) (427,467) Prepaid expenses and other assets (18,613) (30,194) Accounts payable 30,477 (5,340) Accrued liabilities 25,745 4,358 Deferred revenue (200) (14,482) Commissions payable 117,489 107,583 Operating lease liabilities (4,885) - Other liabilities (721) 8,779 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (299,006) (114,217) Investing Activities Acquisition of business, net of cash - - Purchases of property, equipment and software (19,801) (14,523) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (19,801) (14,523) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs - 852,407 Payment of partial consideration to Blocker Shareholders in the Blocker Merger - (96,165) Purchase of LLC Interests from Continuing Equity Owners - (508,320) Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units - (100,000) Proceeds received upon issuance of preferred units - - Proceeds received upon issuance of common units - 10,000 Proceeds from borrowings 565,000 117,000 Repayment of borrowings (298,970) (3,878) Call premium paid for debt extinguishment (5,910) - Debt issuance cost payments (4,108) (6,293) Principal payments under capital lease obligations (318) (293) Distributions to non-controlling interests - (400) Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc. 3,395 (3,395) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 259,089 260,663 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (155) 35 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (59,873) 131,958 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 144,234 12,276 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 84,361 $ 144,234 10

The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited): (in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Dollars % of Net Revenues Dollars % of Net Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues: Medicare - Internal $ 368,503 82.0 % $ 351,082 78.7 % $ 17,421 5.0 % Medicare - External 72,447 16.1 % 78,355 17.6 % (5,908) (7.5) % IFP and Other - Internal 6,182 1.4 % 10,473 2.3 % (4,291) (41.0) % IFP and Other - External 2,468 0.5 % 6,013 1.3 % (3,545) (59.0) % Net revenues 449,600 100.0 % 445,923 100.0 % 3,677 0.8 % Segment profit: - - Medicare - Internal 10,771 2.4 % 172,920 38.8 % (162,149) (93.8) % Medicare - External 3,075 0.7 % 5,051 1.1 % (1,976) (39.1) % IFP and Other - Internal 2,162 0.5 % 4,087 0.9 % (1,925) (47.1) % IFP and Other - External 472 0.1 % 1,121 0.3 % (649) (57.9) % Segment profit 16,480 3.7 % 183,179 41.1 % (166,699) (91.0) % Corporate expense 29,693 6.6 % 17,834 4.0 % 11,859 66.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 23,513 5.2 % 23,514 5.3 % (1) - % Goodwill impairment charges 386,553 86.0 % - - % 386,553 NM Interest expense 9,619 2.1 % 8,591 1.9 % 1,028 12.0 % Other (income) expense, net (696) (0.2) % 135 - % (831) NM Income (loss) before income taxes $ (432,202) (96.1) % $ 133,105 29.8 % $ (565,307) (424.7) % _________________________ NM = Not meaningful

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Dollars % of Net Revenues Dollars % of Net Revenues $ Change % Change Medicare - Internal $ 844,894 79.5 % $ 667,293 76.1 % $ 177,601 26.6 % Medicare - External 189,563 17.8 % 155,660 17.7 % 33,903 21.8 % IFP and Other - Internal 19,687 1.9 % 32,271 3.7 % (12,584) (39.0) % IFP and Other - External 8,271 0.8 % 22,126 2.5 % (13,855) (62.6) % Net revenues 1,062,415 100.0 % 877,350 100.0 % 185,065 21.1 % Segment profit: Medicare - Internal 84,345 7.9 % 296,865 33.8 % (212,520) (71.6) % Medicare - External 2,622 0.2 % 5,944 0.7 % (3,322) (55.9) % IFP and Other - Internal 2,819 0.3 % 4,269 0.5 % (1,450) (34.0) % IFP and Other - External 245 - % 1,910 0.2 % (1,665) (87.2) % Segment profit 90,031 8.5 % 308,988 35.2 % (218,957) (70.9) % Corporate expense 98,869 9.3 % 259,778 29.6 % (160,909) (61.9) % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability - - % 19,700 2.2 % (19,700) (100.0) % Amortization of intangible assets 94,056 8.9 % 94,056 10.7 % - - % Loss on extinguishment of debt 11,935 1.1 % - - % 11,935 NM Goodwill impairment charges 386,553 36.4 % - - % 386,553 NM Interest expense 33,505 3.2 % 32,969 3.8 % 536 1.6 % Other (income) expense, net (669) (0.1) % (358) - % (311) 86.9 % Income (loss) before income taxes $ (534,218) (50.3) % $ (97,157) (11.1) % $ (437,061) 449.9 % _________________________ NM = Not meaningful 11

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers): Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage 669,079 330,604 1,190,530 644,669 Medicare Supplement 1,631 2,955 4,508 9,119 Prescription Drug Plans 34,762 10,293 42,469 16,762 Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies 705,472 343,852 1,237,507 670,550 The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV. Medicare - Internal Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage 508,004 250,251 903,808 478,863 Medicare Supplement 527 1,514 1,229 3,116 Prescription Drug Plans 17,481 8,263 24,006 13,582 Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions 526,012 260,028 929,043 495,561 Medicare - External Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage 145,616 77,669 266,795 158,325 Medicare Supplement 708 1,219 2,531 5,254 Prescription Drug Plans 11,628 1,798 12,344 3,036 Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions 157,952 80,686 281,670 166,615 The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020: Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage $ 810 $ 949 $ 842 $ 900 Medicare Supplement $ 683 $ 934 $ 856 $ 849 Prescription Drug Plans $ 215 $ 213 $ 215 $ 215 The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue: Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage 12,711 23,993 23,414 44,799 Medicare Supplement 3,223 3,520 8,242 8,782 Prescription Drug Plans 2,478 2,994 4,696 5,781 Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted Policies 18,412 30,507 36,352 59,362 12

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited): (in thousands) Three months ended Mar. 31, 2021 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021 Three months ended Sep. 30, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Net revenues: Commission $ 173,981 $ 147,508 $ 174,948 $ 384,826 $ 881,263 Enterprise 30,198 49,394 36,786 64,774 181,152 Net revenues 204,179 196,902 211,734 449,600 1,062,415 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 48,375 37,442 53,632 99,886 239,335 Marketing and advertising 54,484 55,735 59,511 195,411 365,141 Customer care and enrollment 47,094 61,927 87,813 123,331 320,165 Technology 9,617 11,983 11,651 15,178 48,429 General and administrative 19,693 25,251 24,232 29,007 98,183 Amortization of intangible assets 23,514 23,515 23,514 23,513 94,056 Goodwill impairment charges - - - 386,553 386,553 Total operating expenses 202,777 215,853 260,353 872,879 1,551,862 Income (loss) from operations 1,402 (18,951) (48,619) (423,279) (489,447) Interest expense 8,688 8,277 6,921 9,619 33,505 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 11,935 - - 11,935 Other (income) expense, net 13 44 (30) (696) (669) Income (loss) before income taxes, net (7,299) (39,207) (55,510) (432,202) (534,218) Income tax expense (benefit) (31) (32) (79) 118 (24) Net income (loss) $ (7,268) $ (39,175) $ (55,431) $ (432,320) $ (534,194) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,178) (27,186) (35,248) (277,225) (344,837) Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc. $ (2,090) $ (11,989) $ (20,183) $ (155,095) $ (189,357)

The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited): (in thousands) Three months ended Mar. 31, 2021 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021 Three months ended Sep. 30, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Marketing and advertising $ 337 $ 426 $ 698 $ 647 $ 2,108 Customer care and enrollment 796 1,043 957 979 3,775 Technology 747 1,133 910 985 3,775 General and administrative 3,232 4,997 4,824 4,586 17,639 Total share-based compensation $ 5,112 $ 7,599 $ 7,389 $ 7,197 $ 27,297 13

The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited): (in thousands) Three months ended Mar. 31, 2021 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021 Three months ended Sep. 30, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Net revenues: Medicare - Internal $ 157,353 $ 160,433 $ 158,605 $ 368,503 $ 844,894 Medicare - External 39,500 31,379 46,237 72,447 189,563 IFP and Other - Internal 3,975 3,788 5,742 6,182 19,687 IFP and Other - External 3,351 1,302 1,150 2,468 8,271 Net revenues $ 204,179 $ 196,902 $ 211,734 $ 449,600 $ 1,062,415 Segment profit (loss): Medicare - Internal $ 46,443 $ 31,257 $ (4,126) $ 10,771 $ 84,345 Medicare - External (631) (1,688) 1,866 3,075 2,622 IFP and Other - Internal (729) (800) 2,186 2,162 2,819 IFP and Other - External 160 (57) (330) 472 245 Segment profit $ 45,243 $ 28,712 $ (404) $ 16,480 $ 90,031

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited): (in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended Mar. 31, 2021 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021 Three months ended Sep. 30, 2021 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Net revenues $ 204,179 $ 196,902 $ 211,734 $ 449,600 $ 1,062,415 Net income (loss) (7,268) (39,175) (55,431) (432,320) (534,194) Interest expense 8,688 8,277 6,921 9,619 33,505 Income tax expense (benefit) (31) (32) (79) 118 (24) Depreciation and amortization expense 25,367 25,738 26,070 30,332 107,507 EBITDA 26,756 (5,192) (22,519) (392,251) (393,206) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1) - 11,935 - - 11,935 Goodwill impairment charges (2) - - - 386,553 386,553 Share-based compensation expense (3) 5,112 7,599 7,389 7,197 27,297 Loss on sublease (4) - - 1,062 - 1,062 Legal fees (5) 180 - - - 180 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,048 $ 14,342 $ (14,068) $ 1,499 $ 33,821 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.7 % 7.3 % (6.6) % 0.3 % 3.2 % _________________________ (1)Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (2)Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare- Internal and Medicare- External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (3)Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (4)Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. (5)Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations. 14 Attachments Original Link

