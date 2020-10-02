Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoHealth, Inc.    GOCO

GOHEALTH, INC.

(GOCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoHealth : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds GoHealth, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GOCO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth’s July 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”) of the important November 20, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GoHealth investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the GoHealth class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1939.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, the registration statement was negligently prepared and failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (1) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (2) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (3) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth’s efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (4) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (5) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1939.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOHEALTH, INC.
05:13pGOHEALTH : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds GoHealth, Inc. Investors of Importa..
BU
11:02aGOCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies GoHealth, I..
BU
09/30GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY : LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
09/30GOHEALTH : "Biannual Medicare 2020 Report" Reveals Confusion, Concerns and Uncer..
PR
09/29GOCO CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Dea..
PR
09/28DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
09/27GOHEALTH : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Cl..
PR
09/25GOHEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
09/25GOHEALTH : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages GoHealth (GOCO) I..
PR
09/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 866 M - -
Net income 2020 129 M - -
Net Debt 2020 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 302 M 4 302 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 7,99%
Chart GOHEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoHealth, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOHEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,11 $
Last Close Price 13,72 $
Spread / Highest target 96,8%
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clinton P. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Sharman President
Shane E. Cruz Chief Operating Officer
Travis J. Matthiesen Chief Financial Officer
Cem Varon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOHEALTH, INC.0.00%4 302
AON PLC-1.01%47 337
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY4.03%27 071
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.10.90%20 221
BROWN & BROWN, INC.14.67%12 710
EHEALTH, INC.-11.19%2 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group