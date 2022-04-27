Log in
GOHEALTH, INC.

(GOCO)
04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.7361 USD   -0.53%
04:06pGoHealth's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for May 10, 2022
PR
04/13GOHEALTH : Medicare Beneficiaries Are Now Eligible for Free Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Tests
PU
04/08GOHEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
GoHealth's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for May 10, 2022

04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on May 10, 2022 after 4:00 p.m. (ET), followed by a conference call/live audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A digital audio recording of the conference call will be made available following the conference call. Interested parties are also invited to join the conference call by dialing 866-374-5140 and conference ID 60724445. The company suggests that participants dial-in approximately ten minutes in advance of the 5:00 p.m. (ET) start time.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:
IR@gohealth.com

Media Relations:
Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gohealths-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-scheduled-for-may-10-2022-301534610.html

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
