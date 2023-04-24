Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GoHealth, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOCO   US38046W2044

GOHEALTH, INC.

(GOCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
11.56 USD   -3.51%
04:31pGoHealth to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 8, 2023
PR
04/04Credit Suisse Raises GoHealth's Price Target to $8.50 From $7 After Model Update; Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
03/23GOHEALTH, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoHealth to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 8, 2023

04/24/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on the morning of May 8, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Kotte, and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Schulz, will host a conference call and live audio webcast on the day of the release at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

The webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/ along with the company's press release and slide presentation. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:
John Shave
jshave@gohealth.com

Media Relations:
Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gohealth-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-results-on-may-8-2023-301805884.html

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about GOHEALTH, INC.
04:31pGoHealth to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 8, 2023
PR
04/04Credit Suisse Raises GoHealth's Price Target to $8.50 From $7 After Model Update; Keeps..
MT
03/23GOHEALTH, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULT..
AQ
03/20Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Monday
MT
03/17Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Sink During Friday Trading
MT
03/17GoHealth Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
03/17Sector Update: Health Care
MT
03/17GoHealth Shares Fall Sharply Following Declines in Q4 Revenue, Earnings
MT
03/17Gohealth, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/17GoHealth, Inc. Enters into Amendment No. 10 to the Credit Agreement
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOHEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer