GoHealth : to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 12, 2020

11/09/2020 | 04:16pm EST

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, announced that the company will participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 12 at 8:00 a.m. (ET)Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO, and Travis Matthiesen, CFO, will share commentary with investors around the company's business strategy.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A digital audio recording of the conference call will be made available following the conference call.

About GoHealth:
As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations, IR@gohealth.com
Media Relations, pressinquiries@gohealth.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gohealth-to-present-at-the-credit-suisse-virtual-healthcare-conference-on-november-12-2020-301169052.html

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
