GoHealth to release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings, Full Year 2023 Guidance on March 16, 2023

02/23/2023 | 08:31am EST
CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, as well as provide 2023 guidance, on March 16, 2023 after 4:00 p.m.(ET).

Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Kotte, and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Schulz, will host a conference call / live audio webcast on the day of the release at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId24e31536feb464b907f05de8417ecf7. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:
IR@gohealth.com

Media Relations:
Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

