The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2020, GoHealth sold approximately 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 per share raising almost $914 million in new capital.

Then, on August 19, 2020, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, GoHealth announced that it incurred a net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 10%, to close at $17.03 per share on August 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On September 15, 2020, GoHealth’s stock price closed at $12.53, a 40% decline from its IPO price.

