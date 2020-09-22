Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoHealth, Inc.    GOCO

GOHEALTH, INC.

(GOCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In July 2020, GoHealth sold approximately 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 per share raising almost $914 million in new capital.

Then, on August 19, 2020, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, GoHealth announced that it incurred a net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 10%, to close at $17.03 per share on August 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

On September 15, 2020, GoHealth’s stock price closed at $12.53, a 40% decline from its IPO price.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased GoHealth securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOHEALTH, INC.
05:29pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of GoHealth, Inc. (GO..
BU
04:24pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of GoHealth, Inc. (GOC..
BU
02:50pROBBINS LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of GoHealth, Inc. (GOC..
BU
02:12pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
11:57aHolzer & Holzer Announces that a Class Action Was Filed on Behalf of GoHealth..
BU
10:15aGOHEALTH : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
BU
06:57aJOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)
PR
09/21GOHEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/21ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against GoHealth, Inc..
BU
09/17GOHEALTH : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Sept..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 866 M - -
Net income 2020 129 M - -
Net Debt 2020 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 177 M 4 177 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 892
Free-Float 7,99%
Chart GOHEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
GoHealth, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOHEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,44 $
Last Close Price 13,32 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clinton P. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Sharman President
Shane E. Cruz Chief Operating Officer
Travis J. Matthiesen Chief Financial Officer
Cem Varon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOHEALTH, INC.0.00%4 177
AON PLC-4.36%45 858
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.29%26 098
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.9.32%19 953
BROWN & BROWN, INC.13.48%12 670
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-6.32%2 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group