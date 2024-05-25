May 25, 2024 at 09:20 am EDT

Gokak Textiles Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 242.66 million compared to INR 303.36 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 258.12 million compared to INR 312.96 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 102.07 million compared to INR 39.81 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 15.7 compared to INR 6.13 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 15.7 compared to INR 6.13 a year ago.