Gokaldas Exports : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
GEL/SEC/2022-23
BSE Limited
Floor 25, P.J Towers,
Dalal Street,
MUMBAI - 400 001
SCRIP CODE: 532630
Dear Sir,
4
th December, 2022
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
MUMBAI-400 051
GOKEX
Sub: Meeting scheduled with Institutional Investors/Research Analysts
Ref: Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Please find enclosed the schedule of meeting with Institutional Investors / Research Analysts to be held on December 5
th & 6 th, 2022 with senior management of the Company.
Date
Name
Type of Meeting
Location
Manulife Investment
Partners Bay Capital
December 5, 2022
Helios Capital Management
One-on-One
Duro Capital
GSAM
Singapore
Nikko Asset Management
December 6, 2022
Blackrock
One-on-One
Lion Global
Somerset Asset Management
Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.
We request you to kindly take above intimation on record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly
For Gokaldas Exports Limited.
Digitally signed by
PRABHAT KUMAR SINGH
Date: 2022.12.04 12:49:34 +05'30'
Prabhat Kumar Singh Whole time Director
Sales 2023
22 994 M
282 M
282 M
Net income 2023
1 416 M
17,4 M
17,4 M
Net Debt 2023
772 M
9,47 M
9,47 M
P/E ratio 2023
17,7x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
23 513 M
289 M
289 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,06x
EV / Sales 2024
0,91x
Nbr of Employees
31 483
Free-Float
66,8%
