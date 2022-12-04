Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Gokaldas Exports Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532630   INE887G01027

GOKALDAS EXPORTS LIMITED

(532630)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
388.15 INR   -1.06%
03:47aGokaldas Exports : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/29Gokaldas Exports Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
10/28Transcript : Gokaldas Exports Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gokaldas Exports : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

12/04/2022 | 03:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEL/SEC/2022-23

BSE Limited

Floor 25, P.J Towers,

Dalal Street,

MUMBAI - 400 001

SCRIP CODE: 532630

Dear Sir,

4th December, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

MUMBAI-400 051

GOKEX

Sub: Meeting scheduled with Institutional Investors/Research Analysts

Ref: Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please find enclosed the schedule of meeting with Institutional Investors / Research Analysts to be held on December 5th & 6th, 2022 with senior management of the Company.

Date

Name

Type of Meeting

Location

Manulife Investment

Partners Bay Capital

December 5, 2022

Helios Capital Management

One-on-One

Duro Capital

GSAM

Singapore

Nikko Asset Management

December 6, 2022

Blackrock

One-on-One

Lion Global

Somerset Asset Management

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

We request you to kindly take above intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly

For Gokaldas Exports Limited.

PRABHAT KUMAR SINGH

Digitally signed by

PRABHAT KUMAR SINGH

Date: 2022.12.04 12:49:34 +05'30'

Prabhat Kumar Singh Whole time Director

Disclaimer

Gokaldas Exports Limited published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 08:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOKALDAS EXPORTS LIMITED
03:47aGokaldas Exports : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/29Gokaldas Exports Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
10/28Transcript : Gokaldas Exports Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/27Gokaldas Exports : Appointment
PU
10/27Gokaldas Exports : Appointment
PU
10/27Gokaldas Exports : Appointment
PU
10/27Gokaldas Exports Limited Announces Changes to Its Board
CI
10/27Gokaldas Exports Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
10/24Gokaldas Exports : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/19Gokaldas Exports Limited(BSE:532630) added to S&P Global BM..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOKALDAS EXPORTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 22 994 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2023 1 416 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net Debt 2023 772 M 9,47 M 9,47 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 23 513 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 31 483
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart GOKALDAS EXPORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gokaldas Exports Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOKALDAS EXPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 388,15 INR
Average target price 543,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganapathi Sivaramakrishnan Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Poorna Seenivasan President
Sathyamurthy Annamalai Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Richard Blaise Saldanha Non-Executive Chairman
Anuradha Sharma Independent NonExecutive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOKALDAS EXPORTS LIMITED19.73%289
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.61%375 840
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-2.46%49 216
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.06%20 683
MONCLER S.P.A.-24.60%13 606
VF CORPORATION-54.27%12 906