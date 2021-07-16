Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : announces its 2Q21 earnings schedule

SÃO PAULO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GLAI"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces its 2Q21 earnings schedule.

2Q21 Earnings

July 29, 2021 (before trading hours)

The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Conference calls

English Portuguese July 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 11:00 a.m. (US EDT) 12:30 p.m. (US EDT) 12:00 p.m. (Brasília time) 01:30 p.m. (Brasília time) Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382 Phone: +55 (11) 3181-8565 Code: GOL Code: GOL Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088 Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012 Replay code: 10158250 Replay code: 2000720# Webcast: click here Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

