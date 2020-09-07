|
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2020
SÃO PAULO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.
During August, GOL operated approximately 190 flights per day, reopened four bases (Campina Grande, Caxias do Sul, Marabá and Montes Claros) and added 51 daily frequencies in its main hubs at the Guarulhos, (São Paulo) and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the equilibrium between supply and demand.
August/20 x July/20 Highlights:
- In the domestic market in August 2020, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights was up by 19.8% over July 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 17.8% over July 2020. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.4% in August.
- GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.
August/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Aug/20
Aug/19
% Var.
8M20
8M19
% Var.
Aug/20
LTM
Aug/19
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
5,800
22,168
-73.8%
79,322
169,358
-53.2%
169,341
252,527
-32.9%
Seats (thousand)
1,020
3,881
-73.7%
13,592
29,596
-54.1%
29,569
44,127
-33.0%
ASK (million)
1,247
4,263
-70.7%
15,758
33,598
-53.1%
33,227
49,900
-33.4%
RPK (million)
990
3,515
-71.8%
12,537
27,634
-54.6%
26,766
40,841
-34.5%
Load factor
79.4%
82.4%
-3.0 p.p
79.6%
82.2%
-2.6 p.p
80.6%
81.8%
-1.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
792
3,119
-74.6%
10,458
23,779
-56.0%
23,114
35,339
-34.6%
Domestic GOL
Departures
5,800
20,626
-71.9%
74,930
157,820
-52.5%
159,470
236,226
-32.5%
Seats (thousand)
1,020
3,614
-71.8%
12,841
27,596
-53.5%
27,875
41,294
-32.5%
ASK (million)
1,247
3,630
-65.6%
13,973
28,651
-51.2%
29,262
42,920
-31.8%
RPK (million)
990
3,025
-67.3%
11,248
23,823
-52.8%
23,846
35,510
-32.8%
Load factor
79.4%
83.3%
-3.9 p.p
80.5%
83.1%
-2.6 p.p
81.5%
82.7%
-1.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
792
2,933
-73.0%
9,964
22,325
-55.4%
21,963
33,263
-34.0%
International GOL
Departures
0
1,542
N.A.
4,392
11,538
-61.9%
9,871
16,301
-39.4%
Seats (thousand)
0
267
N.A.
751
2,000
-62.4%
1,695
2,833
-40.2%
ASK (million)
0
633
N.A.
1,784
4,948
-63.9%
3,965
6,980
-43.2%
RPK (million)
0
490
N.A.
1,290
3,812
-66.2%
2,920
5,331
-45.2%
Load factor
0
77.4%
N.A.
72.3%
77.0%
-4.7 p.p
73.7%
76.4%
-2.7 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
0
186
N.A.
494
1,454
-66.0%
1,151
2,076
-44.6%
On-time Departures
96.2%
92.0%
4.2 p.p
95.1%
90.5%
4.6 p.p
92.5%
90.2%
2.3 p.p
Flight Completion
98.4%
98.9%
-0.5 p.p
96.4%
97.5%
-1.1 p.p
97.3%
97.9%
-0.6 p.p
Cargo Ton
2.0
8.5
-76.7%
27.4
64.9
-57.8%
62.4
102.6
-39.2%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 130 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.
