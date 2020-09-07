Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.    GOL

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 10:58am EDT

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During August, GOL operated approximately 190 flights per day, reopened four bases (Campina Grande, Caxias do Sul, Marabá and Montes Claros) and added 51 daily frequencies in its main hubs at the Guarulhos, (São Paulo) and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the equilibrium between supply and demand.

August/20 x July/20 Highlights:  

  • In the domestic market in August 2020, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights was up by 19.8% over July 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 17.8% over July 2020. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.4% in August.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

August/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

Aug/20

Aug/19

% Var.

8M20

8M19

% Var.

Aug/20

LTM

Aug/19

LTM

% Var.


Total GOL










Departures

5,800

22,168

-73.8%

79,322

169,358

-53.2%

169,341

252,527

-32.9%


Seats (thousand)

1,020

3,881

-73.7%

13,592

29,596

-54.1%

29,569

44,127

-33.0%


ASK (million)

1,247

4,263

-70.7%

15,758

33,598

-53.1%

33,227

49,900

-33.4%


RPK (million)

990

3,515

-71.8%

12,537

27,634

-54.6%

26,766

40,841

-34.5%


Load factor

79.4%

82.4%

-3.0 p.p

79.6%

82.2%

-2.6 p.p

80.6%

81.8%

-1.2 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

792

3,119

-74.6%

10,458

23,779

-56.0%

23,114

35,339

-34.6%


Domestic GOL











Departures

5,800

20,626

-71.9%

74,930

157,820

-52.5%

159,470

236,226

-32.5%


Seats (thousand)

1,020

3,614

-71.8%

12,841

27,596

-53.5%

27,875

41,294

-32.5%


ASK (million)

1,247

3,630

-65.6%

13,973

28,651

-51.2%

29,262

42,920

-31.8%


RPK (million)

990

3,025

-67.3%

11,248

23,823

-52.8%

23,846

35,510

-32.8%


Load factor

79.4%

83.3%

-3.9 p.p

80.5%

83.1%

-2.6 p.p

81.5%

82.7%

-1.2 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

792

2,933

-73.0%

9,964

22,325

-55.4%

21,963

33,263

-34.0%


International GOL











Departures

0

1,542

N.A.

4,392

11,538

-61.9%

9,871

16,301

-39.4%


Seats (thousand)

0

267

N.A.

751

2,000

-62.4%

1,695

2,833

-40.2%


ASK (million)

0

633

N.A.

1,784

4,948

-63.9%

3,965

6,980

-43.2%


RPK (million)

0

490

N.A.

1,290

3,812

-66.2%

2,920

5,331

-45.2%


Load factor

0

77.4%

N.A.

72.3%

77.0%

-4.7 p.p

73.7%

76.4%

-2.7 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

0

186

N.A.

494

1,454

-66.0%

1,151

2,076

-44.6%


On-time Departures

96.2%

92.0%

4.2 p.p

95.1%

90.5%

4.6 p.p

92.5%

90.2%

2.3 p.p


Flight Completion

98.4%

98.9%

-0.5 p.p

96.4%

97.5%

-1.1 p.p

97.3%

97.9%

-0.6 p.p


Cargo Ton

2.0

8.5

-76.7%

27.4

64.9

-57.8%

62.4

102.6

-39.2%


* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures





 

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br  
www.voegol.com.br/ir  
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 130 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-august-2020-301125087.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
08:50aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for August 2020
PU
09/02Delta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 million loan, memo shows
RE
09/02Delta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 mln loan, memo shows
RE
09/01BRAZIL'S GOL PAYS $300 MILLION LOAN : filing
RE
08/27GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Delta, facing its own troubles, may have to..
RE
08/18GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to ..
BU
08/13GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Trustee Report*
PU
08/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY : LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues In..
BU
08/12THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Investigation of Gol Linhas Aereas ..
BU
08/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Gol Linhas Aereas I..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group