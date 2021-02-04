Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.    GOL

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2021

02/04/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

During January, GOL operated an average of 489 flights per day and added 332 frequencies at the Congonhas (São Paulo), Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Brasília (Distrito Federal), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Salvador (Bahia) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the market.

January/21 x December/20 Highlights:  

  • In the domestic market in January 2021, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights was up by 8% over December 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 5% over December 2020. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.2% in January.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

 

January/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 LTM Traffic Figures(¹)

Operating data *

Jan/21

Jan/20

% Var.

Jan/21
LTM

Jan/20
LTM

% Var.

Total GOL







Departures

15,161

25,892

-41.4%

113,797

260,800

-56.4%

Seats (thousand)

2,658

4,477

-40.6%

19,720

45,777

-56.9%

ASK (million)

3,278

5,175

-36.6%

23,245

51,071

-54.5%

RPK (million)

2,727

4,342

-37.2%

18,511

41,888

-55.8%

Load factor

83.2%

83.9%

-0.7 p.p

79.6%

82.0%

-2.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,167

3,624

-40.2%

15,319

36,580

-58.1%

Domestic GOL







Departures

15,161

24,072

-37.0%

111,225

243,605

-54.3%

Seats (thousand)

2,658

4,165

-36.2%

19,281

42,801

-55.0%

ASK (million)

3,278

4,432

-26.0%

22,204

43,959

-49.5%

RPK (million)

2,727

3,783

-27.9%

17,781

36,473

-51.2%

Load factor

83.2%

85.4%

-2.2 p.p

80.1%

83.0%

-2.9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,167

3,420

-36.6%

15,029

34,478

-56.4%

International GOL







Departures

0

1,820

N.A.

2,572

17,195

-85.0%

Seats (thousand)

0

312

N.A.

439

2,976

-85.3%

ASK (million)

0

743

N.A.

1,041

7,112

-85.4%

RPK (million)

0

560

N.A.

730

5,415

-86.5%

Load factor

0

75.3%

N.A.

70.1%

76.1%

-6.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

0

204

N.A.

290

2,102

-86.2%

On-time Departures

94.9%

92.1%

2.7 p.p

95.0%

90.1%

4.9 p.p

Flight Completion

99.2%

99.5%

-0.3 p.p

97.3%

98.1%

-0.8 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

3.3

7.0

-53.6%

37.2

99.8

-62.7%









* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.


(1) Preliminary Figures

 

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 128 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-january-2021-301222761.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
11:18aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for J..
PR
10:05aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for January 202..
PU
01/28GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Deutsche Bank Downgrades Gol Linhas Aereas ..
MT
01/22GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 2021 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
01/18GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : announces Correspondence to the Smiles Boar..
PR
01/18GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : announces Correspondence to Smiles Board of..
PU
01/15GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Expected date of t..
PU
01/08GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Daily Flights up 29%, Revenue up 52% Compar..
MT
01/08GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : December Average Daily Flights Rise 29% on ..
DJ
01/06GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Reports 36% Drop in December Traffic
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ