Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : announces its 1Q21 earnings schedule

04/23/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
SÃO PAULO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GLAI"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces its 1Q21 earnings schedule.

1Q21 Earnings 
April 29, 2021 (before trading hours)
The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Conference calls



English

Portuguese

April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

11:00 a.m. (US EDT)

12:30 p.m. (US EDT)

12:00 p.m. (Brasília time)

01:30 p.m. (Brasília time)

Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382

Phone: +55 (11) 3181-8565

Code: GOL

Code: GOL

Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088

Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012

Replay code: 10154662

Replay code: 2000720#

Webcast: click here

Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days. 

CONTACT
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-announces-its-1q21-earnings-schedule-301276205.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
