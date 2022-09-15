Brazil airline Gol in agreement to resolve bribery probes in Brazil, U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil airline GOL Linhas
Aéreas Inteligentes SA will pay more than $41 million
to resolve parallel bribery investigations by criminal and civil
authorities in the United States and Brazil, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
GOL entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement
with the Justice Department in connection with a criminal
information filed in Maryland charging the company with
conspiracy to violate anti-bribery legislation, the department
said in a statement.
