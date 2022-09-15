Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-15 pm EDT
10.20 BRL   +0.89%
05:45pBrazil airline Gol in agreement to resolve bribery probes in Brazil, U.S.
RE
09/13GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
09/08ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Lower After Jobless Claims
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil airline Gol in agreement to resolve bribery probes in Brazil, U.S.

09/15/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil airline GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA will pay more than $41 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations by criminal and civil authorities in the United States and Brazil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

GOL entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department in connection with a criminal information filed in Maryland charging the company with conspiracy to violate anti-bribery legislation, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.33% 5.2358 Delayed Quote.-18.35%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 0.89% 10.2 Delayed Quote.-40.63%
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
05:45pBrazil airline Gol in agreement to resolve bribery probes in Brazil, U.S.
RE
09/13GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
09/08ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Lower After Jobless Claims
MT
09/08Apollo Global Management Funds Complete Sale-Leaseback Transaction with Gol Linhas Aere..
MT
09/08Apollo Funds Complete Sale-Leaseback Transaction with GOL
CI
09/06Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Says Total Demand Up 46.3% in August
MT
09/05Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Reports Preliminary Traffic Results for the Month a..
CI
08/22S&P Revises Brazilian Airline Gol Outlook to Stable From Positive on Higher Financing R..
MT
08/22Goldman Sachs Adjusts Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Price Target to $5.75 From $4.95, ..
MT
08/11GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 120 M 2 890 M 2 890 M
Net income 2022 -709 M -135 M -135 M
Net Debt 2022 20 390 M 3 897 M 3 897 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,59x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 4 257 M 814 M 814 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 14 290
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,20 BRL
Average target price 17,53 BRL
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-40.63%815
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.62%24 649
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.43%20 846
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.76%18 417
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.28%14 567
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.13%13 832