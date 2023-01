Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol SA expects to report a loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, it said on Tuesday.

The firm expects a loss of 2.3 reais per share, or $1.2 per American Depositary Shares. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin for the quarter is expected to be approximately 20%, Gol said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)