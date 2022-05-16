Brazilian airline Gol's Ferrer to take over as CEO

Ferrer, 39, has worked for the company since 2003, having also served previously as chief planning officer.

Less than a week ago, Gol announced it was combining with Colombia's Avianca under the roof of a common holding company called Abra Group, a deal that is set to create one of Latin America's largest airline groups.

Kakinoff, who had been Gol's CEO since 2012, will become a board member in the company, Gol added in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Paul Simao)