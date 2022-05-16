Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/13 04:07:55 pm EDT
14.51 BRL   +11.79%
Brazilian airline Gol's Ferrer to take over as CEO

05/16/2022 | 09:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen on a tail of an airplane at Augusto Severo International Airport in Natal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA said on Monday that Chief Operating Officer Celso Ferrer will become the Brazilian airline's chief executive on July 1, succeeding long-time top executive Paulo Kakinoff.

Ferrer, 39, has worked for the company since 2003, having also served previously as chief planning officer.

Less than a week ago, Gol announced it was combining with Colombia's Avianca under the roof of a common holding company called Abra Group, a deal that is set to create one of Latin America's largest airline groups.

Kakinoff, who had been Gol's CEO since 2012, will become a board member in the company, Gol added in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
