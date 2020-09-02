Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/01
18.82 BRL   +5.20%
11:47aDelta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 million loan, memo shows
RE
11:43aDelta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 mln loan, memo shows
RE
09/01BRAZIL'S GOL PAYS $300 MILLION LOAN GUARANTEED BY DELTA : filing
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 million loan, memo shows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 11:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham

Delta Air Lines helped its former Brazilian partner Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to refinance a $300 million loan that was due on Monday and which the U.S. carrier had guaranteed, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Delta confirmed the memo was sent to employees on Wednesday but declined to provide additional details.

Gol said on Tuesday it had paid the $300 million debt, according to a securities filing, without providing details.

The 2015 loan had included a guarantee from Delta which helped Gol get a better interest rate.

"As part of the refinancing, Delta worked with Gol to replace the existing loan guarantee with a smaller loan secured with incremental collateral," Delta said in the memo.

It said the deal reduces its own financial exposure and provides additional security, while providing Gol more time to address its obligations during the coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated air travel across the globe.

Delta and Gol ended their partnership earlier this year when the U.S. airline launched a joint venture with Chile-based LATAM, a deal it said in the memo will be crucial to rebuilding its network and restoring growth in the region when the travel recovery begins.

Reuters reported last week that Delta was on the hook for the Gol loan.

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -1.01% 30.435 Delayed Quote.-47.49%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 5.20% 18.82 End-of-day quote.-48.86%
LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. -3.00% 1272.3 End-of-day quote.-83.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
11:47aDelta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 million loan, memo shows
RE
11:43aDelta helped Brazil's Gol refinance $300 mln loan, memo shows
RE
09/01BRAZIL'S GOL PAYS $300 MILLION LOAN : filing
RE
08/27GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Delta, facing its own troubles, may have to..
RE
08/18GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to ..
BU
08/13GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Trustee Report*
PU
08/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY : LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues In..
BU
08/12THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Investigation of Gol Linhas Aereas ..
BU
08/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Gol Linhas Aereas I..
BU
08/10GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Posição Individual - Cia, Controladas e Col..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 737 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
Net income 2020 -3 162 M -589 M -589 M
Net Debt 2020 12 442 M 2 317 M 2 317 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,83x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 6 660 M 1 239 M 1 240 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 15 981
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,26 BRL
Last Close Price 18,82 BRL
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joaquim Constantino Neto Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-48.86%1 239
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.49%19 509
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.51%15 340
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.98%13 716
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-20.61%11 782
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.12%10 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group