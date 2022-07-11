GOL ADRs Hit 52-Week Low After Earnings Preview

By Connor Hart

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA's American depositary receipts hit a 52-week low Monday after the airline lowered expectations for its fiscal second quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it expects a loss per share of about R$1.80 (34 cents) and a loss per American depositary share of 75 cents for the quarter.

GOL also said it expects revenue for the quarter to be up about 50% from a year earlier, driven by a strong recovery in corporate travel.

The company's ADRs were 8% lower at $2.93 in morning trading, having earlier touched a fresh 52-week low of $2.91. The ADRs are down about 52% so far this year and 66% over the last 52 weeks.

The company said it plans to announce its audited second-quarter earnings on July 28.

