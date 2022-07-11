Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:16 2022-07-11 am EDT
7.910 BRL   -6.72%
11:03aGOL ADRs Hit 52-Week Low After Earnings Preview
DJ
08:28aGol Linhas Aereas Expects to Swing to Loss in Q2
MT
07:04aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : announces 2Q22 Investor Update
PU
GOL ADRs Hit 52-Week Low After Earnings Preview

07/11/2022 | 11:03am EDT
By Connor Hart


GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA's American depositary receipts hit a 52-week low Monday after the airline lowered expectations for its fiscal second quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it expects a loss per share of about R$1.80 (34 cents) and a loss per American depositary share of 75 cents for the quarter.

GOL also said it expects revenue for the quarter to be up about 50% from a year earlier, driven by a strong recovery in corporate travel.

The company's ADRs were 8% lower at $2.93 in morning trading, having earlier touched a fresh 52-week low of $2.91. The ADRs are down about 52% so far this year and 66% over the last 52 weeks.

The company said it plans to announce its audited second-quarter earnings on July 28.


Write to Connor Hart at connor.hart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1102ET

