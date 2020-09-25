Log in
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
GOL Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

09/25/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ("Gol" or "the Company") (NYSE: GOL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Gol securities between March 14, 2019 and July 22, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gol.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gol had material weaknesses in its internal controls; (2) there was substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue to exist as a going concern because of negative net working capital and net capital deficiency; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant time.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gol or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Gol you have until November 10, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
