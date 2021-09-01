Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 2020 Sustainability Report
09/01/2021 | 11:12am EDT
2020/2021
ESG REPORT
2 2020/2021 ESG REPORT
Table of
Contents
1.
Message from the Management
p. 03
2.
About this report
p. 07
3.
GOL Profile
p. 08
4.
Corporate Governance
p. 12
5.
2020 Highlights
p. 22
6.
Operational and financial performance
p. 35
7.
People and Culture
p. 43
8.
Environmental responsibility
p. 62
9.
Commitments to the community
p. 72
10. Internal Audit Review Report
p. 78
11. GRI Content Index
p. 80
12. Attachment I - Sustainability statements
and accounting metrics (SASB #TR0201)
p. 84
13.
Attachment II - TCFD Information
p. 89
14.
Credits
p. 98
3
2020/2021 ESG REPORT
1
MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Message from the Management
GRI 102-14
To continue learning and evolving is one of
the Company's commitments.
Throughout 2020, the ESG acronym was consolidated in the vocabulary of most investors, executive officers, journalists and other stakeholders in the business world. We have joined this movement enthusiastically with concrete initiatives, as you will see in the following pages. We have anticipated new society and market demands as we are confident that pursuing a more balanced world has always been in our DNA.
GOL was created based on the intention of transforming the Brazilian air transportation, offering access to aviation for all those who wish or need to travel around this country that spans a continent. Allowing Brazil to get to know itself, strengthen its bonds and understand
the diversity of people, looks and profiles that make Brazil a unique nation is a contribution inherent to our business model. And we did not stop there! To continue learning and evolving is one of the Company's commitments. What you will see in the following pages of this ESG Report is a portrait of how we have faced our challenges, lessons learned and achievements in the economic, social, environmental and governance areas.
We all know this was not an easy year, let alone a simple one. The Covid-19 pandemic, besides being the largest sanitary crisis of our time, was (and has been) GOL's greatest challenge in its entire history.
What you will see in the following pages of this ESG Report is a portrait of how we have faced our challenges, lessons learned and achievements in the economic, social, environmental and governance areas.
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff
Chief Executive Officer
4
2020/2021 ESG REPORT
1
MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
To give you a sense of the pandemic impact on our activities, from one week to the next, we saw our flight demand drop by 95%, with 50 daily flights operated in April compared to 800 flights before. In this volatile scenario, one of the main advantages to overcome this crisis was our business model. With a standardized and flexible fleet, a lean fixed cost structure and a leading position in the Brazilian hubs, we have been able to quickly expand or discontinue routes in response to demand fluctuations, maintaining discipline in capacity and profitability. At the same time, we conducted strong contract and payment renegotiations, in order to balance our accounts to the 2020 scenario.
We must not fail to mention the pandemic fallout related to work environment and Customer service. We had to act fast to adopt safety measures and protocols bearing in mind all stakeholders with whom we interact, implementing new disinfection protocols, traffic flows and procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We have adopted the work-from-home regime for most of the administrative positions, strengthened our virtual communication channels and become even more digital, agile and less complicated.
We had to practice social distancing and put our smiles behind masks, but we have found new ways to show our Way of Being and Doing, which has always been and will always be humane, warm and welcoming. Especially in the times we have been living in, we have sought to bolster this welcoming
feeling by paying attention, looking the other in the eyes, showing our genuine interest in helping others and our empathy.
This behavior has enabled us to care for each detail in our Customers' experience, conducting frequent surveys to understand their needs and concerns. With reliable and clear information on our communication channels, a heartfelt and efficient service and safe procedures, we were able to maintain our Customer satisfaction ratio at an excellent level. The NPS survey, for instance, was in line with 2019 figures, at 38 points. In the annual survey prepared by the Consumidor.gov Monitoring Sheet, we are leaders among passenger-transportation companies in all Customer satisfaction topics.
We highlight that GOL has played an important social role in the pandemic scenario. We have granted free air transportation for all health professionals fighting the Covid-19 and fully engaged in the Brazilian National Immunization Plan, transporting vaccines free-of-charge throughout the Country. At the same time, to help communities that have been directly impacted by the crisis in the tourism sector, we have launched the "Aproximando Distâncias" (Shortening the Distance) project, a non-profit platform that brings visibility to the work of craftsmen and craftswomen from different Brazilian regions, facilitating the sale of their craft. Through the GOL Institute, we have donated 3,064 air tickets to 56 partner social organizations. We have also contributed to the transportation and donation of several hospital, hygiene and protection equipment.
With a standardized and flexible fleet, a lean fixed cost structure and a leading position in the Brazilian hubs, we have been able to quickly expand or discontinue routes in response to demand fluctuations, maintaining discipline in capacity and profitability.
Richard Freeman Lark Jr.
Finance Executive Vice-President
5
2020/2021 ESG REPORT
1
MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
With regards to people management, we have worked hard to minimize the pandemic negative impacts on the lives of our 14,800 Employees and their families, giving priority to save jobs. Following a broad process of conversation and negotiation with the labor unions, we have established a set of measures related to the contracts, working hours and compensation, which enabled us to maintain our entire Team of Eagles boarded. At the end of the year, we only had a 7.9% reduction in our staff, due to natural turnover.
Still focused on our Employees, in 2020, we celebrated the launch of the Eagles Academy, a Corporate University that centralizes the Company's development and education strategy. In another front, we have announced the Diversity Manifesto, which reinforces GOL's position to be the First for Everyone, in addition to mark a new momentum in the company's Diversity Program.
In the operational field, we hit a milestone: we were the world's first airline to resume operations of the Boeing 737 MAX in commercial routes, with the highest levels of reliability and safety, following the approval of the Brazilian and North American regulatory agencies (FAA and ANAC). In addition to being state-of-the-art and flying longer distances, the aircraft is one of our pillars in the pursuit of reducing environmental impacts, since the aircraft uses 15% less fuel compared to the current 737 Next Generation.
In line with the focus of this report, we must emphasize how much we have advanced in GOL's ESG management, fostering the sustainable development of both business and society. To speed up this agenda within the organization, we have created the (non-statutory) ESG Committee formed by the Senior Management and internal and external specialists, which proposes, guides and monitors social & environmental and governance projects.
This group has contributed to define an important environmental goal at the beginning of 2021: GOL has undertaken to reach zero net carbon emissions by 2050. Therefore, the Company will continue to invest in new eco-efficient technologies, operational improvements, reliable and traceable offsetting mechanisms, among other initiatives.
In recognition of our ESG performance and the effectiveness of the initiatives to mitigate environmental impact throughout the years, GOL has been evaluated by MSCI on its ESG Rating Scorecard as one of the world's most sustainable and carbon efficient airlines, achieving emission indexes of up to 20% lower than its industry peers.
You can learn more details about this topic in the Attachment II hereto and on the Investor Relations website, where we began to disclose information in line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines in 2020.
We have
created the (non- statutory) ESG Committee which proposes, guides and monitors social & environmental and governance projects. This group has contributed to define an important environmental goal at the beginning of 2021: GOL has undertaken to reach zero net carbon emissions by 2050.
Eduardo José Bernardes Neto
Sales and Marketing Executive Vice-President
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:11:03 UTC.