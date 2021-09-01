Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 2020 Sustainability Report

To give you a sense of the pandemic impact on our activities, from one week to the next, we saw our flight demand drop by 95%, with 50 daily flights operated in April compared to 800 flights before. In this volatile scenario, one of the main advantages to overcome this crisis was our business model. With a standardized and flexible fleet, a lean fixed cost structure and a leading position in the Brazilian hubs, we have been able to quickly expand or discontinue routes in response to demand fluctuations, maintaining discipline in capacity and profitability. At the same time, we conducted strong contract and payment renegotiations, in order to balance our accounts to the 2020 scenario.

We must not fail to mention the pandemic fallout related to work environment and Customer service. We had to act fast to adopt safety measures and protocols bearing in mind all stakeholders with whom we interact, implementing new disinfection protocols, traffic flows and procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We have adopted the work-from-home regime for most of the administrative positions, strengthened our virtual communication channels and become even more digital, agile and less complicated.

We had to practice social distancing and put our smiles behind masks, but we have found new ways to show our Way of Being and Doing, which has always been and will always be humane, warm and welcoming. Especially in the times we have been living in, we have sought to bolster this welcoming