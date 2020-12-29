Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 2021 Corporate Events Calendar

12/29/2020
DATE
02/25/2021
02/25/2021
02/25/2021

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR - 2021

Company Name

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Central Office Address

Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, s/n, Portaria 3, Prédio 24,

parte, Jardim Aeroporto

CEP 04626-020 - São Paulo - SP

Internet Site

www.voegol.com.br/ri

Director of Investor

Name: Richard Freeman Lark Jr.

Relations

E-mail:ri@voegol.com.br

Telephone: (55 11) 2128-4700

Fax: (55 11) 5098-7888

Responsible for

Name: Richard Freeman Lark Jr.

Investor Relations

E-mail: ri@voegol.com.br

Area

Telephone: (55 11) 2128-4700

Fax: (55 11) 5098-7888

Publications (and

Valor Econômico (São Paulo)

locality) in which its

Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo

corporate documents

are published

Material Fact or Act

Portal Valor Econômico - www.valor.com.br/valor-ri

Websites Disclosure

Portal NEO1 - www.portalneo1.net

The Company is bound to submit all matters of arbitration to the Market ArbitrationChamber, pursuant to the Arbitration Clause of the Company's Bylaws.

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, when applicable, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2020

EVENT

Accessible to Stockholders

Submission to B3

Publication

Standardized Financial Statement (DFP), related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2020

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

02/25/2021

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, when applicable, according to international standards, related to the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2020

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

02/25/2021

1

Cash Payments from net income from the fiscal year ended on 12/31/2020

Amount per share

Event

Event Date

Amount (R$)

Common and Preferred

Date

ON/PN

-

-

-

-

-

Reference Form for the ongoing fiscal year

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

05/31/2021

Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code - Listed Companies

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

07/30/2021

Quarterly Financial Statements - ITR

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

Related to the 1st quarter 2021

04/29/2021

Related to the 2nd quarter 2021

07/29/2021

Related to the 3rd quarter 2021

10/28/2021

Quarterly Financial Statements in English or in accordance with international standards

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3

Related to the 1st quarter 2021

04/29/2021

Related to the 2nd quarter 2021

07/29/2021

Related to the 3rd quarter 2021

10/28/2021

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

EVENT

DATE

03/15/2021

Publication of the Call Notice

03/16/2021

03/17/2021

Submission of the Call Notice to B3

03/15/2021

Submission of the Administrative Proposal to B3

03/15/2021

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

04/15/2021

Filing of the main resolutions of the Annual and Extraordinary

04/15/2021

Shareholders' Meeting to B3

Submission of the Minutes of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders'

04/15/2021

Meeting to B3

2

Public Meetings with Analysts

EVENT

DATE

Public Meeting with Analysts and Investors - Audio and presentation

01/28/2021

will

be

available

in

the

Investor

Relations

website:

www.voegol.com.br/ri

Conference Call to discuss quarterly results in (IFRS)

EVENT

DATE

Conference Call to discuss the 4th quarter and fiscal year of 2020

02/25/2021

financial results

Conference Call to discuss the 1st quarter 2021 financial results

04/29/2021

Conference Call to discuss the 2nd quarter 2021 financial results

07/29/2021

Conference Call to discuss the 3rd quarter 2021 financial results

10/28/2021

Board of Directors' Meetings

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 4th quarter 2020 financial results and

02/23/2021

Approval of Documents for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

02/23/2021

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

02/23/2021

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 1st quarter 2021 financial results

04/27/2021

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

04/27/2021

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

04/27/2021

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 2nd quarter 2021 financial results

07/27/2021

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

07/27/2021

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

07/27/2021

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 3rd quarter 2021 financial results

10/26/2021

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

10/26/2021

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

10/26/2021

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting - 2022 Budget

11/25/2021

Filing of the main resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

11/25/2021

Submission of the Minutes of Board of Directors' Meeting to B3

11/25/2021

3

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
