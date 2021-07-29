Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 2Q21 Financial Statements - Individual and Consolidated

Income Statements ........................................................................................
Comments on the Performance
GOL is intensely focused on improving its operations as the Company restores its network to meet the ramp-up in demand. "I am beyond thankful for our employees, the Team of Eagles, who are leading with care, clarity and confidence, resulting in successful management throughout the crisis, and placing the Company in a solid position in resuming its operations," said Kakinoff.
Sales: Consolidated gross sales reached approximately R$1.7 billion in the 2Q21. GOL's average daily sales reached R$18 million, which represents around 54% of pre-pandemic sales levels, R$300 million above 1Q21 and at the same levels of 4Q20. A traditionally weak quarter proved to be a period of recovery for the industry, which resumed growth in line with the downtrend in cases of Covid-19. During the pandemic, the Company maintained its guideline to invest in technology, having sustained aircraft occupancy close to 80%, even at the peak of the crisis, through robust software and data analytics. Furthermore, these investments are an important item in better pricing the tickets and managing the network.
Network and Fleet: GOL's fleet currently has 94 737-800 aircraft, 23 737-700 aircraft and 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. In June, the Company started operating the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Congonhas, São Paulo, one of the most important and busiest airports in the country. As a result of its flexibility, GOL's network was redesigned with a focus on leisure demand, mainly in the Northeast, through the Salvador hub.
"We continue to prove that our standardized and flexible fleet is still the best strategy to meet demand fluctuations. We are getting greater value from our network than other carriers, and resuming operations with increased quality when compared to the pre-pandemic period. We also have fewer route overlaps with competitors, and can adjust our frequencies in booming markets almost instantaneously," commented Celso Ferrer, Vice President of Operations.
GOL recently announced the acquisition of MAP Linhas Aéreas, a Brazilian domestic airline with routes to regional destinations, and from Congonhas Airport, to expand its network and capacity as it seeks to revitalize demand for leisure and business travel. With the acquisition, the Company further invests in the regional air transport market, especially in the Amazonia region. GOL maintains its traditional flexibility since there are no commitments regarding its fleet and staff.
"We believe that the acquisition of MAP is currently the best opportunity for rational consolidation in the Brazilian aviation market. From now on, we will remain focused on our organic growth strategy, stimulating demand in the business and leisure segments as Brazil emerges from the pandemic in order to expand our network," added Kakinoff.
Customer experience: The Company stands out for human and intelligent relationships, which are important drivers that provide the best experience for Customers. "With technology as a major ally, the experience of flying with GOL is increasingly faster, simpler, and more independent. We remain the best choice for leisure and business travel," said Eduardo Bernardes, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Clients.
GOL's Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached 43 in the 2Q21, a solid metric resulting from the best-in-market product and its highly engaged Customer service team.
Liquidity: The Company repaid approximately R$420 million of its principal amortizable debt in the second quarter of 2021 and, simultaneously, released assets with a fair value of US$250 million, demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its balance sheet. The acquisition of Smiles' equity interest held by minority shareholders will boost cash generation and improve GOL's creditworthiness.
Considering the amounts fundable from deposits and unencumbered assets, the Company's potential sources of liquidity resulted in approximately R$5 billion of accessible liquidity. The average maturity of GOL's long-term debt, excluding aircraft leases and perpetual notes, is approximately 3.4 years, with the main obligations already allocated to GOL's cash flow. The net debt ratio (excluding Exchangeable Notes and perpetual bonds) to adjusted LTM EBITDA was 10.1x on June 30, 2021, representing the lowest leverage among its peers.
Furthermore, the Company has been working to strengthen margins, and has kept its fixed-costs low compared to the pre-pandemic period, in addition to converting its fixed payroll and leasing costs to variable. The strong and agile response to the pandemic in terms of liquidity was possible due to the work of strengthening the balance sheet over the last 5 years, which the Company has carried out diligently and continuously.
"Even in an atypical year, GOL stands out among the few global airlines for repaying approximately R$6.0 billion in debt since the beginning of 2020, its disciplined liquidity management and its ability to get value from the current assets. This strategy enables GOL to focus on growing with profitability, leaving the crisis with a lighter and stronger balance sheet, compared to its competitors," said Richard Lark, Chief Financial Officer. "The absorption of Smiles' loyalty program, together with the capital increase led by the controlling shareholders totaled approximately R$1.0 billion in new equity capital."
Leasing: During the second quarter, GOL maintained flexibility for the duration of its fixed monthly payments contracts remaining variable (power-by-the-hour). The agreements signed with its lessors allow the extension of the deferrals in order to be adjusted proportionally to the recovery of capacity during the year 2021, which enables a lower volume of payments. The efficient management of the lease contracts allowed the Company to record the lowest fleet indebtedness among local peers, and with the lowest commitment of dollars per aircraft.
Sustainability: GOL invests in several initiatives to mitigate its impacts, and it is the first airline in Latin America to affirm its commitment to zero carbon emissions by 2050, by using SAFs (Sustainable Aviation Fuels), and through operational and technical improvements that reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gases) emissions, in line with the guidelines of IATA and the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). Furthermore, it is the first airline to offer its passengers the option to offset carbon from their travels through a partnership with Moss, an environmental carbon credit platform. The emissions are offset with MCO2, a global token backed by blockchain, which offsets carbon emissions by supporting certified environmental projects in the Amazon.
Operating and Financial Indicators
Traffic Data - GOL (in Millions)
Q21
2Q20
% Var.
6M21
6M20
% Var.
RPK GOL - Total
3,432
773
344.0%
9,024
10,721
-15.8%
RPK GOL - Domestic
3,432
771
345.1%
9,024
9,431
-4.3%
RPK GOL - International
-
2
NM
-
1,290
NM
ASK GOL - Total
4,033
990
307.4%
11,032
13,452
-18.0%
ASK GOL - Domestic
4,033
986
309.0%
11,032
11,668
-5.5%
ASK GOL - International
-
4
NM
-
1,784
NM
GOL Load Factor - Total
85.1%
78.1%
7.0 p.p.
81.8%
79.7%
2.1 p.p.
GOL Load Factor - Domestic
85.1%
78.2%
6.9 p.p.
81.8%
80.8%
1.0 p.p.
GOL Load Factor - International
-
56.2%
NM
0.0%
72.3%
NM
Operating Data
Q21
2Q20
% Var.
6M21
6M20
% Var.
Revenue Passengers - Pax on Board ('000)
2,922
627
NM
7,417
8,973
-17.3%
Aircraft Utilization (Block Hours/Day)
8.0
6.5
23.1%
9.0
11.4
-21.1%
Departures
19,662
5,146
282.1%
52,459
68,102
-23.0%
Total Seats ('000)
3,504
821
326.8%
9,248
11,655
-20.7%
Average Stage Length (km)
1,142
1,177
-3.0%
1,182
1,139
3.8%
Fuel Consumption (mm liters)
113
30
276.7%
305
393
-22.4%
Full-time Employees (at Period End)
13,754
15,981
-13.9%
13,754
15,981
-13.9%
Average Operating Fleet(6)
53
17
211.8%
65
65
0.0%
On-time Departures
96.3%
96.1%
0.2 p.p.
96.3%
96.9%
-0.6 p.p.
Flight Completion
99.0%
94.2%
4.8 p.p.
98.6%
97.3%
1.3 p.p.
Passenger Complaints (per 1,000 pax)
1.35
5.99
-77.5%
0.97
4.53
-78.6%
Lost Baggage (per 1,000 pax)
1.89
2.07
-8.7%
1.86
2.21
-15.8%
Financial Information
Q21
2Q20
% Var.
6M21
6M20
% Var.
Net YIELD (R$ cents)
25.86
31.48
-17.9%
25.53
29.71
-14.1%
Net PRASK (R$ cents)
22.01
24.58
-10.5%
20.88
23.67
-11.8%
Net RASK (R$ cents)
25.50
36.15
-29.5%
23.53
26.06
-9.7%
CASK (R$ cents)(4)
42.47
79.16
-46.3%
32.87
22.25
47.7%
CASK Ex-Fuel (R$ cents)(4)
33.14
65.44
-49.4%
24.33
13.80
76.3%
Adjusted CASK(6)
21.94
34.09
-35.6%
20.34
18.93
7.4%
Adjusted CASK(6) Ex-Fuel (R$ cents)(4)
12.95
28.11
-53.9%
12.32
11.05
11.5%
Breakeven Load Factor(4)
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
NM
Average Exchange Rate(1)
5.2907
5.3854
-1.8%
5.3862
4.9218
9.4%
End of Period Exchange Rate(1)
5.0022
5.4760
-8.7%
5.0022
5.4760
-8.7%
WTI (Average per Barrel. US$)(2)
66.10
28.00
136.1%
62.21
36.82
69.0%
Price per Liter Fuel (R$)(3)
3.35
2.19
53.0%
3.00
2.74
9.5%
Gulf Coast Jet Fuel (Average per Liter, US$)(2)
0.46
0.21
119.0%
0.44
0.29
51.7%
Source: Brazilian Central Bank; (2) Source: Bloomberg; (3) Fuel expenses excluding hedge results and PIS/COFINS credits/liters consumed; (4) Excluding non-recurring expenses and Idle expenses. (5) Average operating fleet excluding aircraft in sub-leasing and MRO. Certain calculations may not match with the financial statements due to rounding. (6) Considers only expenses related to current operating levels.
Domestic market
GOL's domestic demand was 3,432 million RPK, an increase of 344.0%, while the ASK supply increased 307.4% compared to 2Q20, and the load factor reached 85.1% in the quarter. The Company transported 2.9 million Customers in 2Q21, an increase of 366.0% compared to the same period in 2020.
International market
In 2Q21, the Company carried out non-regular charter flights for soccer teams in championships. As most country borders were closed, GOL did not offer regular international flights.
Volume of Departures and Total Seats
The total volume of the Company's departures was 19,662, an increase of 282.1% over 2Q20. The total number of seats available to the market was 3.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 326.8% quarter-over-quarter.
PRASK, Yield and RASK
Net PRASK decreased by 10.5% in the quarter when compared to 2Q20, reaching 22.01 cents (R$), mainly due to the higher volume of ASKs compared to the same period last year. GOL's net RASK was 25.50 cents (R$) in 2Q21, a decrease of 29.5% compared to 2Q20 and a 13.8% increase over 1Q21. Net yield decreased 17.9% compared to 2Q20, reaching 25.86 cents (R$), but increase 2.1% when compared to 1Q21.
Fleet
At the end of 2Q21, GOL's total fleet was 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, comprised of 117 NGs and ten (10) MAXs (operational). At the end of 2Q20, GOL's total fleet was 130 aircraft, of which seven (7) were MAXs (non- operational). The average age of the Company's fleet was 11.3 years at the end of 2Q21.
GOL does not operate widebody aircraft, and has no aircraft financed via the capital markets, EETCs or finance leases. Its operating fleet is 100% composed of narrow body aircraft financed via operating leases.
Final
2Q21
2Q20
Var.
1Q21
Var.
B737s
127
130
-3
127
0
B737-7 NG
23
23
0
23
0
B737-8
NG
94
100
-6
96
-2
B737-8
MAX 8
10
7
3
8
2
As of June 31, 2021, GOL had 95 firm orders for the acquisition of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, of which 73 were orders for 737 MAX-8 and 22 orders were for 737 MAX-10. The Company's fleet plan returns up to six (6) operational aircraft by the end of 2021, with the flexibility to return even more aircraft if necessary
Fleet Plain
2021E
2022E
2023E
>2024E
Total
Operating Fleet at the End of the Year
128
131
Aircraft Commitments (R$ MM)
899.3
3,543.1
19,125.2
23,567.6
During the second quarter, GOL maintained flexibility on its fixed monthly payments via variable (power-by-the- hour) contracts. The agreements signed with its lessors allow for the extension of deferrals in order to be adjusted proportionally to the recovery of capacity during 2021. Leasing remeasurement took into account the new payment flows, the discount rate and the exchange rate on the date of the contractual changes. The calculated effects were recorded as an increase in the lease liability in the amount of R$47.4 million, with a corresponding decrease in fixed assets.
Glossary of Industry Terms
AIRCRAFT LEASING: an agreement through which a company (the lessor) acquires a resource chosen by its client (the lessee) for subsequent rental to the latter for a determined period.
AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS (ASK): The aircraft seating capacity is multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.
BARREL OF WEST TEXAS INTERMEDIATE (WTI): Intermediate oil from Texas, a region that serves as a reference to the name for concentrating oil exploration in the USA. WTI is used as a reference point in oil for the US derivatives markets.
BRENT: Oil produced in the North Sea, traded on the London Stock Exchange and used as a reference in the European and Asian derivatives markets.
TOTAL CASH: Total cash, financial investments, and restricted cash in the short- and long-term.
OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETER (CASK):operating expenses divided by the total number of available seat kilometers.
