Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 2Q21 Financial Statements - Individual and Consolidated

Comments on the Performance

GOL is intensely focused on improving its operations as the Company restores its network to meet the ramp-up in demand. "I am beyond thankful for our employees, the Team of Eagles, who are leading with care, clarity and confidence, resulting in successful management throughout the crisis, and placing the Company in a solid position in resuming its operations," said Kakinoff.

Sales: Consolidated gross sales reached approximately R$1.7 billion in the 2Q21. GOL's average daily sales reached R$18 million, which represents around 54% of pre-pandemic sales levels, R$300 million above 1Q21 and at the same levels of 4Q20. A traditionally weak quarter proved to be a period of recovery for the industry, which resumed growth in line with the downtrend in cases of Covid-19. During the pandemic, the Company maintained its guideline to invest in technology, having sustained aircraft occupancy close to 80%, even at the peak of the crisis, through robust software and data analytics. Furthermore, these investments are an important item in better pricing the tickets and managing the network.

Network and Fleet: GOL's fleet currently has 94 737-800 aircraft, 23 737-700 aircraft and 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. In June, the Company started operating the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Congonhas, São Paulo, one of the most important and busiest airports in the country. As a result of its flexibility, GOL's network was redesigned with a focus on leisure demand, mainly in the Northeast, through the Salvador hub.

"We continue to prove that our standardized and flexible fleet is still the best strategy to meet demand fluctuations. We are getting greater value from our network than other carriers, and resuming operations with increased quality when compared to the pre-pandemic period. We also have fewer route overlaps with competitors, and can adjust our frequencies in booming markets almost instantaneously," commented Celso Ferrer, Vice President of Operations.

GOL recently announced the acquisition of MAP Linhas Aéreas, a Brazilian domestic airline with routes to regional destinations, and from Congonhas Airport, to expand its network and capacity as it seeks to revitalize demand for leisure and business travel. With the acquisition, the Company further invests in the regional air transport market, especially in the Amazonia region. GOL maintains its traditional flexibility since there are no commitments regarding its fleet and staff.

"We believe that the acquisition of MAP is currently the best opportunity for rational consolidation in the Brazilian aviation market. From now on, we will remain focused on our organic growth strategy, stimulating demand in the business and leisure segments as Brazil emerges from the pandemic in order to expand our network," added Kakinoff.

Customer experience: The Company stands out for human and intelligent relationships, which are important drivers that provide the best experience for Customers. "With technology as a major ally, the experience of flying with GOL is increasingly faster, simpler, and more independent. We remain the best choice for leisure and business travel," said Eduardo Bernardes, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Clients.

GOL's Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached 43 in the 2Q21, a solid metric resulting from the best-in-market product and its highly engaged Customer service team.

Liquidity: The Company repaid approximately R$420 million of its principal amortizable debt in the second quarter of 2021 and, simultaneously, released assets with a fair value of US$250 million, demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its balance sheet. The acquisition of Smiles' equity interest held by minority shareholders will boost cash generation and improve GOL's creditworthiness.

Considering the amounts fundable from deposits and unencumbered assets, the Company's potential sources of liquidity resulted in approximately R$5 billion of accessible liquidity. The average maturity of GOL's long-term debt, excluding aircraft leases and perpetual notes, is approximately 3.4 years, with the main obligations already allocated to GOL's cash flow. The net debt ratio (excluding Exchangeable Notes and perpetual bonds) to adjusted LTM EBITDA was 10.1x on June 30, 2021, representing the lowest leverage among its peers.

Furthermore, the Company has been working to strengthen margins, and has kept its fixed-costs low compared to the pre-pandemic period, in addition to converting its fixed payroll and leasing costs to variable. The strong and agile response to the pandemic in terms of liquidity was possible due to the work of strengthening the balance sheet over the last 5 years, which the Company has carried out diligently and continuously.

"Even in an atypical year, GOL stands out among the few global airlines for repaying approximately R$6.0 billion in debt since the beginning of 2020, its disciplined liquidity management and its ability to get value from the current assets. This strategy enables GOL to focus on growing with profitability, leaving the crisis with a lighter and stronger balance sheet, compared to its competitors," said Richard Lark, Chief Financial Officer. "The absorption of Smiles' loyalty program, together with the capital increase led by the controlling shareholders totaled approximately R$1.0 billion in new equity capital."

