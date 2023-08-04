2Q23 Results Webcast
August 27, 2023
Celso Ferrer:
Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. This morning, we posted our 2Q23 earnings release and a slide presentation on GOL Investor Relations website. So we will make just a few briefing comments here and shoot straight through your questions.
Thanks for the great work of our Team of Eagles, we announced record revenue and operating margin for the 2Q, which is the seasonally the weakest one in the year. We were also recognized as the best airline in South America by APEX Passenger Choice Award 2023, crowning all the efforts of our best professionals in the industry.
Also, according to ABRACORP data, the Association of the Corporate Travel Agent, GOL consolidated its leadership in the 1H23 as a leader in the corporate markets, demonstrating that business passengers prefer to fly with us.
All of this reflected the strengthening of our network, both domestic and international and our unique low-cost business model and GOL differentiated brand. This reflects the consistent recovery in demand currently more supported by leisure with a gradual but slower-than-expected recovery in the corporate demand, but which has brought an important contribution to our fare discipline.
During the autumn period, we expanded our capacity by 14% over the 2Q22 reaching around 91% of our 2019 capacity and even surpassing 100% on selected days, highlighting the growth in São Paulo, connecting main largest airports and markets as our position to capture corporate passengers. We also connect new regional destinations with our own Boeing 737 fleet from the capital of São Paulo, both airports, to Caldas Novas, Caxias do Sul, Foz do Iguaçu, Juiz de Fora,
Maringá, Presidente Prudente, Uberlândia, São José do Rio Preto and Ribeirão Preto. This is the way to provide low cost and available and good fares for everyone in Brazil.
In the international market, the Company started to grow its flights at a stronger pace now, in 73% versus last year, reaching around 63% of its 2019 capacity, mainly in new flights from GRU to South America and from Brasília to Florida.
Between April and June, GOL transported 7 million passengers in more than 55,000 departures. This represents an increase of 20% in both metrics comparing to the 2Q22.
Our total unit revenue per ASK, our RASK grew 12.2% while our PRASK, passenger revenue per ASK, grew 8.9%, demonstrating the potential that the Company has been unlocking in its revenue diversification initiatives.
Yield grew by 9.5% in the period, which demonstrated that we have been delivering efficiency and dynamic management of our fares through capacity control. We maintain our disciplined approach to costs to further drive productivity, as showing in our better efficiency and productivity indicators.
Excluding the effects of the cargo fleet, our unit cost decreased by 80% comparing to the last year. The unit cost, excluding fuel, remained stable, down approximately 1.5% on the same comparative basis. We kept our unit costs under control, even with a decrease in approximately 5% on an average stage length, due to the growth in the number of departures, especially because we are flying more in shorter routes and also regional markets.
The utilization of our operating fleet remained at elevated level of performance reaching approximately 11 hours per day, an increase of 6% comparing to last year, while fuel consumption per hour of operation remained in line in the comparison in the same period.
Our loyalty and cargo business has demonstrated improvements every quarter and made an important contribution to the results for this quarter. Smiles increased its total customer base by 8.3% and reached over R$1.2 billion in revenues, another sequential increase versus the previous quarter.
The cargo unit, our Gollog record even greater growth, more than doubling its quarterly revenue, mainly due to the contribution of dedicated cargo operations with Mercado Livre, which in this quarter, received the fourth dedicated aircraft from a total of six this year, with a potential to increase up to 12 planes. As a result, our cargo, loyalty and other revenues increased by more than 72% comparing to the previous year, reaching R$425 million. We continue to prioritize reliability, profitability and strengthening our balance sheet.
Consumer demand for air travel remains robustic and we are retaining our 2023 outlook for earnings per ADS of approximately US$0.20 in net debt over EBITDA rate of around six times. Although we have reduced our projections for the overall capacity for the year, second half will be stronger, and we expect to intensify our efficiency and productivity metrics by reducing the number of non-operating aircraft, and we hope that with our lowest cost structure and commitment of our Team of Eagles to deliver the best customer satisfaction. We will further strength GOL's competitive advantage in the market.
I am now turning the floor over to Mario, who will present some additional highlights.
Mario Liao:
Thanks, Celso, and good morning, everyone. So, I reinforce Celso's message of consistency in operating results. Our record revenues with margins above 20% on recent quarters. Our strategy is underpinned by a commitment to financial performance with a focus on recovering the free cash
flow for our current operations, and we are going to deliver it with a combination of supply recovery with consistent delivery of profitability.
Talking about sales, we reached more than R$5 billion this quarter, the highest for the 2Q in the GOL's history, and 7.3% above 2Q22, when there was a strong recovery in demand after a prolonged period of uncertainties due to the pandemic.
Our yield and RASK also established new levels for the period, growing by 9.5% and 12.2%, respectively, reaching R$0.47 and R$0.40. With an integrated and proven commercial strategy and the best people in the industry, we have significant opportunities ahead.
The operating margin, EBIT and EBITDA margins reached 13% and 22.8%, respectively. Our EBITDA in the quarter was R$947 million, totaling R$2.1 billion in the 1H23. The unit cost fuel decreased by approximately 18%, mainly impacted by the reduction in jet fuel prices in the quarter as a combined effect of a more stable oil prices and appreciation of the real exchange rates. This reduction in the cost of fuel was fundamental for reducing our total unit cost by approximately 8%.
Since the beginning of the year, GOL has maintained our ex-fuel unit cost under control at levels that are similar to pre-pandemic period and with the resumption of productivity in our fleet, company will reach even lower levels for the 2H23.
The Company's operating cash flow was approximately R$700 million. CAPEX investments amounted to R$300 million, mainly to the recovery of investments with spare parts and engine maintenance in this quarter in order to prepare for the high season to the entrance of high season.
Cash flow from financing activities, including amortization of financial debt and leases amounted to approximately R$670 million in the period. Our leverage in the quarter was 6.7x using the seven times leases calculation or five times under IFRS 16, a reduction of 1.1x compared to the end of last quarter and 2.8x lower than compared to the end of last year, mainly due to the increase in our last 12 months EBITDA. Excluding the facts of the senior secured notes 2028, that number would be 3.5x.
We updated our financial forecast for the quarter, highlighting mainly the increase in the EBITDA margin to 25%. We remain focused on balancing our capital structure, bringing consecutive leverage reductions and therefore, an improvement in the Company's risk perception.
Now, I turn the floor back to Celso.
Celso Ferrer:
Thanks, Mario. Our positive results in the 1Q, combined with greater stability in the economic environment, position us to maintain the pace of delivering consistent results during this second half. We will continue to focus on initiatives that bring us greater diversification of revenue sources and especially on those that enable productivity and official gains to lower our unit cost.
We continue to build on our strong foundation we have led over the past years and remain focused on reliability, profitability and strengthen our balance sheet. Throughout the recovery, we made structural changes to enhance our customer travel experience and better position goal for success. We could not do this without our hard work of our Team of Eagles who are responsible for our daily moments of true with our customers. I am incredibly proud of their role and rebuilding the best-performing airline in the region.
Operator, you may initiate the Q&A section.
Michael Linenberg, Deutsch Bank:
Good morning, Celso and Mario. I guess one question. I have few questions here. First, can you just speak to on slide 4, on a corporate basis, you have leading share on a revenue basis, but also on a ticket basis. But it looks like you are selling a lot more tickets than the revenue that you are getting. And so the question is, why are your corporate yields a little bit lower than your competitors and it may not to front-run the answer, but is it because of the mix, maybe you happen to have more exposure in some sectors that tend to be lower yield, maybe education versus financial services, for example. That would be my first question.
Celso Ferrer:
Michael, it's great to speak with you, and thanks for your question. We have a different mix of routes and also a different mix of APs. So we have less regional, and we operate in a more competitive environment than some of our players.
So not only in the corporate but in the overall segments, we tend to be more kind of a low-cost approach, offering more attractive fares, but managing the unit revenues like you saw for the overall revenue basis. Here, the main explanation is different advanced purchases throughout the segment and the mix of routes.
Michael Linenberg:
Very helpful. And then just my second question, on the capacity reduction as you head into the back half of the year, you did mention that it had to do with some efficiency moves or you wanted to reduce non-operating aircraft. Now naturally, it would have some negative impact on your unit costs because of less capacity. But when I think about the reason why you had cut the capacity, it would seem like that, that would be a positive for cost. Is there anything in there about just demand or is it more fine-tuning the network? Thanks for taking my question.
Celso Ferrer:
Thank you, Michael. So like I have said, we are reducing the overall capacity, and we cut a lot of capacity in the 1H23 to adjust on a route basis for the demand we were facing. This is already there. And we also have a 2Q lower than the previous share with the market in our first guidance. So we are reviewing this now.
And the reason is, we want to create the right equilibrium and demand and supply. So we are leading the discipline in the market here, and we are going to keep this. So even though we are doing this, we are growing the second half versus first half because second half in Brazil is usually stronger than the first half, and that's what we are seeing so far from the July and sales from future sales now, but we want to adjust.
I mean there's still some segments like the corporate that's not there yet. We have a stronger VFR, a stronger leisure, but we are still flying with 75% of the passengers that we had, business travelers overall.
So we want to adjust. There's also an impact of shorter stage lengths in our case, that is more concentrated now in the 737 flying regional and some shuttles, which are shorter stage lengths. As you said, there is a combination effect. We are going to have increasing unit revenues, also some increasing unit cost. But in our case, we want to reduce the number of planes that are out of services.
So we are trying to address as much as we can. We returned two aircraft this quarter, the 2Q, and we will return more going forward. So the overall cost for us will be reduced even though we are flying less than what we previously expect. The main driver is to keep the market well disciplined and keep the healthy environment on the fares.
Michael Linenberg:
Very good. Thank you.
Daniel McKenzie, Seaport RP:
Good morning. Just following up on that point of better margins from here. You have kind of laid out some sources of revenue and cost friction. How much of the revenue and cost frictions that exist today go away in 2024? And how should we think about the longer-term margin targets from here? So you touched on lease returns. You touched on the network. It seems like there is a hub relocation. So it seems like there are a lot of ASKs maybe that are not in markets that are mature at this point. Anyway, if you can just elaborate a little bit further on margin targets as you are thinking about the Company longer term.
Celso Ferrer:
Dan, good to speak with you. In this recovering process from the worst years we had during the pandemic, we are still managing the ASKs and trying to maximize margins as you see and be consistent with our guidance as we go, managing unit revenues as a primarily source of profitability at this point.
In our case, we still have idle capacity, and we can still reduce the cost as we deploy more planes and increase utilization. Even though we are increasing step by step, I just said that we achieved 11 hours for a 2Q is not bad, but it's not what we want. Our model is to fly more than 11 hours. Our aircraft was made to do this. Our model is to do this. So we expect, once we left all this drag still on the corporate demand and we start to deploy efficiently, more planes, but with more utilization, we expect to further reduce our costs and improve margins.
So 2024, for example, we are doing everything we can to make sure that we have the right number of airplane and quarter-by-quarter, we expect in 2024, we have the right-sized fleet flying more hours and reduce the unit cost. And by then, we expect the unit revenues to stay stable. That's why we are trying to control and lead all the capacity is clean to keep the healthy environment like I said. And with that, margins, of course, will be better.
Mario Liao:
Let me just add one point, Dan. The margins that we are guiding now for EBITDA for this year that basically leads us to reach the breakeven free cash flow for the current operations. So that is an important inflection point from where we were in the last three years of COVID, definitely. If you look back on 2018, we have even lower EBITDA generation of R$4 billion, and now we are expecting to be closer to a number that's going to be US$1 billion. We are going to be delivering something close to 30% of the EBITDA margin.
So of course, we are still not there. But definitely, if you look to our consistency in the margins on the last three quarters reaching that particular margins that we have this quarter right now, that's the number that we produce by still carrying some inefficiencies in our fleet. That is something that we are very focused to address.
You saw in our results this quarter that we have higher maintenance activities this quarter. So it's basically during the low season where we started to invest on spare parts and engine maintenance, in order to really prepare the fleet, or reactivate some of the idleness of the fleet, some inefficiencies to start to deploy that reserved capacity during the 2H23.
So imagine if we have been already off of this inefficiency right now. So we believe that we could better improve our results and our margins than when we are addressing that.
5
