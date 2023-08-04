2Q23 Results Webcast

August 27, 2023

Good morning, Celso and Mario. I guess one question. I have few questions here. First, can you just speak to on slide 4, on a corporate basis, you have leading share on a revenue basis, but also on a ticket basis. But it looks like you are selling a lot more tickets than the revenue that you are getting. And so the question is, why are your corporate yields a little bit lower than your competitors and it may not to front-run the answer, but is it because of the mix, maybe you happen to have more exposure in some sectors that tend to be lower yield, maybe education versus financial services, for example. That would be my first question.

Celso Ferrer:

Michael, it's great to speak with you, and thanks for your question. We have a different mix of routes and also a different mix of APs. So we have less regional, and we operate in a more competitive environment than some of our players.

So not only in the corporate but in the overall segments, we tend to be more kind of a low-cost approach, offering more attractive fares, but managing the unit revenues like you saw for the overall revenue basis. Here, the main explanation is different advanced purchases throughout the segment and the mix of routes.

Michael Linenberg:

Very helpful. And then just my second question, on the capacity reduction as you head into the back half of the year, you did mention that it had to do with some efficiency moves or you wanted to reduce non-operating aircraft. Now naturally, it would have some negative impact on your unit costs because of less capacity. But when I think about the reason why you had cut the capacity, it would seem like that, that would be a positive for cost. Is there anything in there about just demand or is it more fine-tuning the network? Thanks for taking my question.

Celso Ferrer:

Thank you, Michael. So like I have said, we are reducing the overall capacity, and we cut a lot of capacity in the 1H23 to adjust on a route basis for the demand we were facing. This is already there. And we also have a 2Q lower than the previous share with the market in our first guidance. So we are reviewing this now.

And the reason is, we want to create the right equilibrium and demand and supply. So we are leading the discipline in the market here, and we are going to keep this. So even though we are doing this, we are growing the second half versus first half because second half in Brazil is usually stronger than the first half, and that's what we are seeing so far from the July and sales from future sales now, but we want to adjust.

I mean there's still some segments like the corporate that's not there yet. We have a stronger VFR, a stronger leisure, but we are still flying with 75% of the passengers that we had, business travelers overall.

So we want to adjust. There's also an impact of shorter stage lengths in our case, that is more concentrated now in the 737 flying regional and some shuttles, which are shorter stage lengths. As you said, there is a combination effect. We are going to have increasing unit revenues, also some increasing unit cost. But in our case, we want to reduce the number of planes that are out of services.

So we are trying to address as much as we can. We returned two aircraft this quarter, the 2Q, and we will return more going forward. So the overall cost for us will be reduced even though we are flying less than what we previously expect. The main driver is to keep the market well disciplined and keep the healthy environment on the fares.