Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 3Q20 Fact Sheet
0
Fact sheet
3Q20
Operating highlights
RPK total (mm)
-71.5%
11,114
3,164
3Q19 3Q20
Net PRASK (R$ cents)
ASK total (mm)
-70.2%
13,406
3,992
3Q19 3Q20
GOL Load Factor (%)
-3.6 p.p.
82.9% 79.3%
3Q19 3Q20
CASK oper (R$ cents)
-15.7%
26.12 22.02
3Q19 3Q20
Net YIELD (R$ cents)
-4.2%
22.51 21.56
3Q19 3Q20
Net RASK (R$ cents)
Salvador
-11.8%-11.7%
31.50
27.78
27.67
24.42
3Q19
3Q20
3Q19
3Q20
1Considers expenses strictly related to the current levels of operation (3Q20), Comparison with recurring CASK of 3Q19.
Code-share agreements
Income statement highlights (R$ MM)
3Q20
3Q19
% Var.
Net revenues
974.9
3,709.9
-73.7%
EBIT¹
114.4
691.9
-83.5%
EBIT Margin¹
11.7%
18.6%
-6.9 p.p.
EBITDA¹
284.1
1,140.5
-75.1%
EBITDA Margin¹
29.1%
30.7%
-1.6 p.p.
1Considers expenses strictly related to the current levels of operation (3Q20), Comparison with recurring figures of 3Q19.
Liquidity and Leverage (R$ MM)
3Q20
3Q19
% Var.
2Q20
% Var.
Total Liquidity
2,242.3
4,034.6
-44.4%
3,305.5
-32.0%
% Total Liquidity / Net Revenues (LTM)
27.1%
30.4%
-3.3 p.p.
30.0%
-2.9 p.p.
Gross Debt¹ (R$ MM)
15,596.8
12,269.4
27.1%
16,249.9
-4.0%
Net Debt¹ / LTM EBITDA
4.0x
2.4x
1.6x
2.8x
1.2x
(1) Excluding Perpetual and Exchangeable Notes
Operating highlights
3Q20
3Q19
% Var.
Revenue Passengers - Pax on board ('000)
2,604
9,803
-73.4%
Departures
19,338
68,579
-71.8%
Aircraft utilization (block hours/day)
6.7
12.6
-46.8%
Average Stage Length (km)
1,172
1,110
5.6%
Full-time Employees (at period end)
15,083
15,838
-4.8%
Average FX (R$/US$)¹
5.3772
3.9684
35.5%
Price per liter Fuel (R$)
2.34
2.81
-16.7%
1. Source: Central Bank.
Margins and Cash Flow Generation
Net Revenue
EBITDA and EBITDAR
(R$ mm)
(R$ mm)
13,864
17.0%
18.0%
21.7%
23.6%
27.7%
27.8%
10,329
11,411
13.7%
10,066
14.5%
20.0%
31.5%
9,778
9,867
9.6%
11.6%
9.2%
2.4%
$ 2,278.5
$ 4,373
8,956
$2,435
$2,141
$1,526
$1,813
$1,336
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
20181
2019
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
EBITDA
EBITDAR
EBITDA margin
EBITDAR margin
1Restated based on IFRS 16, unaudited
EBIT
Operating Cash Flow
(R$ mm)
Ebit margin
19.1%
(R$bn)
3.0%
5.0%
7.1%
9.6%
9.1%
$3.2
$1,043.9
$2,645
$1.7
$2.5
(1.9%)
$989
$1.0
$0.2
$697
$506
$226
$0.1
($95)
($0.1)
($0.7)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
20181
2019
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
20181
2019
9M20
1Restated based on IFRS 16, unaudited
1Restated based on IFRS 16, unaudited
