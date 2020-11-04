Log in
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/03
15.62 BRL   -0.45%
08:26aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 3Q20 Fact Sheet
PU
07:56aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 3Q20 Results Presentation
PU
07:51aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Third Quarter of 2020 Earnings Release (3Q20)
PU
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 3Q20 Fact Sheet

11/04/2020

Fact sheet

3Q20

Operating highlights

RPK total (mm)

-71.5%

11,114

3,164

3Q19 3Q20

Net PRASK (R$ cents)

ASK total (mm)

-70.2%

13,406

3,992

3Q19 3Q20

GOL Load Factor (%)

-3.6 p.p.

82.9% 79.3%

3Q19 3Q20

CASK oper (R$ cents)

-15.7%

26.12 22.02

3Q19 3Q20

Net YIELD (R$ cents)

-4.2%

22.51 21.56

3Q19 3Q20

Net RASK (R$ cents)

Salvador

-11.8%-11.7%

31.50

27.78

27.67

24.42

3Q19

3Q20

3Q19

3Q20

1Considers expenses strictly related to the current levels of operation (3Q20), Comparison with recurring CASK of 3Q19.

Code-share agreements

Income statement highlights (R$ MM)

3Q20

3Q19

% Var.

Net revenues

974.9

3,709.9

-73.7%

EBIT¹

114.4

691.9

-83.5%

EBIT Margin¹

11.7%

18.6%

-6.9 p.p.

EBITDA¹

284.1

1,140.5

-75.1%

EBITDA Margin¹

29.1%

30.7%

-1.6 p.p.

1Considers expenses strictly related to the current levels of operation (3Q20), Comparison with recurring figures of 3Q19.

Liquidity and Leverage (R$ MM)

3Q20

3Q19

% Var.

2Q20

% Var.

Total Liquidity

2,242.3

4,034.6

-44.4%

3,305.5

-32.0%

% Total Liquidity / Net Revenues (LTM)

27.1%

30.4%

-3.3 p.p.

30.0%

-2.9 p.p.

Gross Debt¹ (R$ MM)

15,596.8

12,269.4

27.1%

16,249.9

-4.0%

Net Debt¹ / LTM EBITDA

4.0x

2.4x

1.6x

2.8x

1.2x

(1) Excluding Perpetual and Exchangeable Notes

Operating highlights

3Q20

3Q19

% Var.

Revenue Passengers - Pax on board ('000)

2,604

9,803

-73.4%

Departures

19,338

68,579

-71.8%

Aircraft utilization (block hours/day)

6.7

12.6

-46.8%

Average Stage Length (km)

1,172

1,110

5.6%

Full-time Employees (at period end)

15,083

15,838

-4.8%

Average FX (R$/US$)¹

5.3772

3.9684

35.5%

Price per liter Fuel (R$)

2.34

2.81

-16.7%

1. Source: Central Bank.

Margins and Cash Flow Generation

Net Revenue

EBITDA and EBITDAR

(R$ mm)

(R$ mm)

13,864

17.0%

18.0%

21.7%

23.6%

27.7%

27.8%

10,329

11,411

13.7%

10,066

14.5%

20.0%

31.5%

9,778

9,867

9.6%

11.6%

9.2%

2.4%

$ 2,278.5

$ 4,373

8,956

$2,435

$2,141

$1,526

$1,813

$1,336

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

20181

2019

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBITDA

EBITDAR

EBITDA margin

EBITDAR margin

1Restated based on IFRS 16, unaudited

EBIT

Operating Cash Flow

(R$ mm)

Ebit margin

19.1%

(R$bn)

3.0%

5.0%

7.1%

9.6%

9.1%

$3.2

$1,043.9

$2,645

$1.7

$2.5

(1.9%)

$989

$1.0

$0.2

$697

$506

$226

$0.1

($95)

($0.1)

($0.7)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

20181

2019

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

20181

2019

9M20

1Restated based on IFRS 16, unaudited

1Restated based on IFRS 16, unaudited

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir +55 (11) 2128-4700

This notice contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results and those related to GOL's growth prospects. These are merely projections and as such are based exclusively on the expectations of GOL's management. Such forward- looking statements depend substantially on external factors in addition to the risks disclosed in GOL's filed disclosure documents and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.

Leader in Customer Service

Most ﬂights at the favorite airports

On Board Wi-Fi & Live TV

Selﬁe check-in

Wi-ﬁ available in 100% of the ﬂeet

convenience and mobility

In passengers transported

In business travelers

(Source: ANAC)

(Source: Abracorp)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 13:25:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 6 815 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net income 2020 -3 644 M -635 M -635 M
Net Debt 2020 13 991 M 2 436 M 2 436 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,45x
Yield 2020 0,09%
Capitalization 5 527 M 966 M 962 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 15 981
Free-Float 66,4%
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,24 BRL
Last Close Price 15,62 BRL
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 74,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joaquim Constantino Neto Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-57.55%966
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.16%19 626
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.61%16 880
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.03%12 961
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-18.70%11 456
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.38%9 900
