Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : 3Q20 Fact Sheet

Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir +55 (11) 2128-4700

This notice contains forward-looking statements relating to the prospects of the business, estimates for operating and financial results and those related to GOL's growth prospects. These are merely projections and as such are based exclusively on the expectations of GOL's management. Such forward- looking statements depend substantially on external factors in addition to the risks disclosed in GOL's filed disclosure documents and are therefore subject to change without prior notice.