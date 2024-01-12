Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is a Brazil-based airline that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to over 100 destinations in Brazil, South America, the Caribbean and the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Flight Transportation and Loyalty Program. The Flight Transportation segment operations originate from its subsidiary Gol Linhas Aereas SA (GLA) for the provision of air transportation services. This segment includes GOLLOG, the Company's cargo transportation and logistics business. The Firm operates a fleet of approximately 140 Boeing 737 aircrafts. The Loyalty program segment operations are represented by the SMILES coalition loyalty program, which enables clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide.

Sector Airlines