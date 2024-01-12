On January 4th, 2024, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. held its board meeting. The board approved Mr. Richard Freeman Lark Jr.'s resignation from the positions of member of the Company's Board of Directors and member of the Financial Policies Committee, Corporate Governance and People Committee, Risk Committee, and Company Safety Committee.
