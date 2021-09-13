Log in
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM (Form 6-K)

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees (X) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 2,863,682,675
Shares Preferred 115,989,441
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 2,863,682,675
Shares Preferred 115,989,441

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons (x) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 35
Shares Preferred 0
Others Inauguration Date 0
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 35
Shares Preferred 0
Others Inauguration Date 0

* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors (X) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 1,456,575
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)
Shares Preferred Itaú Shares Rental 20 168,789 R$0.00 R$0.00
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 1,625,364

* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers (x) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 0
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 0

* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
