Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K

For the month of September 2022
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
GOL INTELLIGENT AIRLINES INC.
Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, Portaria 3, Prédio 24
Jd. Aeroporto
04630-000 São Paulo, São Paulo
Federative Republic of Brazil
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Officers
( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees
(X) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
2,863,682,675
Shares
Preferred
115,964,133
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Brokerage House
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price (R$)
Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
2,863,682,675
Shares
Preferred
115,964,133
*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons
(x) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Officers
( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees
( ) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
758,685
Others
Inauguration Date
0
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Brokerage House
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price (R$)
Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
758,685
Others
Inauguration Date
0
* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons
( ) Board of Directors
(X) Executive Officers
( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees
( ) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
874,895
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Brokerage House
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price (R$)
Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
874,895
* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Officers
(x) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees
( ) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
13,123
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Brokerage House
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price (R$)
Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
13,123
* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Officers
( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees
( ) Controlling Shareholders
(x) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Initial Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
35
Shares
Preferred
29,000
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Brokerage House
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price (R$)
Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
35
Shares
Preferred
29,000
* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: September 13, 2022
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
By:
/s/ Richard F. Lark, Jr.
Name: Richard F. Lark, Jr.
Title: Investor Relations Officer