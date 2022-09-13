Advanced search
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K

09/13/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of September 2022

(Commission File No. 001-32221)

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

GOL INTELLIGENT AIRLINES INC.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes, Portaria 3, Prédio 24
Jd. Aeroporto
04630-000 São Paulo, São Paulo
Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of registrant's principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file
annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the
information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the
information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ______ No ___X___

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees (X) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 2,863,682,675
Shares Preferred 115,964,133
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 2,863,682,675
Shares Preferred 115,964,133

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons (x) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 758,685
Others Inauguration Date 0
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 758,685
Others Inauguration Date 0

* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors (X) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 874,895
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 874,895

* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers (x) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders
Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 13,123
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 0
Shares Preferred 13,123

* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2022 and August 31, 2022, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders (x) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Initial Balance

Securities / Derivatives

Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 35
Shares Preferred 29,000
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity
Shares Common 35
Shares Preferred 29,000

* Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 13, 2022

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
By: /s/ Richard F. Lark, Jr.

Name: Richard F. Lark, Jr.

Title: Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
