Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

Between February 1, 2023 and February 28, 2023, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees (X) Controlling Shareholders Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,675 Shares Preferred 115,960,292 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$) Shares ON Itaú Transfer 27 140 0.00 0.00 Shares ON Itaú Transfer 27 35 0.00 0.00 Shares ON Itaú Transfer 28 70 0.00 0.00 Shares PN Itaú Transfer 27 4 0.00 0.00 Shares PN Itaú Transfer 28 1 0.00 0.00 Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,500 Shares Preferred 115,960,297 *Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Company and Related Persons (x) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders

Between February 1, 2023 and February 28, 2023, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. Company and Related Persons (x) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 758,685 Others Inauguration Date 0 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 758,685 Others Inauguration Date 0

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors (X) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders

Between February 1, 2023 and February 28, 2023, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors (X) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders

Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 874,895 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 874,895

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers (x) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders

Between February 1, 2023 and February 28, 2023, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers (x) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders

Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 13,123 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 13,123

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders (x) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Between February 1, 2023 and February 28, 2023, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. Company and Related Persons ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Committee and Statutory Committees ( ) Controlling Shareholders (x) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 35 Shares Preferred 29,000 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Brokerage House Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$) Shares PN Itaú Sale 7 7,000 0.00 0.00 Shares ON Itaú Transfer 27 35 0.00 0.00 Shares PN Itaú Buy 28 1 0.00 0.00 Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 22,001

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: March 10, 2023