Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - August/2021

09/10/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Company and

( ) Fiscal Committee

(X) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Officers

and Statutory

Related Persons

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

2,863,682,675

Shares

Preferred

115,989,441

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Price

Volu

Operation

Day

Quantity

me

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

(R$)

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

2,863,682,675

Shares

Preferred

115,989,441

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Company and

( ) Fiscal Committee

( ) Controlling

(x) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Officers

and Statutory

Related Persons

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

35

Shares

Preferred

0

Others

Inauguration Date

0

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price

and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

35

Shares

Preferred

0

Others

Inauguration Date

0

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Company and

( ) Board of

(X) Executive

( ) Fiscal Committee

( ) Controlling

and Statutory

Related Persons

Directors

Officers

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

1,456,575

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price

and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Price

Characteristi

Operation

Day

Quantity

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

House

(R$)

cs

Shares

Preferred

Itaú

Shares Rental

20

168,789

R$0.00

R$0.00

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

1,625,364

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM

Instruction # 358/2002

Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Company and

( ) Board of

(x) Fiscal Committee

( ) Controlling

( ) Executive Officers

and Statutory

Related Persons

Directors

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

0

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price

and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Price

Characteristi

Operation

Day

Quantity

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

House

(R$)

cs

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

0

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 21:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
05:32pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - August/2021
PU
10:14aSABRE : Brazil's GOL Linhas Aereas now fully powered by Sabre's passenger servic..
AQ
09/07GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for A..
PU
09/07GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Reports Increased August Traffic, Capacity
MT
09/06GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for A..
PU
09/01GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Notice to the Market - Change in Shareholdi..
PU
09/01GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
08/31GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Credit Suisse Downgrades Gol Linhas Aereas ..
MT
08/24Brazil's Embraer and Airlines Gol, Azul Rise on Better China Covid Outlook
DJ
08/04GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Brazil Traffic Surged in July Year-Over-Yea..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 796 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net income 2021 -3 202 M -608 M -608 M
Net Debt 2021 15 914 M 3 022 M 3 022 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,28x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 7 776 M 1 489 M 1 477 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 13 754
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,71 BRL
Average target price 25,14 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Eduardo José Bernardes Neto Chief Commercial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-20.97%1 473
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.19%26 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.71%21 091
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.00%15 417
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.70%15 074
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%14 738