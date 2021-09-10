Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - August/2021

CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM
Instruction # 358/2002
Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
( ) Fiscal Committee
(X) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Officers
Related Persons
Initial Balance
Securities Characteristics
Shares
2,863,682,675
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Final Balance
Shares
*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Initial Balance
Shares
Others
|
|
Inauguration Date
|
|
|
0
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price
and volume)
Final Balance
Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Initial Balance
|
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price
and volume)
Shares
|
Preferred
|
Itaú
|
Shares Rental
|
20
|
168,789
|
|
|
R$0.00
|
R$0.00
|
Final Balance
Shares
Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Initial Balance
Shares
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price
and volume)
Final Balance
Shares
Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
