    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - November/2021

12/10/2021 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002

Between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Company and Related

( ) Fiscal Committee

(X) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Officers

and Statutory

Persons

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

2,863,682,675

Shares

Preferred

115,989,441

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volum

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

e (R$)

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

2,863,682,675

Shares

Preferred

115,989,441

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002

Between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Company and Related

( ) Fiscal Committee

( ) Controlling

(x) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Officers

and Statutory

Persons

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

35

Shares

Preferred

0

Others

Inauguration Date

0

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

35

Shares

Preferred

0

Others

Inauguration Date

0

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002

Between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Company and Related

( ) Fiscal Committee

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

(X) Executive Officers

and Statutory

Persons

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

1,625,364

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

00

0

0,00

0,00

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

1,625,364

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002

Between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Company and Related

(x) Fiscal Committee

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Officers

and Statutory

Persons

Shareholders

Committees

Initial Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

0

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities /

Securities

Brokerage

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

Characteristics

House

(R$)

Final Balance

Securities /

Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Common

0

Shares

Preferred

0

  • Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 22:25:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 545 M 1 344 M 1 344 M
Net income 2021 -4 152 M -740 M -740 M
Net Debt 2021 17 523 M 3 122 M 3 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,97x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 7 642 M 1 366 M 1 362 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 14 193
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,35 BRL
Average target price 25,45 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-22.41%1 371
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.25%24 555
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.54%19 217
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.62%16 602
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%15 714
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.75%14 390