Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - November/2021

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction #

358/2002

Between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

Company and Related ( ) Fiscal Committee (X) Controlling ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers and Statutory Persons Shareholders Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,675 Shares Preferred 115,989,441

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities / Securities Brokerage Operation Day Quantity Price Volum Derivatives Characteristics House (R$) e (R$) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,675 Shares Preferred 115,989,441

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.