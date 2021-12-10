Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - November/2021
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002
Between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related
( ) Fiscal Committee
(X) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Officers
and Statutory
Persons
Shareholders
Committees
Initial Balance
Securities /
Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
2,863,682,675
Shares
Preferred
115,989,441
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities /
Securities
Brokerage
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volum
Derivatives
Characteristics
House
(R$)
e (R$)
Final Balance
Securities /
Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
2,863,682,675
Shares
Preferred
115,989,441
*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002
Between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related
( ) Fiscal Committee
( ) Controlling
(x) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Officers
and Statutory
Persons
Shareholders
Committees
Initial Balance
Securities /
Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
35
Shares
Preferred
0
Others
Inauguration Date
0
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities /
Securities
Brokerage
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Derivatives
Characteristics
House
(R$)
Final Balance
Securities /
Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
35
Shares
Preferred
0
Others
Inauguration Date
0
Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002
Between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related
( ) Fiscal Committee
( ) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
(X) Executive Officers
and Statutory
Persons
Shareholders
Committees
Initial Balance
Securities /
Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
1,625,364
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities /
Securities
Brokerage
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Derivatives
Characteristics
House
(R$)
00
0
0,00
0,00
Final Balance
Securities /
Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
1,625,364
Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction #
358/2002
Between November 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Company and Related
(x) Fiscal Committee
( ) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Officers
and Statutory
Persons
Shareholders
Committees
Initial Balance
Securities /
Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
0
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)
Securities /
Securities
Brokerage
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Derivatives
Characteristics
House
(R$)
Final Balance
Securities /
Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Common
0
Shares
Preferred
0
Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.
Sales 2021
7 545 M
1 344 M
1 344 M
Net income 2021
-4 152 M
-740 M
-740 M
Net Debt 2021
17 523 M
3 122 M
3 122 M
P/E ratio 2021
-1,97x
Yield 2021
1,02%
Capitalization
7 642 M
1 366 M
1 362 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,34x
EV / Sales 2022
1,82x
Nbr of Employees
14 193
Free-Float
73,2%
