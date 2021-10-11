Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - September/2021

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 Between September 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002. Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. Company and ( ) Fiscal Committee (X) Controlling ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers and Statutory Related Persons Shareholders Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,675 Shares Preferred 115,989,441 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Securities Brokerage Price Volu Operation Day Quantity me Derivatives Characteristics House (R$) (R$) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 2,863,682,675 Shares Preferred 115,989,441

*Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table. CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 Between September 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002. Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. Company and ( ) Fiscal Committee ( ) Controlling (x) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Officers and Statutory Related Persons Shareholders Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 35 Shares Preferred 0 Others Inauguration Date 0 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume)

Securities / Securities Brokerage Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) Derivatives Characteristics House (R$) Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 35 Shares Preferred 0 Others Inauguration Date 0 Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 Between September 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002. Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. Company and ( ) Board of (X) Executive ( ) Fiscal Committee ( ) Controlling and Statutory Related Persons Directors Officers Shareholders Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 1,625,364 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Securities Brokerage Price Characteristi Operation Day Quantity Volume (R$) Derivatives House (R$) cs Shares Preferred Itaú Stock Option 29 900 R$20.98 R$18,882.00 Shares Preferred Itaú Stock Option 29 40 R$20.97 R$838.80 Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 1,626,304 Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 Between September 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002. Company Name: GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. Company and ( ) Board of (x) Fiscal Committee ( ) Controlling ( ) Executive Officers and Statutory Related Persons Directors Shareholders Committees Initial Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 0 Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities / Securities Brokerage Price Characteristi Operation Day Quantity Volume (R$) Derivatives House (R$) cs Final Balance Securities / Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Common 0 Shares Preferred 0 Information related to securities and derivatives hold by Controlling Shareholders that also hold administrative position are consolidated at the Controlling Shareholders' table.