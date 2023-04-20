Advanced search
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
6.550 BRL   -4.93%
07:15aGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Finance Completes US$26 Million Issuance of Additional Secured Amortizing Notes
PU
04/18Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : CHAPTER I NAME, HEADQUARTERS, JURISDICTION, DURATION AND PURPOSE - Form 6-K
PU
04/18Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON APRIL 17, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Finance Completes US$26 Million Issuance of Additional Secured Amortizing Notes

04/20/2023 | 07:15am EDT
GOL Finance Completes US$26

Million Issuance of Additional

Secured Amortizing Notes

São Paulo, April 20, 2023 - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4) ("GOL"

or "Company" or "GLAI"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces that its subsidiary GOL Finance, a public limited liability company (société anonyme) organized under the laws of Luxembourg, has completed a US$26 million reopening of its 5.00% senior secured amortizing notes due 2026 (Series A) and 3.00% subordinated secured amortizing notes due 2025 (Series B), in each case, guaranteed by GLAI and GOL Linhas Aéreas S.A. (the "Additional Notes"), increasing the outstanding total principal amount of GOL Finance's 5.00% senior secured amortizing notes due 2026 (Series A) and 3.00% subordinated secured amortizing notes due 2025 (Series B) to US$222 million.

The Additional Notes were issued in exchange for full satisfaction, at 100% of face value, of certain aircraft leasing payment obligations that are under deferral agreements, among other obligations that the participating aircraft lessors chose to exchange for New Notes.

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

The New Notes and guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption form, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

1

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 993 M 3 765 M 3 765 M
Net income 2023 -324 M -64,2 M -64,2 M
Net Debt 2023 22 322 M 4 425 M 4 425 M
P/E ratio 2023 -48,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 735 M 542 M 542 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 13 751
Free-Float 88,9%
Managers and Directors
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark CFO, Executive VP & Investor Relations Officer
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo Independent Director
Philipp Schiemer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-6.13%542
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.88%28 039
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.34%23 387
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.76%22 877
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.01%18 825
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.73%18 703
