(i)

the execution by the Company, as a guarantor, of the Amendment - 7th Issue, securing the Issuer's obligation under the 7th Issue, as provided for by the "Private Instrument of Indenture of the Seventh Issue of Simple Debentures, Non-convertible into Shares and Secured by Personal Guarantee and Security Interest, in Three Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Selling Efforts, of GOL Linhas Áreas S.A.", dated October 22, 2018, as amended from time to time ("Indenture of the 7th Issue"), under which the Company is bound as guarantor, primary payer and as party jointly and severally liable for the Issuer's obligations arising from the Indenture and/or provided for in any other documents of the 7th Issue, as amended (as applicable), setting forth additional characteristics of and conditions for the Issuer's obligations, and any and all documented costs or expenses incurred by the trustee of the 7th Issue, or by the holders of the Debentures of the 7th Issue, resulting from proceedings, lawsuits and/or other judicial or extrajudicial remedies required for safekeeping the claims and rights under the Indenture and other Issue documents, as amended, as well as applicable remuneration and overdue charges, including, but not limited to, those owed to the trustee, until the fulfillment of the obligations provided for under the Indenture ("Guarantee - 7th Issue"). In accordance with the Amendment - 7th Issue, the 7th Issue will have the following main characteristics: (a) Total Issue Amount: BRL887,500,000 on the Date of Issue (as defined below); (b) Number of Series: the 7th Issue will have (b.i) a single series, until April 16, 2020 (" Date of the First Split ") (included); (b.ii) two series, from the Date of the First Split (excluded) to October 1, 2020 (" Date of the Second Split ") (included); and (b.iii) three series, as of the Date of the Second Split (exclusive); (c) Number of Debentures: 88,750 Debentures issued on the Date of Issue and, as of October 26, 2021 (" Acquisition Date ") (excluded), 84,500 Debentures, being that (c.i) the first series of the Issue (" First Series ") will total 17,937 Debentures; (c.ii) the second series of the Issue (" Second Series ") will total 22,188 Debentures; and (c.iii) the third series of the Issue (" Third Series ") will total 44,475 Debentures; (d) Nominal Unit Value : (d.i) BRL10,000 on the Date of Issue; (d.ii) BRL6,666,664000 for the First Series and the Second Series as of the Date of the First Split; and (d.iii) as of the Date of the Second Split, BRL6,666,664000, for the First Series, the Second Series and the Third Series (" Nominal Unit Value "); (e) Date of Issue : October 28, 2018 (" Date of Issue "); (f) Term and Maturity Date : the maturity (f.i) of the Debentures of the First Series will occur on June 27, 2026 (" First Series Maturity Date "); (f.ii) of the Debentures of the Second Series will occur on June 27, 2026 (" Second Series Maturity Date "); and (f.iii) of the Debentures of the Third Series will occur on June 27, 2026 (" Third Series Maturity Date " and, together with the First Series Maturity Date and the Second Series Maturity Date, " Maturity Date "), in all cases, except in the case of the occurrence of an event of early maturity, to be provided for in the Indenture of the 7th Amendment, as amended; and (g) Type : the Debentures of the 7th Issue will be unsecured, pursuant to Article 58, of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976 (" LSA "), and will be secured by the Guarantee - 7th Issue and the Fiduciary Assignment, as provided in the Indenture of the 7th Amendment;