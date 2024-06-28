SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Material Fact

GOL presents monthly operating report to the US court

São Paulo, June 28, 2024 -GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (B3: GOLL4), a leading domestic airline in Brazil, today presented monthly operating reports, containing certain financial information for the period from May 1, 2024, to May 31, 2024, to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"), as required during its previously announced Chapter 11 process. The financial information contained in the monthly operating reports includes items such as cash position, assets, liabilities, revenue, and profit and loss for the previous month for each of GOL's subsidiaries that are subject to the voluntary Chapter 11 process in the United States.

In connection with these submissions made to the Court, on June 28, 2024, GOL announced certain consolidated financial information for the GLAI Group. This financial information is preliminary and has not been audited or reviewed by GOL's auditor.

Financial Information (May 1st to May 31st, 2024) US$ million R$ million Net Revenue 242 1,270 EBIT (EBIT Margin %) 0,2 (0,1%) 1,3 (0,1%) EBITDA (EBITDA Margin %) 26 (11%) 137 (11%) Period's Net Profit/Loss1 -71 -371 Total Cash2 545 2,855 Receivables 449 2,355 Net Debt3 4,657 24,413

1 - Excluding the negative result of R$160 million related to exchange rate variation and the positive result of R$121 million related to the SN28 market-to-market adjustment.

2 - Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

3 - Loans and Financing, Leases and DIP financing, net of total cash.

As GOL works to complete its restructuring process, the Company will issue a press release in connection with each monthly operating report, except in months when the monthly filings coincide with the publication of GOL's quarterly financial results reports.

The market should note that the financial information included in the monthly operating reports is presented in accordance with the methodology set forth by the United States Bankruptcy Code and other applicable regulations and should not be compared to prior public financial statements released by GOL that have been prepared in accordance with different methodologies. The information in the monthly operating report is limited to the month of May.

Additional Information

Additional information regarding the Company's court-supervised process is available at www.GolFirstForAll.com .

Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a separate website administrated by the Company's claims agent, Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC ("Kroll"), at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/GOL, or by calling Kroll at 844.553.2247 (U.S./Canada) (toll free) or +1.646.777.2315 (International).

Material Fact

Advisors

In connection with its restructuring efforts, GOL is working with Milbank LLP as legal counsel, Seabury Securities LLC as financial advisor and investment banker, and AlixPartners, LLP as financial advisor.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A

GOL is Brazil's leading airline and part of the Abra Group. Since its foundation in 2001, it has been the company lowest-cost airline in Latin America, enabling the democratization of air travel. The Company maintains alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, and offers Customers a variety of codeshare and interline agreements, enhancing convenience and ease of connections to any destination served by these partnerships. Committed to "Being First for Everyone", GOL provides the best travel experience to its passengers, including: legroom; a comprehensive platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, Smiles. GOLLOG, the cargo transport division, facilitates parcel delivery across Brazil and internationally. The Company employs a team of 13,700 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 142 Boeing 737 aircraft. For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

U.S. Media Contact Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher: Leigh Parrish / Jed Repko lparrish@joelefrank.com / jrepko@joelefrank.com +1 212 355 4449 South America Media Contact In Press Porter Novelli gol@inpresspni.com.br

Investor Relations

ir@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

