GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting Held on February 9, 2021

02/12/2021 | 06:53am EST
You may ONLY access the materials referred to in the material fact notice (fato relevante) dated February 4, 2020, if you are a:

  • QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyer), as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act');
  • Non-U.S. Person, in accordance with Rule 902(k) of Regulation S under the Securities Act; or
  • Accredited Investor, as defined in Rule 501(a) and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act.

Please check this box if you declare and confirm that, after reading the above and consulting relevant U.S. securities laws and applicable rules and regulations (and, if necessary, after consulting with your legal counsel), you are, or are acting on behalf of, a person you have confirmed to be either a QIB, a Non-U.S. Person or an Accredited Investor. Smiles and GOL will rely on your declaration in order comply with applicable U.S. securities laws in the context of the transaction described in the fato relevante.

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 11:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 482 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Net income 2020 -5 679 M -1 058 M -1 058 M
Net Debt 2020 15 314 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,48x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 8 536 M 1 588 M 1 591 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 083
Free-Float 66,4%
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 24,15 BRL
Last Close Price 24,11 BRL
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Eduardo José Bernardes Neto Chief Commercial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-3.33%1 588
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.24%27 133
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.57%20 546
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.48%15 553
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.44%13 547
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.28%13 251
