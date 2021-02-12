Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors’ Meeting Held on February 9, 2021

You may ONLY access the materials referred to in the material fact notice (fato relevante) dated February 4, 2020, if you are a:

QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyer) , as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act');

Non-U.S. Person , in accordance with Rule 902(k) of Regulation S under the Securities Act; or

, in accordance with Rule 902(k) of Regulation S under the Securities Act; or Accredited Investor, as defined in Rule 501(a) and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act.

Please check this box if you declare and confirm that, after reading the above and consulting relevant U.S. securities laws and applicable rules and regulations (and, if necessary, after consulting with your legal counsel), you are, or are acting on behalf of, a person you have confirmed to be either a QIB, a Non-U.S. Person or an Accredited Investor. Smiles and GOL will rely on your declaration in order comply with applicable U.S. securities laws in the context of the transaction described in the fato relevante.