Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on December 10, 2021

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
("Publicly-held Company")
CNPJ/MF No 06.164.253/0001-87
NIRE 35.300.314.441
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON DECEMBER 10, 2021
Date, Time and Place: On December 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., held at the head office of Gol
Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("Company"), at Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes,
S/Nº, Portaria 3, in the Meeting Room of the Board of Directors, Jardim Aeroporto, Zip Code 04626-020, in the City and State of São Paulo.
Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was waived due to the attendance of all
members of the Board of Directors: Constantino de Oliveira Junior, Joaquim Constantino Neto, Ricardo Constantino, Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino, Antonio Kandir, André Béla Jánszky, Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo and Philipp Schiemer.
Presiding Board: Mr. Constantino de Oliveira Junior was the Chairman of the meeting, and invited me, Ana Beatriz M. P. de Almeida Lobo, to act as secretary of the meeting.
Agenda: To pass resolutions on the execution, by the Company, of Guarantee Agreements, in order to guarantee the fulfillment of the obligations assumed by Gol Linhas Aéreas SA ("GLA"), a subsidiary of the Company, in the Aircraft Lease Agreements ("Lease Agreements" ) to be entered into between (a) GLA and Avolon Aerospace Leasing Limited ("AVOLON") in the amount up to US$ 93,600,000.00 (ninety-three million, six hundred thousand dollars) and (b) GLA and Carlyle Aviation
Management Limited ("CARLYLE") in the amount of up to US$172,339,200.00 (one hundred and seventy-two million, three hundred and thirty-nine thousand, two hundred dollars).
IV.Resolutions: After the necessary explanations were provided and after a detailed review of the documents regarding the matter hereof, the following resolution was approved by unanimous vote: (i) the execution, by the Company, of Guarantee Agreements, in order to guarantee the fulfillment of the obligations assumed by the GLA, as described: execution of (a) 2 (two) Guarantee Agreements between the Company and the lessor AVOLON in order to ensure compliance with the obligations
entered into between GLA and AVOLON in the leasing contracts for 2 (two) Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, with manufacturer serial numbers: MSN 67772 and MSN 60715, in the amount of up to US$ 93,600,000, 00 (ninety-three million, six hundred thousand dollars) and (b) 4 (four) guarantee agreements between the Company and the lessor CARLYLE in order to guarantee the fulfillment of the obligations entered into between GLA and CARLYLE in the 4 ( four) Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, with manufacturer serial numbers: MSN 60220, MSN 65054, MSN 44348, MSN 65053, in the amount of up to US$ 172,339,200.00 (one hundred and seventy-two million, three hundred and thirty and nine thousand and two hundred dollars).
Suspension of the Meeting andDrawing-upof the Minutes: The floor was offered to whoever might wish to use it and, since nobody did so, the meeting was suspended for the time necessary for these minutes to bedrawn-up.Upon the reopening of the meeting, these minutes were read, checked and signed by the attendees. Signatures: Presiding Board - Chairman, Mr. Constantino de Oliveira Junior; Secretary, Ana Beatriz M. P. de Almeida Lobo. Members of the Board of Directors: Constantino de Oliveira Junior, Joaquim Constantino Neto, Ricardo Constantino, Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino, Antonio Kandir, André Béla Jánszky, Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo, and Philipp Schiemer.
I hereby certify that this is a faithful copy of the minutes that were drawn up in the proper book.
