Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLL4   BRGOLLACNPR4

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

(GOLL4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on December 10, 2021

12/21/2021 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.

("Publicly-held Company")

CNPJ/MF No 06.164.253/0001-87

NIRE 35.300.314.441

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON DECEMBER 10, 2021

  1. Date, Time and Place: On December 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., held at the head office of Gol
    Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("Company"), at Praça Comandante Linneu Gomes,
    S/Nº, Portaria 3, in the Meeting Room of the Board of Directors, Jardim Aeroporto, Zip Code 04626-020, in the City and State of São Paulo.
  1. Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was waived due to the attendance of all
    members of the Board of Directors: Constantino de Oliveira Junior, Joaquim Constantino Neto, Ricardo Constantino, Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino, Antonio Kandir, André Béla Jánszky, Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo and Philipp Schiemer.
  1. Presiding Board: Mr. Constantino de Oliveira Junior was the Chairman of the meeting, and invited me, Ana Beatriz M. P. de Almeida Lobo, to act as secretary of the meeting.
  1. Agenda: To pass resolutions on the execution, by the Company, of Guarantee Agreements, in order to guarantee the fulfillment of the obligations assumed by Gol Linhas Aéreas SA ("GLA"), a subsidiary of the Company, in the Aircraft Lease Agreements ("Lease Agreements" ) to be entered into between (a) GLA and Avolon Aerospace Leasing Limited ("AVOLON") in the amount up to US$ 93,600,000.00 (ninety-three million, six hundred thousand dollars) and (b) GLA and Carlyle Aviation
    Management Limited ("CARLYLE") in the amount of up to US$172,339,200.00 (one hundred and seventy-two million, three hundred and thirty-nine thousand, two hundred dollars).

IV. Resolutions: After the necessary explanations were provided and after a detailed review of the documents regarding the matter hereof, the following resolution was approved by unanimous vote: (i) the execution, by the Company, of Guarantee Agreements, in order to guarantee the fulfillment of the obligations assumed by the GLA, as described: execution of (a) 2 (two) Guarantee Agreements between the Company and the lessor AVOLON in order to ensure compliance with the obligations

entered into between GLA and AVOLON in the leasing contracts for 2 (two) Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, with manufacturer serial numbers: MSN 67772 and MSN 60715, in the amount of up to US$ 93,600,000, 00 (ninety-three million, six hundred thousand dollars) and (b) 4 (four) guarantee agreements between the Company and the lessor CARLYLE in order to guarantee the fulfillment of the obligations entered into between GLA and CARLYLE in the 4 ( four) Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, with manufacturer serial numbers: MSN 60220, MSN 65054, MSN 44348, MSN 65053, in the amount of up to US$ 172,339,200.00 (one hundred and seventy-two million, three hundred and thirty and nine thousand and two hundred dollars).

  1. Suspension of the Meeting and Drawing-upof the Minutes: The floor was offered to whoever might wish to use it and, since nobody did so, the meeting was suspended for the time necessary for these minutes to be drawn-up.Upon the reopening of the meeting, these minutes were read, checked and signed by the attendees. Signatures: Presiding Board - Chairman, Mr. Constantino de Oliveira Junior; Secretary, Ana Beatriz M. P. de Almeida Lobo. Members of the Board of Directors: Constantino de Oliveira Junior, Joaquim Constantino Neto, Ricardo Constantino, Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino, Antonio Kandir, André Béla Jánszky, Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo, and Philipp Schiemer.

I hereby certify that this is a faithful copy of the minutes that were drawn up in the proper book.

São Paulo, December 10, 2021

__________________________________

__________________________________

Constantino de Oliveira Junior

Ana Beatriz M. P. de Almeida Lobo

Chairman

Secretary

Disclaimer

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 21:19:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
04:20pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on De..
PU
07:20aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : announces Material Fact
PU
12/10GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - November/2021
PU
12/10Brazilian Airline GOL Sees 2022 Revenue Doubling from 2021
DJ
12/10Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Provides Unaudited Earnings and Operating Guidance ..
CI
12/10Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Forecasts Doubling of Sales in 2022, Higher Cash Flow Fr..
MT
12/10GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Provides Preliminary Financial Outlook for 2022
PU
12/06Gol Linhas Reports 17.1% Rise in Passenger Traffic in November
MT
12/06Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Reports Preliminary Operating Results for the Month..
CI
12/06GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Preliminary Traffic Figures for November 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 526 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net income 2021 -4 152 M -724 M -724 M
Net Debt 2021 17 630 M 3 073 M 3 073 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,77x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 6 876 M 1 197 M 1 198 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 14 193
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,41 BRL
Average target price 24,88 BRL
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo Sergio Kakinoff Chief Executive Officer
Richard Freeman Lark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constantino de Oliveira Chairman
Celso Guimarães Ferrer Chief Operations Officer & Vice President
Antonio Kandir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A.-30.19%1 202
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.55%23 197
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.26%18 057
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.39%15 963
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.49%14 827
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.97%13 308